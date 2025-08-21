Hong Kong’s Ming Shing Group To Become 16th-Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder With $483M Purchase

By: Insidebitcoins
2025/08/21 23:52
Bitcoin
BTC$112,104.04-2.00%

Hong Kong-based construction giant Ming Shing Group is set to become the 16th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally after agreeing to buy 4,250 BTC worth $482.9 million.

The BTC will be acquired from British Virgin Islands–registered Winning Mission Group at an average price of $113,638 through convertible promissory notes and stock warrants instead of cash, reflecting Ming Shing’s long-term strategy to enhance shareholder value through digital assets.

If the deal closes as planned by Dec. 31, the company’s holdings would rise to 5,083 BTC, making it the 16th-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally based on today’s rival holdings.

The announcement sent the company’s shares soaring more than 11% before after-hours profit-taking trimmed gains.

Ming Shing Group share price

Ming Shing Group share price (Source: Google Finance

Ming Shing Group To Issue Convertible Promissory Notes And Stock Warrants

Promissory notes are a type of IOU that can later be turned into company shares, while the warrants give Winning the ability to buy shares at a fixed price in the future.

The transaction will involve a third party by the name of Rich Plenty Investment Limited, which will receive half the value of the deal. As such, both this third party and Winning Mission Group will receive a convertible note worth more than $241 million and a warrant to purchase more than 200 million Ming Shing Group shares. 

At any time, each of those companies is able to convert their debt into Ming Shing Group shares at $1.20 per share. However, neither of the companies can hold more than 4.99% of Ming Shing Group at any given time, according to the press release. These promissory notes will have a 10-year maturity.

The same 4.99% limit will be applied to the warrants, but they are redeemable at $1.25 per share anytime in the next 12 years. 

Ming Shing Shares Jump As The Company Looks To Expand Its Bitcoin Holdings

The deal is part of the company’s mission to offer more value to its investors, which it believes Bitcoin will enable it to do.

“We believe the Bitcoin market is highly liquid and the investment can capture the potential appreciation of Bitcoin and increase the Company’s assets,” said Ming Shing Group CEO Wenjin Li. “We are devoted to creating additional value for our shareholders and actively exploring options for the Company to grow further.”

Ming Shing already holds 833 BTC, ranking it as the 45th-biggest corporate Bitcoin holder globally, data from Bitcoin Treasuries shows. With the crypto market leader trading at $113,169.63 as of 8:05 a.m. EST, the company’s current Bitcoin reserves equate to more than $94.27 million.

After receiving the 4,250 BTC, Ming Shing will rank above KindlyMD, the company led by Trump Administration crypto policy adviser, David Bailey, if it doesn’t add to its BTC holdings.

KindlyMD’s latest Bitcoin purchase was announced just yesterday, when the company bought 5,764.91 BTC for more than $670.37 million. This BTC was acquired at an average purchase price of $118,204.88 per coin.

Global BTC Treasury Race Gathers Momentum

Over the past 30 days, 14 more companies have joined the corporate Bitcoin buying spree, pushing the number of public companies that hold BTC on their balance sheets to 297, according to Bitcoin Treasuries data.

The majority of those entities are based in the US, which accounts for 103 companies. Canada has the second-most BTC treasury firms at 43 such companies.

Combined, the companies hold 3.67 million BTC. Strategy leads with its reserves of 629,376 BTC. Since starting its BTC accumulation in 2020, Strategy has achieved an unrealized profit over 54%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Decrypt, cryptocurrency prime broker FalconX is in initial contact with investment bank advisors and plans to submit an IPO application as early
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0723-0.95%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05358-2.31%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:26
Share
CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

Layer 1 datachain Irys raises $10m led by CoinFund
Solayer
LAYER$0.5557-1.61%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/22 02:56
Share
XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

The post XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News XRP’s momentum is fading and SUI faces liquidity issues, while a rising altcoin gains recognition as one of the best to buy in 2025. XRP entered the summer on a wave of excitement, boosted by speculation around ETFs and institutional adoption. However, the buzz is cooling as whale wallets have begun trimming their exposure. On-chain data shows that several large XRP addresses shifted millions of tokens back onto exchanges in recent weeks, suggesting profit-taking after strong mid-year rallies. Price action reflects this hesitation – XRP has struggled to hold key resistance levels and remains locked in a tight trading range. Analysts warn that unless a new catalyst emerges, momentum may continue to fade into September, leaving traders questioning whether the asset can deliver outsized gains in the near term. While XRP’s long-term role in cross-border payments remains intact, its short-term potential seems increasingly capped, driving investors to explore alternatives with higher growth trajectories. That’s where projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are beginning to attract attention. SUI Struggles With Market Liquidity SUI launched with fanfare earlier in the year, positioning itself as a next-generation Layer 1 designed for scalability. Early performance was strong, with significant capital flowing into its ecosystem. Yet despite this early traction, liquidity concerns are beginning to surface. Trading volumes have dropped sharply since July, and developers report that ecosystem funding is not keeping pace with expectations. The decline has left SUI lagging behind other major Layer 1s in both adoption metrics and market perception. Traders who initially saw it as a contender for Ethereum’s scaling crown are now looking elsewhere. September could still offer short-term rebounds, but the overall sentiment around SUI has shifted from “emerging giant” to “work in progress” This weakening confidence creates room for newer names to claim the spotlight, especially those able…
NEAR
NEAR$2.447-4.30%
SUI
SUI$3.4163-4.30%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0342+1.48%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/22 03:38
Share

Trending News

More

FalconX plans to launch an IPO in 2025 and has started preliminary negotiations

CoinFund leads $10m raise for layer 1 datachain platform Irys

XRP and SUI Struggle While a New Altcoin Emerge

Exclusive interview with Wang Xin: From Kuaibo’s “Technology Innocence” to Web3’s “Technology Fairness”

Charles Hoskinson Dismisses Hoarding Rumors as Midnight Grows