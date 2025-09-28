The post Hong Kong’s Tokenized Bonds Return With New Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong roadmap revives tokenized bonds under a 10-step development plan. HKMA stablecoin licensing begins, aligning regulated crypto cash legs. RMB liquidity and issuance form core pillars of the roadmap push. Regulators in Hong Kong laid out ten measures to boost bond issuance, deepen RMB markets, and advance tokenized assets. The plan ties in a third batch of tokenized green bonds and a new stablecoin licensing regime, signaling how the city wants to anchor its role in digital finance. A Roadmap With Four Pillars Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Monetary Authority (HKMA) released a Fixed Income and Money Market Roadmap. The framework rests on four pillars – expand issuance, strengthen secondary-market liquidity, grow offshore renminbi capacity, and build next-gen infrastructure. Since 2019, Hong Kong has already issued HK$386 billion worth of multi-currency bonds, showing regulators are prepared to lead with state-backed supply. That base is meant to attract follow-on corporate and institutional paper. Tokenized Bonds and CBDC Integration Tokenization is not theory here. Earlier issuances raised US$100 million in 2023 and US$750 million in 2024 through tokenized green bonds. A third batch is now in the pipeline, with plans to test settlement on both the asset and funding side. Related: Hong Kong to Support Commercial Bank Tokenization Initiatives in 2025 Policy Address  This links directly with the HKMA’s e-HKD+ and Project Ensemble pilots, which trialed wholesale CBDC for tokenized deposits and cross-border payments. Infrastructure and Stablecoin Licensing The roadmap also folds in infrastructure already in motion. HKEX launched digital asset indexes for Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving benchmarks during Asia trading hours.  On the regulatory side, a stablecoin licensing regime took effect on August 1, placing fiat-backed stablecoin issuance under HKMA supervision. Officials say they are weighing tax breaks, including stamp-duty exemptions for tokenized ETFs, to cut… The post Hong Kong’s Tokenized Bonds Return With New Roadmap appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Kong roadmap revives tokenized bonds under a 10-step development plan. HKMA stablecoin licensing begins, aligning regulated crypto cash legs. RMB liquidity and issuance form core pillars of the roadmap push. Regulators in Hong Kong laid out ten measures to boost bond issuance, deepen RMB markets, and advance tokenized assets. The plan ties in a third batch of tokenized green bonds and a new stablecoin licensing regime, signaling how the city wants to anchor its role in digital finance. A Roadmap With Four Pillars Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Monetary Authority (HKMA) released a Fixed Income and Money Market Roadmap. The framework rests on four pillars – expand issuance, strengthen secondary-market liquidity, grow offshore renminbi capacity, and build next-gen infrastructure. Since 2019, Hong Kong has already issued HK$386 billion worth of multi-currency bonds, showing regulators are prepared to lead with state-backed supply. That base is meant to attract follow-on corporate and institutional paper. Tokenized Bonds and CBDC Integration Tokenization is not theory here. Earlier issuances raised US$100 million in 2023 and US$750 million in 2024 through tokenized green bonds. A third batch is now in the pipeline, with plans to test settlement on both the asset and funding side. Related: Hong Kong to Support Commercial Bank Tokenization Initiatives in 2025 Policy Address  This links directly with the HKMA’s e-HKD+ and Project Ensemble pilots, which trialed wholesale CBDC for tokenized deposits and cross-border payments. Infrastructure and Stablecoin Licensing The roadmap also folds in infrastructure already in motion. HKEX launched digital asset indexes for Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving benchmarks during Asia trading hours.  On the regulatory side, a stablecoin licensing regime took effect on August 1, placing fiat-backed stablecoin issuance under HKMA supervision. Officials say they are weighing tax breaks, including stamp-duty exemptions for tokenized ETFs, to cut…

Hong Kong’s Tokenized Bonds Return With New Roadmap

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 02:34
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00972-6.62%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011466+18.88%
FORM
FORM$0.939-5.47%
Core DAO
CORE$0.386+0.05%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02818-0.10%
  • Hong Kong roadmap revives tokenized bonds under a 10-step development plan.
  • HKMA stablecoin licensing begins, aligning regulated crypto cash legs.
  • RMB liquidity and issuance form core pillars of the roadmap push.

Regulators in Hong Kong laid out ten measures to boost bond issuance, deepen RMB markets, and advance tokenized assets. The plan ties in a third batch of tokenized green bonds and a new stablecoin licensing regime, signaling how the city wants to anchor its role in digital finance.

A Roadmap With Four Pillars

Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and the Monetary Authority (HKMA) released a Fixed Income and Money Market Roadmap. The framework rests on four pillars – expand issuance, strengthen secondary-market liquidity, grow offshore renminbi capacity, and build next-gen infrastructure.

Since 2019, Hong Kong has already issued HK$386 billion worth of multi-currency bonds, showing regulators are prepared to lead with state-backed supply. That base is meant to attract follow-on corporate and institutional paper.

Tokenized Bonds and CBDC Integration

Tokenization is not theory here. Earlier issuances raised US$100 million in 2023 and US$750 million in 2024 through tokenized green bonds. A third batch is now in the pipeline, with plans to test settlement on both the asset and funding side.

Related: Hong Kong to Support Commercial Bank Tokenization Initiatives in 2025 Policy Address 

This links directly with the HKMA’s e-HKD+ and Project Ensemble pilots, which trialed wholesale CBDC for tokenized deposits and cross-border payments.

Infrastructure and Stablecoin Licensing

The roadmap also folds in infrastructure already in motion. HKEX launched digital asset indexes for Bitcoin and Ethereum, giving benchmarks during Asia trading hours. 

On the regulatory side, a stablecoin licensing regime took effect on August 1, placing fiat-backed stablecoin issuance under HKMA supervision. Officials say they are weighing tax breaks, including stamp-duty exemptions for tokenized ETFs, to cut entry costs. 

For traders, the takeaway is that more sovereign supply deepens bond curves, tokenized bonds now sit alongside CBDC rails, and stablecoins fall under direct regulatory oversight.

Related: Bank of Korea Gears Up for Three-Month “Hangang” CBDC Trial with 100,000 Consumers

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/hong-kongs-tokenized-bonds-return-with-new-roadmap/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

The post Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will be removed from local ABC stations owned by Nexstar “indefinitely,” according to a statement from the broadcasting giant, pulling the show after its host made comments about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last week. Kimmel speaks at the 2022 Media Access Awards presented by Easterseals and broadcast on November 17, 2022. (Photo by 2022 Media Access Awards Presented By Easterseals/Getty Images for Easterseals) Getty Images for Easterseals Key Facts Nexstar said its “owned and partner television stations affiliated with the ABC Television Network will preempt” Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future beginning with tonight’s show.” This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/17/nexstar-will-pull-jimmy-kimmel-live-from-its-abc-stations-indefinitely-after-kimmels-comments-on-charlie-kirk/
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.8087-11.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.011494+19.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01539-9.31%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 07:59
Share
SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

They didn’t have the wild swings of meme coins or the promise of explosive gains that make headlines. But today, […] The post SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.005304-1.06%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02225-0.04%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+0.76%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/28 03:23
Share
Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

The crypto world is filled with stories of people who hesitated and then had to face FOMO when a project took off without them. Think about SUI, many doubted it, ignored its presale, and later regretted it as it skyrocketed. That same mistake doesn’t have to happen again. For those searching for the top coins […]
SUI
SUI$3.1749-1.03%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002846-1.86%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/28 02:15
Share

Trending News

More

Nexstar Pulls ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ From ABC Over Charlie Kirk Comments

SWIFT’s Stablecoin Pilot on Ethereum Sparks Buzz – Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Shows Big Potential

Missed Out on SUI’s Explosion? Why BullZilla Is One of the Top Coins to Join for Short Term Right Now

BTC Dominance Rebounds While Experts Forecast Bitcoin Crash to $94K

Best Cryptos To Buy This Year: BlockchainFX’s 200x Potential vs. Hyperliquid and Uniswap’s Slow Grind