Horror Comedy ‘The Toxic Avenger’ Gets Streaming Date

Scene from “The Toxic Avenger.”
Legendary Entertainment/Troma Entertainment/Cineverse
The Toxic Avenger, a remake of the classic horror comedy starring Peter Dinklage, Kevin Bacon, Elijah Wood and Jacob Tremblay, is coming soon to digital streaming. Find out when and where you can watch the movie at home.
Written and directed by Macon Blair, The Toxic Avenger opened in theaters on Aug. 29. The official logline for the movie reads, “When a downtrodden janitor, Winston Gooze (Dinklage), is exposed to a catastrophic toxic accident, he’s transformed into a new kind of hero: The Toxic Avenger.
“Now, Toxie must rise from outcast to savior, taking on ruthless corporate overlords and corrupt forces who threaten his son, his friends, and his community. In a world where greed runs rampant … justice is best served radioactive.”
An unrated film, The Toxic Avenger also stars Taylour Paige and is produced by Legendary Entertainment and the directors of Troma Entertainment’s 1984 original, Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz.
The Toxic Avenger’s distributor, Cineverse, announced in a press release on Tuesday (via When to Stream) that the film will debut on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30.
The Toxic Avenger will be available to purchase on PVOD for $24.99 or rent for $19.99 for a 48-hour period. The film is expected to be available for digital purchase or rental on several digital platforms, including Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube
How Was ‘The Toxic Avenger’ Received By Audiences And Critics?
The Toxic Avenger to date has earned $2.8 million domestically and $348,000 internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $3.2 million. Production budget information for the film has not been released.
The Toxic Avenger received an 86% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 133 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Like the original, The Toxic Avenger isn’t for everyone — but viewers seeking an extremely gory, extremely silly good time won’t be disappointed.”
The film also received an 82% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 500-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary for The Toxic Avenger is still pending.
The Toxic Avenger arrives on PVOD on Sept. 30.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/16/horror-comedy-the-toxic-avenger-gets-streaming-date/