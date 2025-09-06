Horror Hit ‘Weapons’ Is New On Streaming This Week

Cary Christopher in “Weapons.” Warner Bros. Pictures/New Line Cinema

Weapons — an acclaimed horror hit starring Julia Garner and Josh Brolin from director Zach Creggers — is coming to digital streaming this week.

Also written by Creggers, Weapons opened in theaters on Aug. 8. The logline for Weapons reads, “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

Rated R, Weapons also stars Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

Warner Bros., which released the film in theaters, announced in a press release on Friday that Weapons will arrive on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 9, on such platforms as AppleTV, Fandango at Home and Prime Video.

Weapons will be available for digital purchase for $24.99. Since digital rentals are generally $5 less than purchase prices, viewers can expect to rent Weapons for 48 hours for $19.99.

To date, Weapons has earned $137.6 million domestically and $103.8 million internationally for a worldwide box office gross of $241.4 million against a $38 million budget, The Numbers reported.

In addition, Weapons has a 94% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 350 reviews and an 85% “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 10,000-plus verified user ratings.

Viewers Who Purchase ‘Weapons’ On Digital Will Get Bonus Featurettes

According to Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment, viewers who purchase Weapons on digital will receive the following bonus featurettes:

Director Zach Cregger: Making Horror Personal: Zach Cregger unravels the intricate origins of Weapons. In this insightful exclusive, he details the initial sparks of inspiration that ignited the project, revealing how elements of his own life experiences found their way into the film’s core.

Weaponized: The Cast of Weapons: An ensemble piece showcasing the stark personalities and combative dynamic between the different characters, as well as the motivations that lead them down the path of mystery, conflict and death.

Weapons: Texture of Terror: Maybrook, a seemingly perfect town, harbors a darkness that runs deeper than its charming façade. Tom Hammock, along with key cast and crew, delves into the intricacies of designing the terror that grips this unsuspecting community.

In addition to the digital release, Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced that Weapons will be released on physical media on Tuesday, Oct. 14, on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD from online and brick and mortar retailers.

Copies of Weapons on 4K UHD and Blu-ray will also include the bonus featurettes that are available to consumers who purchase the film on digital.

Weapons is currently playing in theaters and will arrive on PVOD on Tuesday.

