Hoskinson Says Governance Will Be Self-Improving as Cardano Nears Omega

Leios Lite is expected to raise Cardano’s throughput by up to 55 times, marking a key step toward solving scalability.

Hoskinson says governance will become self-improving as the network advances toward Omega.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has spoken about the next stage in the blockchain’s development. He said governance will become self-improving as the ecosystem moves closer to a phase known as Omega. His comments followed a post from TapTools that pointed to a major boost in Cardano’s transaction speed through a system called Leios Lite.

Leios Lite Marks First Step Toward Scalability

According to TapTools, Leios Lite could increase Cardano’s throughput by 30 to 55 times. This would allow the network to process many more transactions at a faster rate than it does today. Input Output Global, the company building Cardano, plans to roll out Leios in stages, with Leios Lite acting as the first important step.

Hoskinson described the road to Omega as full of challenges and surprises but said it will solve Cardano’s biggest problem: scalability. For years, developers and supporters have pushed for ways to make the blockchain faster and more efficient while keeping it secure. With Leios Lite, the network could begin to compete more closely with faster chains like Solana, while continuing its long-standing rivalry with Ethereum.

Cardano to Omega Spotlight | Source: Charles Hoskinson

Charles Hoskinson has often said that Cardano must outlast Ethereum in the long run. He has tied this to his personal legacy, making clear that success is not just about technology but also about proving that a slower, research-based approach can deliver results.

Notably, the mention of Leios Lite shows that Cardano is moving toward that vision, even if progress takes time. Meanwhile, in a separate update, Charles Hoskinson said the recent CLARITY Act roundtable made real progress toward bipartisan crypto legislation in 2025, as we noted in our earlier post.

Cardano Looks to Privacy and Partnerships

The Cardano founder also spoke about Midnight and partnerchains. Midnight is being built to give users more privacy, while partnerchains are meant to link Cardano with other blockchains. He said these efforts will help the network work better with others. Hoskinson called Cardano the only real third-generation blockchain and said others took shortcuts while Cardano chose a slower but steadier path.

The network recently reached another milestone through its role in the launch of the MembersCap MCM Fund I, a tokenized reinsurance fund. The fund, supported on the London Stock Exchange Group’s platform, also involves other blockchains such as Aptos, Base, and Solana. Still, Cardano’s participation drew attention as it was part of the first fund of its kind to be linked to a major financial market.

Hoskinson said governance on Cardano will soon be able to improve itself, with rules and decisions refined over time without depending fully on outside changes. As the network advances toward Omega, the combination of scalability through Leios Lite, greater interoperability, and self-improving governance could shape the next phase of Cardano’s growth.

Meanwhile, outside Charles Hoskinson’s comments on the ecosystem updates and progress, he also had a recent legal win. As highlighted in our previous news brief, a new forensic audit has cleared Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson of all charges related to the ADA voucher program. The 128-page report, prepared by BDO and McDermott Will & Schulte, followed months of investigation.

