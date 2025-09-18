Hoskinson to Attend Senate Roundtable on Crypto Regulation

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 06:37
  • Hoskinson confirmed for Senate roundtable on U.S. crypto regulation and market structure.
  • Key topics include SEC vs CFTC oversight split, DeFi regulation, and securities rules.
  • Critics call the roundtable slow, citing Trump’s 2025 executive order as faster.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has confirmed that he will attend the Senate Banking Committee roundtable on crypto market structure legislation. 

Hoskinson left a hint about his attendance on X while highlighting Journalist Eleanor Terrett’s latest post about the event.

Crypto insiders will meet with government officials

Terrett shared information gathered from some invitees to the event, noting that a group of leaders from several major cryptocurrency establishments would attend the event. According to Terrett, the group will meet with the Senate Banking Committee leadership in a roundtable to continue talks on market structure regulation.

Meanwhile, Terrett noted that the meeting will be held on Thursday, September 18, following an industry review of the committee’s latest approach to distinguishing securities from commodities, DeFi treatment, and other key issues, which has lasted over one week. 

Related: Senate Draft Bill Gains Experts’ Praise for Strongest Developer Protections in Crypto Law

Notably, the upcoming roundtable between US legislators and crypto industry leaders is a continuation of the process of regularising cryptocurrency regulation in the United States. It is part of the Donald Trump administration’s efforts to provide clarity in the US cryptocurrency ecosystem, which many crypto supporters consider a necessity for the digital asset industry.

Despite the ongoing process, some crypto users are unsatisfied with how the US government is handling the issue, particularly the level of bureaucracy involved in creating a lasting cryptocurrency regulatory framework. One such user criticized the process, describing it as a “masterclass in bureaucratic foot-dragging.”

According to the critic, America is losing ground to nations already leading in blockchain innovation. He cited the ongoing debate, particularly the latest draft bill’s attempt to split oversight between the SEC and CFTC, as efforts to create more red tape instead of providing regulatory clarity.

As a comparison, the critic prefers a more direct approach. He cited Donald Trump’s 2025 executive order, which positioned the U.S. as the global crypto reserve overnight, as an ideal strategy for cryptocurrency development, rather than closed-door roundtables with industry insiders.

Related: United Crypto Lobbyists to Senate: Protect Developers or We Kill the Bill

Source: https://coinedition.com/hoskinson-senate-crypto-regulation-roundtable/

