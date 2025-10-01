House Republicans to probe Gary Gensler’s deleted texts

A group of House Republicans said they’re engaging with the SEC’s Office of Inspector General to find out more about former SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s deleted text messages.

US House Republicans have told Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Paul Atkins that they are investigating the loss of text messages from former SEC Chair Gary Gensler from when he led the agency.

The SEC’s Office of Inspector General’s findings in early September cast doubt on whether the Gensler-led SEC acted with transparency and integrity while serving between 2021 and 2025, House Financial Services Committee Chairman French Hill said in a letter to Atkins on Tuesday.

Hill said the House Financial Services Committee said “is engaging with the OIG to learn more about their report, seek clarity on outstanding questions, and discuss additional areas that require further oversight and investigation.”

