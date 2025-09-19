The post How 2025’s Crypto Rules Are Transforming the Global Oversight? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2025 is shaping up to be the year regulators finally got ahead of crypto instead of just chasing it. Unlike the reactive approach of past cycles, governments have started to roll out proactive frameworks targeting stablecoins, exchange cybersecurity, and cross-border compliance. From the U.S. GENIUS Act to India’s mandatory security audits, these laws aim to protect consumers and reduce systemic risks. For exchanges, investors, and projects, it highlights the need to adapt quickly or face legal and financial fallout. 2025’s Big Regulatory Moves The United States In July 2025, the U.S. enacted the GENIUS Act, establishing a federal framework for payment stablecoins.  The GENIUS Act mandates issuers to maintain 1:1 reserve backing in high-quality assets, undergo independent audits, and operate under strict AML/KYC rules. Supporters argue this finally gives clarity and legitimacy to stablecoins. Critics say the compliance costs could squeeze smaller issuers out of the market. Either way, Washington has set the new benchmark. The CLARITY Act also sets guidelines for how digital assets are classified under U.S. securities and commodities regulations. The bill cleared the House in 2025 and is now awaiting Senate approval. The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act is designed to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for general use unless Congress authorizes it. The measure passed the House in 2025 and now awaits Senate consideration.  🚨🚨🚨 The House just passed my bill – The GENIUS Act! This historic legislation will bring our payment system into the 21st century. It will ensure the dominance of the U.S. dollar. It will increase demand for U.S. Treasuries. I look forward to @POTUS signing GENIUS into law –… pic.twitter.com/NmQMVHZGls — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) July 17, 2025 India India’s regulators responded to a wave of hacks in 2024 and 2025 by mandating cybersecurity audits… The post How 2025’s Crypto Rules Are Transforming the Global Oversight? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 2025 is shaping up to be the year regulators finally got ahead of crypto instead of just chasing it. Unlike the reactive approach of past cycles, governments have started to roll out proactive frameworks targeting stablecoins, exchange cybersecurity, and cross-border compliance. From the U.S. GENIUS Act to India’s mandatory security audits, these laws aim to protect consumers and reduce systemic risks. For exchanges, investors, and projects, it highlights the need to adapt quickly or face legal and financial fallout. 2025’s Big Regulatory Moves The United States In July 2025, the U.S. enacted the GENIUS Act, establishing a federal framework for payment stablecoins.  The GENIUS Act mandates issuers to maintain 1:1 reserve backing in high-quality assets, undergo independent audits, and operate under strict AML/KYC rules. Supporters argue this finally gives clarity and legitimacy to stablecoins. Critics say the compliance costs could squeeze smaller issuers out of the market. Either way, Washington has set the new benchmark. The CLARITY Act also sets guidelines for how digital assets are classified under U.S. securities and commodities regulations. The bill cleared the House in 2025 and is now awaiting Senate approval. The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act is designed to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for general use unless Congress authorizes it. The measure passed the House in 2025 and now awaits Senate consideration.  🚨🚨🚨 The House just passed my bill – The GENIUS Act! This historic legislation will bring our payment system into the 21st century. It will ensure the dominance of the U.S. dollar. It will increase demand for U.S. Treasuries. I look forward to @POTUS signing GENIUS into law –… pic.twitter.com/NmQMVHZGls — Senator Bill Hagerty (@SenatorHagerty) July 17, 2025 India India’s regulators responded to a wave of hacks in 2024 and 2025 by mandating cybersecurity audits…

How 2025’s Crypto Rules Are Transforming the Global Oversight?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 01:22
1
1$0.007322-16.39%
Union
U$0.01455+5.59%
CROSS
CROSS$0.24356-3.83%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01768-3.12%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.012346-5.48%

2025 is shaping up to be the year regulators finally got ahead of crypto instead of just chasing it. Unlike the reactive approach of past cycles, governments have started to roll out proactive frameworks targeting stablecoins, exchange cybersecurity, and cross-border compliance.

From the U.S. GENIUS Act to India’s mandatory security audits, these laws aim to protect consumers and reduce systemic risks. For exchanges, investors, and projects, it highlights the need to adapt quickly or face legal and financial fallout.

2025’s Big Regulatory Moves

The United States

In July 2025, the U.S. enacted the GENIUS Act, establishing a federal framework for payment stablecoins. 

  • The GENIUS Act mandates issuers to maintain 1:1 reserve backing in high-quality assets, undergo independent audits, and operate under strict AML/KYC rules.
  • Supporters argue this finally gives clarity and legitimacy to stablecoins. Critics say the compliance costs could squeeze smaller issuers out of the market. Either way, Washington has set the new benchmark.
  • The CLARITY Act also sets guidelines for how digital assets are classified under U.S. securities and commodities regulations. The bill cleared the House in 2025 and is now awaiting Senate approval.
  • The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act is designed to prevent the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for general use unless Congress authorizes it. The measure passed the House in 2025 and now awaits Senate consideration. 

India

India’s regulators responded to a wave of hacks in 2024 and 2025 by mandating cybersecurity audits for all crypto exchanges and intermediaries. 

  • Platforms must now register auditors with CERT-IN and prove resilience through penetration testing and patching.
  • India has also pulled back from drafting all-encompassing crypto laws, favoring limited oversight instead. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintains that regulating crypto is difficult and could backfire.
  • Meanwhile, India currently levies a 30% capital gains tax on crypto profits. It also charges 1% Tax Deducted at Source on every crypto transaction.
  • This high tax burden is pushing users to offshore platforms and P2P trading.

Related: How the Fast-Growing Indian Economy Is Leading The Way in Crypto Adoption?

United Kingdom

The Bank of England has floated ownership caps on systemic stablecoins, with limits of around £10k–£20k for individuals. 

  • The UK is also introducing regulatory carve-outs to attract crypto firms, giving exchanges breathing room under its new framework.
  • The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has also launched a consultation on whether crypto firms should be held to the same regulatory standards as traditional financial institutions. 
  •  The FCA is also advancing plans for a 2026 “gateway regime” that will authorize crypto firms while finalizing rules for stablecoins and custody.
  • FCA has lifted its ban on crypto exchange-traded notes (ETNs) for retail investors starting October 8, ending more than four years of restrictions. ETN can now be listed on FCA-recognized UK exchanges under strict promotion rules. 

European Union

The EU’s landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) law went live in 2025, but unity is shaky. 

  • The MiCA framework lets crypto firms secure licenses from any EU member state and use them as a regulatory “passport” to operate across all 27 countries in the bloc.
  • Countries like France and Italy have pushed back against automatic license passporting, calling for stronger oversight by ESMA.
  • Firms banking on EU-wide coverage may find themselves facing extra national requirements.

Indonesia

Indonesia tightened fiscal oversight in 2025, raising tax rates on crypto trades and mining activities. VAT on miners climbed, while foreign exchanges now face higher transaction levies.

  • Under the updated rules, crypto asset sales on domestic exchanges are subject to a 0.21% transaction tax, up from 0.1%. 
  • For trades on overseas platforms, the rate has risen to 1%, compared with the earlier 0.2%.
  • Buyers are no longer required to pay a value-added tax (VAT), which previously ranged between 0.11% and 0.22%. 
  • The country has now doubled the VAT on crypto mining to 2.2% from 1.1%. The 0.1% special income tax on mining has been scrapped, with earnings set to be taxed under standard personal or corporate income rates starting in 2026.

Pakistan

Pakistan set up the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (PVARA) this year and invited global exchanges to apply for licenses. This marks a dramatic shift from past bans, bringing Pakistan into the formal crypto economy. Alongside it: 

  • The Pakistan Crypto Council is drafting a national framework to align with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards.
  • The measure also requires creating a Shariah Advisory Committee to evaluate whether virtual asset offerings comply with Islamic principles.
  • A Virtual Assets Appellate Tribunal has also been set up to review appeals against PVARA rulings.

Other Jurisdictions to Watch

Australia

In December, Australia’s corporate regulator, ASIC, released draft guidelines requiring most crypto firms to obtain costly financial licenses, making compliance mandatory.

  • Under the rules, many digital assets are classified as financial products. This forced exchanges and service providers to hold an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL) and possibly a Market License.
  • While larger firms may manage the increased compliance burden, startups risk being priced out, potentially driving innovation offshore.
  • In July, Australia introduced a tax on unrealized capital gains. It targets individuals with investments over AUD 3 million ($2 million). 
  • The tax, set for 2025-2026, applies to both traditional assets, such as stocks, and digital assets, like Bitcoin, at a 15% rate on unrealized gains.

Related: Australia’s Bold Move: Taxing Bitcoin and Stocks on Unrealized Gains

South Korea

This month, South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) issued its first fine against a crypto whale for market manipulation. Notably, the fine came under the Virtual Asset User Protection Act (VAUPA), which took effect on July 19, 2024.

  • Meanwhile, lawmakers are drafting a comprehensive Digital Asset Basic Act, expected by late 2025.
  • The focus is on investor protection after a string of exchange failures and token delistings in 2023–24.
  • Proposed rules include stricter reserve requirements for exchanges and enhanced insurance for customer funds.
  • Lawmakers are also preparing a won-backed stablecoin framework, with the FSC set to unveil a government bill in October 2025.

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

  • The UAE is streamlining crypto regulation by unifying efforts between its two main regulators: the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) and Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).
  • A new agreement introduces a mutual licensing system, allowing crypto firms approved by either regulator to operate across the country without duplicate approvals.
  • The SCA formed a committee with VARA to review and update laws. The focus is on aligning with international standards like those from the FATF, particularly on AML and CTF measures.
  • Dubai and Abu Dhabi are competing to attract projects with faster licensing pathways, balanced with stricter compliance.

Related: UAE Regulators SCA and VARA Sign Agreement for Unified Crypto Framework

Hong Kong

Hong Kong is also accelerating its digital finance push, with tokenization at the core of its 2025 policy blueprint. 

  • Chief Executive John Lee announced that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will promote tokenized deposits and expand live tokenized asset transactions through Project Ensemble. 
  • These blockchain-based deposits aim to streamline the settlement of financial instruments, such as money market funds.
  • The HKMA will use its regulatory sandbox to safely test tokenized products and manage risks. Tokenized bond issuance will become a permanent feature to deepen digital bond markets.
  • A digital asset framework is also in the works, including stablecoin regulation, licensing for trading and custody, and enhanced investor protections. 
  • These moves aim to reinforce Hong Kong’s role as a global financial hub and support cross-border digital trade and yuan internationalization.

Related: Hong Kong to Support Commercial Bank Tokenization Initiatives in 2025 Policy Address

Why These Oversight Matters

The wave of 2025 rules redefines the crypto industry. Exchanges and projects face higher costs but stronger legitimacy, while investors see more safeguards alongside new restrictions. Non-compliance is no longer a gray area in many jurisdictions; it carries real legal and financial risks.

For exchanges and projects:

  • Stablecoins and exchanges must show verifiable reserves and regular reports or risk losing licenses.
  • Countries now require audits, incident reporting, and strict security frameworks for registration.

For investors:

  • Safeguards like proof of reserves improve security, but caps (UK) and taxes (Indonesia) limit freedom.
  • Offshore and unlicensed exchanges face crackdowns, making them far less safe for retail users.

What to Check Before You Trade or Invest

As regulations tighten in 2025, investors and projects need to run through a clear compliance checklist. For users, this means choosing safer platforms and understanding limits. For exchanges and projects, it means building transparency and security into the core business model.

Here’s a practical checklist for 2025:

  • Is the exchange licensed under a recognised regime such as the GENIUS Act, MiCA, or PVARA?
  • Does the platform publish independent security audits and proof-of-reserves reports?
  • Are stablecoin reserves properly backed and verified by third parties?
  • Do local tax regimes, like those in Indonesia or the EU, directly affect holdings and trading activity?
  • Are there restrictions, such as the UK’s proposed stablecoin ownership caps?
  • Has the business model accounted for compliance from the start, including budgeted cybersecurity audits?
  • Are liquidity, reserves, and tokenomics fully transparent and regularly updated?
  • Is there an active process for monitoring sudden regulatory shifts in each jurisdiction of operation?

Comparative Snapshot: 2025 Rules at a Glance

JURISDICTIONKEY 2025 RULES
USA (GENIUS Act)Stablecoin backing, audits, compliance checks
India (Cyber Audits)Mandatory cybersecurity audits for exchanges
UK (Stablecoin Caps)Proposals to cap stablecoin ownership, tailored rules
EU (MiCA Oversight)Centralised oversight, stricter licensing (ESMA role)
Indonesia (Crypto Taxes)New VAT/tax rates on mining, FX & transactions
Pakistan (PVARA)Creation of Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority
Australia (ASIC Rules)More crypto products fall under securities laws
South Korea (Draft Law)Digital Asset Basic Act for investor protection
UAE (Stablecoin Reserves)Stablecoin reserves, stricter KYC and AML rule

Lessons for the 2025 Cycle

Compliance is now the cost of entry, not a choice. Retail investors will benefit from stronger safeguards, but face fewer opportunities for unchecked speculation. 

Exchanges that adapt will scale. Those that don’t risk being shut out. 

As one regulator remarked after MiCA’s rollout,

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/global-crypto-regulation-2025-key-laws-reshaping-stablecoins-exchanges-cross-border-compliance/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Share
Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance during meetings by creating agendas, taking notes, and more.
Moonveil
MORE$0.0848-4.41%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1391-5.69%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/20 03:20
Share
Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Amerikaanse Securities and Exchange Commission heeft groen licht gegeven voor de omzetting van het Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund naar een exchange traded product op NYSE Arca. Daarmee wordt voor het eerst in de Verenigde Staten een multi crypto product officieel toegelaten tot een gereguleerde beurs. Deze beslissing is een nieuwe fase in de adoptie van crypto door de financiële sector. Van OTC naar gereguleerd beursproduct Tot nu toe werd de GDLC verhandeld als een OTC fonds wat vaak samen ging met beperkte toegang en structurele prijsafwijkingen van de onderliggende waarde. Met de conversie naar een ETP verdwijnt dit nadeel. Beleggers krijgen de mogelijkheid om intraday exposure te verkrijgen tot meerdere cryptocurrencies tegelijk. Volgens de laatste cijfers beheert het fonds meer dan $915 miljoen aan activa. Het product wordt opgebouwd uit vijf grote namen: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana en Cardano. Deze samenstelling zorgt voor een bredere spreiding van risico’s. Verspreiden binnen een product Het belangrijkste voordeel van een multi crypto ETF is de mogelijkheid tot directe diversificatie. Waar beleggers bij een Bitcoin ETF enkel afhankelijk zijn van de prijs van BTC, biedt GDLC in een product toegang tot meerdere top altcoins. Daarmee ontstaat een beter evenwicht tussen rendement en risico, vooral voor institutionele beleggers die op zoek zijn naar een gereguleerde manier om hun allocatie te verbreden. SEC zet stap richting duidelijker regelgeving De goedkeuring van de GDLC past binnen de nieuwe generic listing standards van de SEC. Deze standaarden zijn bedoeld om de beoordeling van crypto ETF’s te versnellen en voorspelbaarder te maken. In plaats van elk afzonderlijk dossier langdurig te analyseren, kunnen producten die aan basiscriteria voldoen sneller op de markt komen. Voor de sector is dit een signaal dat de toezichthouder zich beweegt van een handhavings gerichte aanpak naar een meer gestructureerd regelgevende aanpak. Institutionele partijen die eerder huiverig waren, zien hiermee de drempel verlaagd om toe te treden. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund $GDLC was just approved for trading along with the Generic Listing Standards. The Grayscale team is working expeditiously to bring the *FIRST* multi #crypto asset ETP to market with Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano#BTC #ETH $XRP $SOL… — Peter Mintzberg (@PeterMintzberg) September 17, 2025 Impact op markt en instroom De timing van deze beslissing is verrassend. Bitcoin ETF’s hadden recent nog dagelijkse instromen van gemiddeld $290 miljoen, terwijl Ethereum producten juist uitstromen zagen. Een multi crypto product aantrekkelijk worden als alternatief dat beide assets en belangrijke altcoins combineert. Analisten wijzen erop dat als GDLC slechts vijf procent van de huidige instromen naar Bitcoin-ETF’s weet aan te trekken, dit al kan neerkomen op zo’n $15 miljoen per dag. Nieuwe routes voor institutionele allocatie Voor institutionele beleggers die diversificatie zoeken binnen de crypto markt zonder afhankelijk te zijn van ongecontroleerde exchanges, opent GDLC een gereguleerde en transparante route. Met een aankoop krijgen zij toegang tot meerdere leidende blockchains, waarbij de custody en naleving van regelgeving gewaarborgd zijn. De komst van dit product kan bovendien een domino effect veroorzaken. Er liggen momenteel nog tientallen aanvragen voor crypto ETF’s bij de SEC, variërend van stablecoin exposure tot altcoins als Avalanche en Litecoin. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Solana
SOL$237.18-4.55%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,283.79-1.90%
Capverse
CAP$0.15242-3.05%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 02:31
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Microsoft introduced several AI agents to provide workers with AI assistance

Grayscale GDLC kan multi-crypto ETF worden

Bank of Japan Maintains Rates, USD/JPY Surges

Crypto scammers allegedly tried to bribe X employees for account reinstatement