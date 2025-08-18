How a Crypto Influencer Executed a $3.5 Million Crypto Jacking Scheme

By: Tronweekly
2025/08/18 23:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.10008-0.65%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.07465-5.50%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001266-1.55%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1416-1.04%
Crypto Jacking
  • A well-known crypto influencer has been charged with a 1-year imprisonment after he carried out a $3.5 million crypto jacking scheme.
  • According to the details shared, the influencer stole computing data worth $3.5 million in order to mine $1 million worth of cryptocurrency.

A well-known crypto influencer has been sentenced to one year in jail on the charges of running a cryptojacking scheme that allowed him to steal more than $3.5 million worth of cloud computing services.

How He Carried Out the Crypto Jacking Scheme

Firstly, it is important to understand what exactly cryptojacking is in order to flow with the story. CryptoJacking, like any cyberattack, is when a hacker hijacks a target victim’s device or computer in order to mine cryptocurrency.

So basically cryptojacking happens when a crypto hacker gets unauthorized access into the system of a company or individual in order to use the system or device to mine cryptocurrency.

Also Read: Best Crypto to Buy Now: XRP and Litecoin Rally as Pepeto Presale Accelerates

This was exactly what Charles O. Parks III, popularly known as “CP30,” did. According to the details shared by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the suspect defrauded two well-known cloud computing services of computing services worth about $3.5 million in order to have access to mine $1 million worth of cryptocurrency.

According to the investigators that worked on the case, the crypto influencer created fake identities, business names, and email addresses; he even went as far as registering domains such as “MultiMillionaire LLC” and “CP3O LLC” in order to gain unauthorized access to large amounts of computing power and storage.

Parks also went as far as tricking the service providers into granting him higher computing privileges and benefits while also avoiding questions about unusual data use and unpaid subscription bills.

So far, the DOJ has recorded that Parks has been charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and illegal transactions; in December 2024, he also pleaded guilty to the wire fraud. As part of his punishment, he was ordered to return $500,000 and the new Mercedes-Benz he bought with the money from the scheme.

Also Read: Ethereum Price Targets $4,500 After Pullback, Market Eyes Accumulation Zone

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Author: Luke, Mars Finance For crypto investors who have experienced the magnificent bull market in 2020-2021, the current market is undoubtedly confusing and tormenting. It was a carnival era ignited
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002545-2.11%
ERA
ERA$0.8365-5.91%
MetaMars
MARS$0.00755-50.52%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 12:00
Share
Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

PANews reported on August 19th that a Spanish DeFi investor was ordered by tax authorities to pay approximately $10.5 million in back taxes for using crypto assets as collateral for
DeFi
DEFI$0.001879+9.88%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02785+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 22:11
Share
Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

Husky Inu (HINU) is gearing up for its next price increase, the second of the week, as the project’s pre-launch phase continues. The latest price jump will see the value of the token rise from $0.00019805 to $0.00019863.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01398-2.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000079-1.25%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.0994+61.62%
Share
Cryptodaily2025/08/19 21:09
Share

Trending News

More

From "water buffalo" to "value bull", why do retail investors have such a hard time?

Spain imposes $10.5 million in back taxes on DeFi investors as crypto loans are deemed capital gains

Husky Inu (HINU) Readies For Next Price Jump, $900,000 Milestone

SkyBridge Capital founder maintains Bitcoin forecast of $180,000-$200,000 by year-end

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking