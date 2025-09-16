How Bitwise’s Avalanche ETF filing could push AVAX toward $32

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 23:41
Journalist

Posted: September 16, 2025

Key takeaway

What has Bitwise recently filed with the SEC?

Bitwise has filed for a spot Avalanche ETF, which would directly hold AVAX tokens instead of derivatives.

Who else is competing to launch an Avalanche ETF?

VanEck and Grayscale have also submitted filings for the Avalanche ETF.

Bitwise has officially entered the growing altcoin ETF race.

The global crypto asset manager filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), signaling its intent to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to Avalanche [AVAX]

The move highlights Bitwise’s push to expand its ETF lineup beyond its existing crypto products, as institutional interest in blockchain-based assets continues to accelerate.

Impact of Avalanche ETF approval

If approved, Coinbase will act as the custodian for Bitwise’s proposed AVAX ETF.

Unlike derivatives-based products, this ETF would hold AVAX directly, allowing investors to gain exposure to the asset without the hassle of managing wallets or private keys.

Shares of the ETF will be issued and redeemed in blocks of 10,000, known as “baskets,” which can be settled in either cash or AVAX.

Avalanche’s appeal lies in its robust network features, including proof-of-stake consensus, scalable smart contracts, decentralized governance, staking, and subnet creation.

 These capabilities have helped position AVAX as one of the most versatile Layer-1 blockchains in today’s market.

Other institutions interested in Avalanche ETF

That being said, Bitwise isn’t alone in pursuing an Avalanche ETF.

VanEck has also submitted its own S-1 filing in March 2025, followed by Nasdaq’s proposal in April to enable listing of the product.

More recently, Grayscale filed to convert its existing Avalanche Trust into a spot AVAX ETF, with plans for Coinbase Custody to act as custodian and BNY Mellon as administrator.

While the SEC initially extended its review to mid-July, no final decision has been announced.

Recent treasury purchases of Avalanche assets are reinforcing the trend toward broader crypto adoption. 

These moves signal a growing appetite for altcoin-focused ETFs, especially those that go beyond the traditional heavyweights like Bitcoin [BTC] and Ethereum [ETH]

Impact on AVAX price

Meanwhile, on the price front, AVAX was trading around $29.56 at press time, reflecting slight intraday volatility but still well below its all-time high.

Still, analysts believe AVAX could push toward the $30–$32.7 range if momentum continues. Yet, the risk of a pullback to $27.5 remains if speculative demand fades.

Against this backdrop, the pending ETF filings signal growing institutional confidence, but also underscore the risks of directly translating Avalanche’s market swings into regulated investment products.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/how-bitwises-avalanche-etf-filing-could-push-avax-toward-32/

