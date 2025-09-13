How Brazil Became A Major Growth Market For Cricket

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 09:54
Union
U$0.009766+1.94%
SIX
SIX$0.02168+0.88%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0696+0.56%
Sperax
SPA$0.010649-1.61%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1177-8.93%
Major
MAJOR$0.1638+1.17%

Cricket is rising in Brazil (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Brazil’s emergence on the cricket map, forging a reputation as one of the sport’s most exciting growth areas, may have never eventuated if not for England’s rather dreary surroundings.

The unexpected rise of cricket, by some metrics the world’s second biggest sport but largely confined to the British Commonwealth, in the South American powerhouse nation is also pivotal in helping the development of nearby U.S. amid exciting plans for the region.

While Brazil boasted its own traditional bat and ball spin-off, a popular street game called taco, cricket was essentially invisible in the soccer-mad country. The turning point came in 2000 when Matt Featherstone, a professional cricketer in England, moved to Pocos de Caldas – a spa city north of Sao Paulo in southeast Brazil.

His Brazilian wife had simply enough of England’s grim weather, bemoaned by so many before and since, so they decided to spend six months in her native country.

“She hated the cold, rain and the gray,” chuckled Featherstone, now Cricket Brasil president, during our meeting on the sidelines of the recent International Cricket Council meetings in Singapore.

The sunshine and warmth, almost inevitably, meant they stayed put and Featherstone has laid the blocks for the rise of cricket in Brazil, highlighted by the women’s national side currently 35th in the T20 rankings – clearly the best team in Latin America.

Matt Featherstone has been instrumental in cricket’s rise in Brazil (Photo by Steve Bardens-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

ICC via Getty Images

Featherstone did not originally have grandiose visions. After moving to Brazil, he initially helped his wife in her retail business and also taught squash, his other favored passion. But Featherstone, an affable and strapping fella, wanted to share his passion for the game he loved in his adopted country.

Things started gradually, with community projects spreading slowly in a “100 per cent volunteering” effort. It wasn’t until 2006 when Brazil received ICC membership that invaluable funding was unlocked.

These days, Cricket Brasil has a budget of around $1 million and there are close to 100,000 registered players in the country. The governing body, which was recently admitted as a full member of Brazil’s Olympic Committee, anticipates having 60 development officers by next year.

The women’s team is entirely made up of locals, a rarity in non-traditional cricket countries, and enjoy professional status having received central contracts in 2020.

“At the start, we took cricket to the English schools and the private schools, and that was clearly a mistake,” Featherstone said. “I realized this wasn’t the way to set up roots in Brazil.

“We went into the poor communities, offered them equipment and the chance to play. There was much more likely to be buy-in.

“If cricket is going to be a national sport, we need locals playing and driving the sport.”

Women from the Cricket Brazil professional womens team train at a high performance centre in Poco de Caldas behind them: they are swinging cricket bats instead (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Brazil – and by extension the Americas – offers an appealing and fresh growth market for cricket, far too long shackled to its own borders. There has been much more of a push in recent times to expand cricket’s boundaries, with a realization that the sport can’t merely rely on the heft of powerhouse India.

Big financial powers are extremely coveted by administrators. The U.S. is the ICC’s No.1 target market, despite never-ending internal woes, while there are attempts to rejuvenate China after a dormant period.

Excitement is brewing in Japan and Germany, too.

ForbesGround Identified To Ensure Legacy For Cricket In Japan After 2026 Asian GamesBy Tristan Lavalette

With powerful countries across the Americas starting to seriously emerge, such as Brazil and the U.S., intriguing possibilities are being pondered.

As the only Full Member – granted to 12 top nations who receive more funds, playing opportunities and power – in the Americas, the West Indies are advocating for the implementation of a regional body.

A creation of annual tournaments across the Americas is envisioned on the back of cricket being included in the 2027 Pan American Games in Lima.

ForbesCricket’s Olympic Sheen Might Spark Once Mighty West IndiesBy Tristan Lavalette

“There’s a lot more opportunities for the region, which is a far cry from before where we didn’t have many chances,” Featherstone said. “Potentially being able to play massive multi-sport tournaments almost every year will provide so much exposure.”

The backbone of all this is cricket’s Olympic return at Los Angeles 2028. While smaller countries are unlikely to make the final cut in the six-team cricket competitions, as I first reported recently, the Olympic sheen is crucial for invaluable government and corporate support.

“When I used to tell people that cricket is the biggest sport in the world, they would respond by asking why cricket isn’t in the Olympics,” Featherstone said. “The Olympic funding has been a game changer and so the support of the Brazil Olympic Committee gives us a lot of credibility.

“There’s some fantastic things that are coming and I think it’s only going to get better.”

Cricket is in the Olympics for the first time since 1900 (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Apart from host U.S, no other Associate is likely to make the cut for the Los Angeles Olympics. But an expanded competition is hoped for future Games, while the T20 World Cup may increase to 32 teams – as I first reported recently – in the future.

It has Featherstone dreaming big, understandably given his big-hearted efforts ever since he left the damp of London in his wake.

“The talent is not the problem, so with proper funding and exposure, there is no reason why Brazil can’t make a T20 World Cup or Olympics,” he said.

“Hopefully cricket will be a national sport in Brazil down the track. It’s an exciting time for cricket in Brazil.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/tristanlavalette/2025/09/12/how-brazil-became-a-major-growth-market-for-cricket/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows

BitcoinWorld Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows Spot Bitcoin ETFs are making waves, as the latest market data paints an incredibly optimistic picture. For an impressive fifth consecutive trading day, these innovative investment vehicles have seen substantial net inflows, signaling robust and growing investor confidence. This consistent positive trend marks a pivotal moment for the cryptocurrency landscape, highlighting a significant shift in how traditional finance interacts with digital assets. What’s Driving the Phenomenal Inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs? The recent surge in capital flowing into Spot Bitcoin ETFs has been remarkable. On a single day, these funds collectively recorded a staggering $642.22 million in net inflows, representing a sustained pattern of investor interest and belief in Bitcoin’s long-term potential. BlackRock’s IBIT led the charge, attracting an impressive $260 million. Fidelity’s FBTC was close behind, securing a substantial $310 million. Other funds also saw positive movement, including Bitwise’s BITB ($29.16 million) and Ark Invest’s ARKB ($19.37 million). Crucially, no ETFs reported net outflows, underscoring widespread positive sentiment. This collective vote of confidence from institutional and retail investors alike is a powerful indicator of market health and growing appetite for direct exposure to Bitcoin through regulated channels. Why Are Spot Bitcoin ETFs Becoming So Popular? The increasing popularity of Spot Bitcoin ETFs stems from their ability to bridge traditional investment and digital assets. They offer a straightforward, regulated way for investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without the complexities of direct cryptocurrency ownership, like managing private keys or navigating exchanges. Key benefits driving adoption: Accessibility: ETFs trade on traditional stock exchanges, making them easily accessible. Regulation and Trust: Stringent financial regulations provide security and trustworthiness. Diversification: Spot Bitcoin ETFs offer a new avenue for portfolio diversification. Liquidity: High liquidity ensures efficient buying and selling. This ease of access, combined with regulatory oversight, makes Spot Bitcoin ETFs an attractive option for both seasoned and new crypto market participants. What Do These Sustained Inflows Mean for the Crypto Market? Consistent net inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs carry significant implications for the broader cryptocurrency market. This sustained positive trend suggests a maturing market and an evolving perception of Bitcoin as a legitimate asset class, shifting from speculative trading to more strategic, long-term investment horizons. Moreover, active participation from financial giants like BlackRock and Fidelity lends immense credibility. Their involvement brings substantial capital and validates Bitcoin as a serious investment contender. This institutional embrace can pave the way for further innovation and broader acceptance of digital assets. Sustained demand for Spot Bitcoin ETFs can also lead to increased price stability for Bitcoin, as consistent inflows absorb selling pressure and provide a solid demand floor. This, in turn, can attract even more investors, creating a positive feedback loop for the entire crypto market. Looking Ahead: The Future Impact of Spot Bitcoin ETFs The continued success of Spot Bitcoin ETFs is setting a powerful precedent for cryptocurrency investment. While current inflows are impressive, they could be just the beginning of a larger trend towards institutional adoption and integration of digital assets. Potential challenges like market volatility and evolving regulatory landscapes remain inherent to the crypto space. For investors, these developments offer a compelling opportunity to engage with Bitcoin in a more traditional framework. Monitor these trends closely; sustained institutional interest often precedes broader market shifts. The transparency and accessibility offered by these ETFs are democratizing access to Bitcoin, potentially transforming how diverse investors build portfolios. In conclusion, the phenomenal five-day streak of net inflows into Spot Bitcoin ETFs, spearheaded by industry titans, is more than just a statistic. It’s a testament to Bitcoin’s growing legitimacy and an exciting indicator of its pivotal role in the future of finance. This trend underscores a powerful shift, inviting a new era of confidence and strategic investment in the digital asset space. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions About Spot Bitcoin ETFs What is a Spot Bitcoin ETF? A Spot Bitcoin ETF is an exchange-traded fund that directly holds Bitcoin. It allows investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without having to buy, store, or manage the actual cryptocurrency themselves. Why are BlackRock and Fidelity’s ETFs leading the inflows? BlackRock and Fidelity are major financial institutions with extensive reach, established trust, and robust distribution networks. Their brand recognition and existing client bases naturally attract significant capital to their respective Spot Bitcoin ETFs. How do Spot Bitcoin ETFs differ from Bitcoin futures ETFs? Spot Bitcoin ETFs hold actual Bitcoin, aiming to track its current “spot” price directly. Bitcoin futures ETFs, on the other hand, invest in Bitcoin futures contracts, which are agreements to buy or sell Bitcoin at a predetermined price in the future, and can sometimes trade at a premium or discount to the spot price. Is investing in a Spot Bitcoin ETF less risky than buying Bitcoin directly? While Spot Bitcoin ETFs mitigate some risks associated with direct crypto ownership (like security of private keys), they are still exposed to Bitcoin’s inherent price volatility. The regulatory oversight of ETFs can offer some investor protection, but market risk remains. What does “net inflows” mean in the context of ETFs? Net inflows refer to the total amount of money invested into an ETF over a specific period, minus any money withdrawn. Positive net inflows indicate that more capital is entering the fund than leaving it, signaling growing investor demand. Found this article insightful? Share the news about the remarkable growth of Spot Bitcoin ETFs with your network! Your support helps us continue delivering vital market insights. Connect with us on social media and spread the word! This post Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Waves
WAVES$1.1444+1.30%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01729-0.17%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005391+2.92%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/13 10:40
Share
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked,
MAY
MAY$0.04703+4.76%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-1.08%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$22.04+2.79%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 21:40
Share
Bitdeer mined 375 BTC last month, a 33% increase from the previous month.

Bitdeer mined 375 BTC last month, a 33% increase from the previous month.

PANews reported on September 13th that Bitdeer, a Nasdaq-listed Bitcoin mining company, released an unaudited mining and operations update for August. Bitdeer's self-mining hashrate increased by 35% to 30 exahashes per second (EH/s), with a goal of reaching 40 EH/s by October. Bitdeer mined 375 BTC in August, a 33% increase from the previous month.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,691.74+0.25%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/13 10:59
Share

Trending News

More

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Achieve Phenomenal 5th Straight Day of Inflows

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

Bitdeer mined 375 BTC last month, a 33% increase from the previous month.

Dogecoin Defies Odds, Jumps 21% Even As ETF Debut Gets Pushed Back

Crypto Investment Slows, August Funding Sinks To $2 Billion