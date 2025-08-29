How CFTC’s New Crypto Rules Just Changed Everything for US Traders

Press enter or click to view image in full size

CFTC’s New Crypto Rules

I woke up yesterday to news that completely shifted the crypto landscape. The CFTC just announced something massive. And honestly, I’m still processing what this means.

As someone who’s been navigating crypto regulations for years, I know how frustrating it’s been. You find a great exchange. Then you discover it’s not available in the US. Sound familiar?

That frustration might be ending soon.

What Actually Happened with CFTC Regulations? 🏛️

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission dropped a bombshell announcement. They clarified that non-US crypto exchanges can now register as FBOTs. That stands for the Foreign Board of Trade.

I’ve been watching this space for months. The lack of clarity was killing innovation. Gary Gensler’s era left exchanges confused about compliance paths.