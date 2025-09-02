How ChatGPT Works: The Model Behind The Bot

This document provides a comprehensive overview of the inner workings of ChatGPT, exploring the underlying models and techniques that power this sophisticated chatbot. We will delve into the architecture, training process, and key components that enable ChatGPT to generate human-quality text, understand context, and engage in meaningful conversations.
ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, is a large language model (LLM) chatbot that has gained widespread popularity for its ability to generate human-like text, answer questions, and engage in conversations on a wide range of topics. Its capabilities stem from its sophisticated architecture and extensive training on a massive dataset of text and code. Understanding how ChatGPT works requires exploring the underlying models and techniques that enable its impressive performance.
At the heart of ChatGPT lies the Transformer architecture, a neural network architecture introduced in the groundbreaking paper “Attention is All You Need” by Vaswani et al. in 2017. The Transformer…