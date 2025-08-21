How Crypto’s Most Capital-Efficient Strategy Amplifies Yield

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/21 14:25
Gravity
G$0.01157+0.69%
RealLink
REAL$0.05187+0.52%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10164+1.56%
Triathon
GROW$0.0107+1.90%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.000558-56.54%

While much of crypto chases volatility, the most capital-efficient allocations of 2025 are hiding in plain sight: looping. These structured strategies quietly recycle billions through the same assets, transforming modest yield spreads into outsized, risk-adjusted returns. In essence, they are the on-chain counterpart to TradFi’s repo and carry trades, now enhanced by tokenized real-world assets.

What is DeFi looping and how does it work?

DeFi looping is a yield amplification mechanism built on correlated collateral and debt. The essence of looping is yield-bearing assets — tokens that grow in value over time. Good examples include liquid staking tokens like Lido’s wstETH, synthetic dollars like Ethena’s sUSDe or tokenized private credit funds like Hamilton Lane’s SCOPE. The process begins by depositing such a yield-bearing asset, e.g. weETH, into a money market account, borrowing a closely related asset against it, e.g. ETH, allocating the borrowed amount back into the yield-bearing version, e.g. staking ETH on EtherFi and then redepositing it as collateral — that is one full loop. One of the most widely adopted looping structures is weETH (EtherFi’s wrapped staking ether) paired with ETH on lending platforms such as Spark.

Asset design: weETH accrues staking rewards, so one unit gradually becomes worth more ETH over time. Here, at EtherFi protocol launch 1 weETH equalled 1 ETH. Now, it equals 1.0744 ETH.

Chart: weETH / ETH price appreciation over time via liquid restaking yield accrual

weETH / ETH price appreciation over time via liquid restaking yield accrual, Source: RedStone

Risk correlation: If weETH yields ~3 percent annually and ETH borrow rates are 2.5 percent, each loop captures a 0.5 percent spread. With 90 percent loan-to-value ratio and 10 loops, that spread compounds, potentially increasing returns to roughly 7.5 percent annually.

Market size in 2025 and growth potential

Contango’s Q3 2024 estimates suggested that 20 to 30 percent of the $40 billion-plus locked in money markets and collateralized debt positions was attributable to looping strategies. This implied $12–15 billion in open interest, or roughly 2–3 percent of total DeFi TVL at the time.

Today, that scale is likely much larger: Aave alone holds close to $60 billion in TVL. Given that trading volumes in leverage-based strategies typically exceed open interest by a factor of ten, annual transaction volume from looping may already surpass $100 billion.

Beyond ETH: stable-yield assets

Looping can also be applied to asset pairs that are not necessarily crypto native. A practical example is sACRED / USDC looping on Morpho. Here, a token representing a tokenized private credit fund (Apollo’s ACRED via sACRED vault) is deposited to borrow USDC, which is then converted into sACRED and redeposited. While the yield profile is designed to be predictable, it depends on the performance of the underlying private credit portfolio and is not as inherently stable as ETH staking rewards.

Chart: RWA looping strategy on Morpho secured by RedStone price feeds

RWA looping strategy on Morpho secured by RedStone price feeds, Source: Gauntlet.

Future directions: tokenized funds as loop collateral

Institutions are bringing RWAs on-chain partly because looping can amplify returns with transparent, modelable risks and auditable parameters. Likely growth lanes include:

  • Private credit vehicles, e.g., Hamilton Lane’s SCOPE, made available via Securitize with daily on-chain NAV delivered by RedStone, and on-demand redemptions, positioned for steady monthly yield per issuer materials.
  • Cash-and-carry strategies like Spiko C&C, capturing predictable term premia.
  • Reinsurance-linked securities, like MembersCap MCM Fund I, historically have been associated with low default rates and consistent payouts.

Why this matters for institutions

Looping enables more efficient use of capital by turning yield-generating positions into repeatable, collateralizable instruments. The risk–return profile is similar to traditional fixed-income and money market desks, but here it is delivered with 24/7 liquidity, transparent collateralization metrics and automated position management.

It is one of DeFi’s most battle-tested strategies, with clear appeal for traditional finance: higher yields within a framework of transparent, well-defined and actively monitored risks. As tokenized RWAs scale, looping is poised to become a foundational building block in on-chain portfolio construction, further narrowing the gap between traditional and decentralized finance.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/08/20/the-era-of-real-world-assets-defi-looping-is-here

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Kanye West launched the YZY digital token on Solana blockchain, reaching $3 billion briefly. YZY Money aims to empower users independently, employing unique mechanisms for fair distribution. Continue Reading:Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement The post Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Movement
MOVE$0.1285+1.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01371-2.14%
YZY
YZY$1.199+139.80%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/21 15:12
Share
Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

Law and Ledger is a news segment focusing on crypto legal news, brought to you by Kelman Law – A law firm focused on digital asset commerce. The following opinion editorial was written by Alex Forehand and Michael Handelsman for Kelman.Law. The Hidden Risk for Crypto KOLs: Running Afoul of CTA Rules As digital asset […]
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.0046+1.09%
Cross The Ages
CTA$0.04464+12.86%
Share
Bitcoin.com News2025/08/21 14:30
Share
XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

xrp price
XRP
XRP$2.9055-0.07%
Share
Crypto.news2025/08/21 15:44
Share

Trending News

More

Kanye West’s Bold Move: YZY Digital Token Launch Ignites Crypto Market Excitement

Are You a Commodity Trading Advisor? Crypto KOLs at Risk

XRP price down 16% in 30 days, deeper correction coming?

Here’s the Cheap Crypto Set to Deliver the Big 2025 Gains Investors Hoped to See from Ripple (XRP) and Dogecoin (DOGE)

Lummis Fast-Tracks Crypto Market Structure Bill To Reach Trump’s Desk Before Thanksgiving