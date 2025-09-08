How DeFi Platforms Handle Future Security Incidents

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 04:02
Threshold
T$0.01597+1.07%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01675+0.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001617+2.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01265+0.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016191-10.69%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13767+0.90%

In a remarkable first for decentralized finance (DeFi), the Venus Protocol successfully recovered $13.5 million stolen by North Korea’s Lazarus hackers.


The recovery was executed through an emergency on-chain governance vote, showcasing a new and powerful aspect of decentralized decision-making. The attacker’s wallet was frozen and liquidated within just 12 hours of the hack, a speed that often surpasses traditional centralized finance (CeFi) systems in responding to security breaches.


Venus Protocol recovers in the on-chain hack recovery


The incident began when hackers exploited a vulnerability, though the platform itself was not breached. The stolen funds were quickly identified, and the Venus community and development team mobilized to propose an emergency measure. Token holders, through a rapid on-chain vote, approved the forcible liquidation of the hacker’s positions and the freezing of the stolen assets, allowing the funds to be transferred to a secure recovery wallet.


This event has sparked a debate on the trade-offs between decentralization and security. While some argue that a truly decentralized system shouldn’t have the ability to reverse transactions, proponents of the Venus Protocol’s action point to the swift and effective mitigation of losses as proof that a community-governed approach can be a powerful tool for protecting users.


This successful recovery could set a precedent for how DeFi platforms handle future security incidents, highlighting the potential for decentralized communities to act decisively in a crisis.

Source: https://coinidol.com/venus-protocol-recovers/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP Sell-Off Sparks Debate as Bill Morgan Refutes Coinbase Link

XRP Sell-Off Sparks Debate as Bill Morgan Refutes Coinbase Link

TLDR The media wrongly identified Bill Morgan as a Coinbase lawyer. He strongly denied any professional link with Coinbase and called the label an insult. The misidentification happened after he commented on XRP price manipulation claims. Coinbase reportedly reduced its XRP holdings by about 69 percent recently. The reduction in XRP led to speculation that [...] The post XRP Sell-Off Sparks Debate as Bill Morgan Refutes Coinbase Link appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$2.8664+2.19%
Chainlink
LINK$22.27+0.49%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/08 03:45
Share
Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the stablecoin issuer Paxos launched a new startup Paxos Labs, which aims to help institutions integrate DeFi and on-chain products
DeFi
DEFI$0.001617+2.40%
Startup
STARTUP$0.0122+14.29%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0899-5.76%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 00:04
Share
Key Reason Why XRP Price Is Suddenly Surging

Key Reason Why XRP Price Is Suddenly Surging

XRP bulls are seemingly poised to reclaim the $3 level amid strong buying pressure
XRP
XRP$2.8664+2.19%
BULLS
BULLS$543.76+2.84%
WHY
WHY$0.000000028+6.10%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 02:23
Share

Trending News

More

XRP Sell-Off Sparks Debate as Bill Morgan Refutes Coinbase Link

Paxos launches new startup to help institutions offer DeFi products

Key Reason Why XRP Price Is Suddenly Surging

Are the Claims That Tether Sold Bitcoin and Bought Gold True? An Official Statement Has Been Released

5 Best Cryptos to Buy Now With 1000x Potential to Turn Small Investments Into Millions