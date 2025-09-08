In a remarkable first for decentralized finance (DeFi), the Venus Protocol successfully recovered $13.5 million stolen by North Korea’s Lazarus hackers.



The recovery was executed through an emergency on-chain governance vote, showcasing a new and powerful aspect of decentralized decision-making. The attacker’s wallet was frozen and liquidated within just 12 hours of the hack, a speed that often surpasses traditional centralized finance (CeFi) systems in responding to security breaches.



Venus Protocol recovers in the on-chain hack recovery



The incident began when hackers exploited a vulnerability, though the platform itself was not breached. The stolen funds were quickly identified, and the Venus community and development team mobilized to propose an emergency measure. Token holders, through a rapid on-chain vote, approved the forcible liquidation of the hacker’s positions and the freezing of the stolen assets, allowing the funds to be transferred to a secure recovery wallet.



This event has sparked a debate on the trade-offs between decentralization and security. While some argue that a truly decentralized system shouldn’t have the ability to reverse transactions, proponents of the Venus Protocol’s action point to the swift and effective mitigation of losses as proof that a community-governed approach can be a powerful tool for protecting users.



This successful recovery could set a precedent for how DeFi platforms handle future security incidents, highlighting the potential for decentralized communities to act decisively in a crisis.