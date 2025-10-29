ExchangeDEX+
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 01: Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on January 01, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images) Getty Images 2025-2026 NBA season just tipped off, and the Dallas Mavericks' center, Dereck Lively II, is focused on making an impact both on and off the court. At the age of 21, he has been showing a maturity beyond his years, preparing himself both physically and mentally. We sat down and talked about how he prepares to play at his best from the very first day of the season. "It's multiple things. Relying on the work that you've done, trusting yourself, being self-confident (which is very hard to do) and you can only build that from the amount of dedication and preparation that you've put into it," Lively said. "You just got to take it day by day. There are times that you can think about the day or month ahead and you start to get anxious about it but the only thing you can do is take it one step at a time and take it day by day." His grounded approach, built on trusting preparation and focusing on the present, helps him maintain composure despite the growing spotlight. In a sport where every possession is dissected, Lively leans on a "next-play mentality" to keep moving forward. "It's impossible to play a perfect game and never mess up because it's just human nature. You cannot dwell on those mistakes. You have to use…

How Dereck Lively II’s Mindset and Mission Are Powering His Third NBA Season

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/29 23:32
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 01: Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first half of a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center on January 01, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Getty Images

"It's multiple things. Relying on the work that you've done, trusting yourself, being self-confident (which is very hard to do) and you can only build that from the amount of dedication and preparation that you've put into it," Lively said. "You just got to take it day by day. There are times that you can think about the day or month ahead and you start to get anxious about it but the only thing you can do is take it one step at a time and take it day by day."

His grounded approach, built on trusting preparation and focusing on the present, helps him maintain composure despite the growing spotlight. In a sport where every possession is dissected, Lively leans on a “next-play mentality” to keep moving forward.

He sees mistakes as a signal to reset and refocus, rather than a setback. This mental framework is what allows him to push forward without losing confidence. After all, the 82-game grind of an NBA season tests more than just physical endurance, but emotional endurance as well.

Preparation and Positive Self-Talk

Lively maintains a consistent pre-game routine, while staying adaptive to his environment. “It depends on the time of the game, where you are, or if you got a good night’s sleep,” he said. But one thing remains constant: his intention. He typically begins each day by grounding himself with stretching. Throughout the day, as game time gets closer, he will reflect on what he needs, whether it’s reviewing film, getting more shots up, or continuing to fuel his body with good nutrition.

Just before tip-off, he’ll engage in positive self-talk, which to him is, “Just having that second of reassuring yourself that you believe in yourself and just giving yourself that positive talk or affirmation.” He goes one step further in identifying that he communicates positively with his teammates as well, contributing to a positive team dynamic and working environment.

Turning Defense into Relief

Lively is changing things up this season as he launches Blocks for a Cause, a partnership with Undue Medical Debt. For each block he records, Lively will donate $100, which is enough to wipe out at least $10,000 in medical debt through the national nonprofit. “I know firsthand how overwhelming it can be to deal with medical bills while navigating a serious illness,” said Lively, whose late mother battled cancer for over a decade. “I’d like to impact communities that have impacted me.”

This initiative blends his skills on the court with a deeper purpose. “I’m incredibly proud to partner with Dereck on this groundbreaking initiative,” said Allison Sesso, president and CEO of Undue Medical Debt. “His Blocks for a Cause campaign transforms every defensive play into financial relief for families who never chose to get sick or be injured.”

Finding Center On and Off the Court

Off the court, Lively focuses his energy on creating joy and intentionally slowing down the day. “I try to make the kid in me smile,” he said. In his free time, he’ll collect fossils, Pokémon cards, and build LEGO sets, all of which reconnect him with his childhood interests. “If I’m going through a rough stint, just that moment away from basketball can give me that feeling of centeredness I need to perform the way I need to perform.” These hobbies, he says, “slow down the day”. He understands that elite athletes must incorporate intentional recovery into their schedules to continue performing at their peak.

For Lively, even losses hold meaning. “There will be times I don’t have my best game,” he said. “But knowing how many people are cheering me on, and that my play can help others, lets me play with more freedom and joy.”

It’s that combination of competitive drive, perspective, and purpose that’s defining Lively’s ascent. “The strongest warriors have to walk down the toughest paths,” he said. “All those days that I stacked got me somewhere.” Lively’s growth mindset, anchored in gratitude and giving, offers a framework for how athletes can translate mental preparation into both performance and purpose.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brookchoulet/2025/10/29/how-dereck-lively-iis-mindset-and-mission-are-powering-his-third-nba-season/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$106,264.41+1.61%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.1247+3.51%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007755+0.76%
