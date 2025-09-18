How ‘Gen V’ Season 2 Addresses Late Star Chance Perdomo, Andre’s Death

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18
Chance Perdomo as Andre on season one of “Gen V.”

Prime Video

Warning: Spoilers ahead for season two, episodes one through three of Gen V.

The Boys spinoff Gen V is finally back for another season after two years.

Season two, which debuted on Prime Video on Wednesday with three episodes, picks up a couple of months after the season one finale.

As a refresher, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) and Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) were falsely blamed for the Godolkin University massacre. They were last seen captured and locked up in a white Vought room, seemingly without doors.

Chance Perdomo as Andre on the season one finale of “Gen V.”

Prime Video

But tragedy occurred off-screen in March 2024, when Perdomo died as a result of a motorcycle accident at 27 years old. In a statement posted on social media two months later, the producers of Gen V said that they wouldn’t be recasting the role of Andre, “because no one can replace Chance.”

“Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our Season 2 storylines as we begin production in May,” they said. “We will honor Chance and his legacy this season.”

In the latest installment of Gen V, Andre is killed off and his death is the undercurrent of a season that’s more heartfelt and less concerned with college antics, though there are some signature gasp-worthy moments for good measure.

Here’s how season two honors Perdomo.

Andre Died Trying To Escape Imprisonment

Chance Perdomo as Andre on the season one finale of “Gen V.”

Prime Video

Season two begins with a title card that reads “For Chance” in honor of Perdomo.

Then, the episode jumps forward in time, a few months after Marie, Jordan, Emma and Andre were locked up. Jordan and Emma are released from the Elmira Adult Rehabilitation Center and sent back to God U for the new semester, meanwhile, Marie is missing in action because she broke out months prior and has gone off the radar.

As for Andre, in retooling the story, it’s revealed that he died trying to find a way for him, Jordan and Emma to escape Elmira. Viewers also learn that Andre had the same migraines and tremors as his dad, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), and experienced worsening neural micro-tears the more he used his powers.

As Jordan explains it in the season premiere, after Marie saw an opportunity to escape Elmira and took it, Andre was hopeful that he could get the rest of them out, too.

Andre planned on manipulating a metal maintenance pipe using his magnetic telepathy. However, someone figured out his plan and walled the pipe off with brick, so he couldn’t pull it open. Andre then tried to open a steel door using his powers, but he wasn’t strong enough. Jordan says they begged Andre to stop, but he was stubborn and kept trying until he had a stroke, dropped to the ground and died.

Andre’s Death Has Profound Impact On The Other Characters

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Jaz Sinclair as Marie Moreau and Derek Luh as Jordan Li.

Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

The early episodes of season two show the characters still grappling with Andre’s death. Polarity numbs himself with alcohol and can’t be bothered with God U’s suspicious new Dean, aptly named Cipher (Hamish Linklater). He has too much guilt for pushing Andre into the Vought machine and thinks he’s partially to blame for his son’s death.

All the characters feel they could have done something to prevent his death, but ultimately, they agree that Andre was a stubborn, headstrong person.

And even though Emma didn’t know Andre very long, it’s clear that he made a huge difference in her self-image because he believed in her.

“He thought I was worthy and that I could help people and I could be a hero,” she tells Jordan in episode one.

Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity on season one of “Gen V.”

Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

It’s Emma who gets through to Polarity and reminds him that Andre wouldn’t have given up. Because of her, Polarity agrees to help her and potentially get justice for Andre. Emma also empowers two secret Starlighters to believe in themselves and see beyond the limitations of being performing arts majors at God U.

Jordan, too, feels compelled to take action and be honest in honor of Andre. While addressing the student body during episode three, Jordan tells them that Andre died in prison and that his powers killed him, but Vought is covering it up.

“I want you to know that Andre died a hero, trying to get us free,” Jordan says.

New episodes of Gen V release every Wednesday on Prime Video, leading up to the season two finale on October 22.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/oliviasingh/2025/09/17/how-gen-v-season-2-addresses-late-star-chance-perdomos-absence/

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/oliviasingh/2025/09/17/how-gen-v-season-2-addresses-late-star-chance-perdomos-absence/
