How High Can Shiba Inu Climb In 2025? Analyst Gives Candid Outlook

In a video published earlier this week titled “SHIBA INU — HOW HIGH WILL PRICE BE IN 2025?!! MY HONEST THOUGHTS!,” the crypto analyst behind the LuckSide Crypto channel argued that Shiba Inu’s upside for the remainder of 2025 depends almost entirely on whether retail investors finally return to crypto in size.

“Retail has not shown up yet,” he said, adding that the share of people in crypto “remains very much unchanged from last market cycle,” which he put at “5 to 6% of the world.” In his view, without a fresh retail wave, Shiba Inu (SHIB) can rise but is unlikely to break its longer-term range; with a retail surge, he believes the token could “drop a zero” and set a new all-time high.

LuckSide situated SHIB’s performance within a broader meme-asset rotation. He contended that the top tier of memes has been diluted as new entrants and brands pulled liquidity from incumbents: “When we look at Dogecoin, we’ve had Shiba Inu pull some of that market cap from Doge… Pepe has pulled some market cap from SHIB… and as each one of these has entered the space and done well… it’s just sucked… some of the life out of these assets.” He emphasized that this dynamic does not mean “SHIB is dead,” only that the ceiling has lowered until new participants arrive.

Macro headwinds dominated his account of the past 18 months. He summarized 2025 as a year of “tariffs, economic uncertainty, quantum computing concerns, [and] black swan events,” and described 2024’s late spring and summer as a period of “high interest rates” and “slowing down economy,” with overhangs such as “German government dumping” and “Mt. Gox concerns.” Against that backdrop, he argued, meme coins—“a small percentage of the total market”—typically require “a lively” market and “adoption taking place” to outperform. He framed the current meme-coin capitalization at “$69.88 billion versus the total market cap of crypto which is 4 trillion” to underline how dependent the niche is on incremental retail flows.

How High Can Shiba Inu Still Go In 2025?

On SHIB-specific fundamentals, LuckSide pointed to what he sees as constructive on-chain behavior: “We’ve seen whale accumulation except for like the last week or so,” and “huge supply removal from exchanges.” He also reiterated a long-standing call about price resilience during the drawdown: “Shiba Inu has not dropped off a zero. While many people said it would, I called… that Shiba Inu would never add back a zero.” Those signals, he said, have “set the table for basically a big Shiba Inu boom” if and when retail returns.

His 2025 path splits into two scenarios. If retail continues to lag, he expects SHIB to remain capped within its broader trend, even if reflexive rallies occur: “Let’s say we get up here somewhere in September… that’s… kind of sucks in the grand scheme of things,” he said, arguing that such a move would still leave the token range-bound.

If retail adoption is “actually triggered and you see the masses flow into the market… which… is when the meme-coin percentage of market cap really tends to surge,” he believes SHIB could “drop a zero, moving past $0.0001 for the first time ever.”. In his words, “FOMO is a hell of a drug. Supply shock is a hell of a thing to witness in the market.”

On timing, LuckSide sees a narrowing window in late 2025 into early 2026 for a renewed meme-coin phase. “Whether that’s here in 2025 still, whether that’s early 2026, I think our window is really closing to where the market is actually going to take off and you’re going to see this big meme-coin boom yet again,” he said. Until then, he counseled patience and focus on on-chain support: “We just have to… understand that we need fundamentals to stay strong, and eventually things are going to work themselves out.”

The bottom line of his “honest” assessment is conditional rather than numeric. Absent a fresh retail cohort, SHIB’s upside in 2025 may be incremental. With a decisive retail return—evidenced by “people downloading exchange apps and actually pushing capital into the space”—he argues the token could finally shed a decimal and set new highs. As he put it, “Retail will not always be delayed in getting to the markets… and when it does… we have the potential for SHIB to hit some pretty insane highs.”

At press time, SHIB traded at $0.00001212.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/shiba-inu-coin/how-high-can-shiba-inu-climb-in-2025-analyst-gives-candid-outlook/