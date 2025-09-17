How High Can XRP Price Reach If Bitcoin Achieves Pantera’s $750K Target

- Pantera Capital founder predicts Bitcoin could reach $750K based on historical patterns
- XRP maintains 0.79 correlation coefficient with Bitcoin over past three months
- Conservative correlation suggests $19.2 target while volatility factor points to $28.54
Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead has projected Bitcoin could reach $750,000 within five years, raising questions about how such growth might affect correlated altcoins like XRP. During a CNBC Squawk Box interview, Morehead based his projection on Bitcoin’s historical pattern of roughly doubling annually over the past 12 years.
The prediction carries implications for XRP due to the established correlation between Bitcoin and major altcoins across multiple market cycles. According to Macroaxis data, Bitcoin and XRP maintain a correlation coefficient of 0.79 over the past three months, indicating their price movements tend to align during both rallies and corrections.
Mathematical Projections Based on Correlation Analysis
From Bitcoin’s current level near $115,000, reaching $750,000 would require a 552% price increase over the five-year timeframe. Applying this same percentage gain to XRP’s current price of $2.97 would result in a target price around $19.20, approaching the psychological $20 threshold.
However, correlation analysis reveals additional complexity in the relationship between the two cryptocurrencies. Macroaxis indicates that XRP generates approximately 1.56 times more returns than Bitcoin during positive market movements, though this also means XRP experiences 1.56 times higher volatility during adverse conditions.
Factoring in this volatility multiplier, XRP could potentially achieve gains of 861% if Bitcoin realizes Morehead’s $750,000 projection. This calculation would drive XRP to approximately $28.54, establishing a new all-time high that would surpass its previous peak achieved during the 2021 bull market.
The projections assume that historical correlation patterns continue over the five-year period, though cryptocurrency markets have shown that correlations can strengthen or weaken based on regulatory developments, institutional adoption, and market maturity factors.
Morehead’s Bitcoin prediction relies on the assumption that historical growth rates will persist, though past performance does not guarantee future results in volatile cryptocurrency markets. The Pantera Capital founder’s track record includes both accurate and inaccurate predictions, as is common among cryptocurrency market forecasters.
For XRP specifically, reaching either the conservative $19.20 target or the volatility-adjusted $28.54 projection would require sustained market conditions favorable to risk assets and continued correlation with Bitcoin’s price movements throughout the projected timeframe.
Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/how-high-can-xrp-price-reach-if-bitcoin-achieves-panteras-750k-target/