How Hotter Days And Pollution Are Affecting You Now

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 14:14
DAR Open Network
D$0.03659+1.69%
SIX
SIX$0.02192-0.67%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.102+3.48%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08807+0.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017437+1.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00608+3.75%

For years I did lung surgery most every day of the week. When I opened a patient’s chest to operate on a lung, I’d look between the spread ribs, and the truth of our environment would be right there before me.

I often saw lungs blackened by years of inhaled carbon particles. I saw the pleural surface covered with blebs and bullae caused by the particulate matter and oxidants of cigarette smoke. I felt the tumors that grew where once healthy cells resided. The damage was not abstract. It was visceral. It was permanent. And often, it was preventable.

That same type of damage—the scarring, the inflammation, the cancer so apparent to me in the operating room—is now being accelerated by a changing climate that magnifies the pollution we breathe every day. I observed this in the operating suite, but to better understand what lies beneath those observations, it helps to follow the path of a single inhaled breath.

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA – Inside the Fortis hospital, in Kolkata, an elderly woman has been hospitalized urgently due to a lung infection. When the air is more polluted the number of patients with respiratory illnesses and symptoms increases. According to the World Economic Forum, in 2020, India was home to six out of 10 of the world’s most polluted cities. A majority of India’s energy production comes from fossil fuels. (Photo by Jonas Gratzer/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket via Getty Images

The Journey of a Particle

Imagine it’s a sweltering day, possibly smoggy or smoke-filled. You take a breath, and a speck of fine particulate matter (the dust, soot, and smoke in the air made up of particles so small you cannot see them — what scientists call PM2.5) slips in. Smaller than one thirtieth the width of a human hair, it bypasses the usual defenses of your nose and throat. The mucus and cilia that normally trap larger dust cannot catch it.

It drifts down the windpipe (the trachea) and into the branching bronchi. Here, the lining cells sense an invader and release alarms, chemical signals that draw in immune cells and generate oxidative stress. That irritation makes the airway more twitchy, more inflamed and prone to narrow. For a person with asthma or COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, or bronchitis and emphysema), this means coughing, wheezing, or a feeling of suffocation, or even a trip to the emergency room.

The invading particle does not stop there. It travels on down through the smaller airways or bronchioles, all the way to the alveoli, the tiny air sacs where oxygen moves into the blood. The alveolar wall is only one cell thick. It is built for gas exchange, not for filtering poisons. When the particle deposits here, protective alveolar macrophages rush to engulf it. In the process, they release cytokines and free radicals, setting off more inflammation. Some particles overwhelm these natural defenses. The smallest, what are called ultrafine particles, even slip through the alveolar capillary barrier itself, crossing into the bloodstream, and from there travel throughout the body, including to the heart, the brain, and the kidneys to initiate even more destruction and disease (see below).

Acute and Chronic Damage

In the short term, this cascade means tighter and more restricted airways, more mucus, and overall reduced lung function. That is why hospitalizations rise on bad air days. But the long-term story is more insidious.

In people with COPD (about 16 million diagnosed Americans, and in reality a multiple of that), repeated particle deposition drives permanent scarring and remodeling of the bronchi, worsening obstruction of air-flow and oxygen delivery, and accelerating the decline of lung function. In asthma (about 20 million adult Americans and 4.7 million children), particles amplify allergic inflammation, lowering the threshold for an attack. And in the context of lung cancer (over 200,000 new cases annually in the United States), the story is stark: particles generate DNA damage and mutations. The World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer has declared outdoor air pollution and particulate matter Group 1 carcinogens, proven causes of lung cancer.

This is precisely what underlies what I saw as a surgeon each day as I opened the patient’s chest. Lungs stiff with scar tissue. Airways clogged with carbon deposits. Tumors growing where chronic injury has hijacked DNA repair and allowed malignant cells to escape control.

The downtown Los Angeles skyline bathed in brown smog. View from Griffith Park.

getty

Pollution Does Not Stay in the Lungs

Once particles cross into the bloodstream, they cause systemic inflammation throughout the body. We can measure this in elevated C reactive protein levels. This systemic response in turn accelerates atherosclerosis, or “hardening of the arteries,” raising the risk of heart attack and stroke. Some ultrafine particles even reach the brain, where they have been detected in human tissue and shown in animal models to travel along the olfactory nerve. Numerous studies have shown that long-term exposure to air pollution from car exhausts, wildfires and factory fumes is linked with increased risks of developing neurodegenerative illnesses, including Parkinson’s disease with dementia. I will elaborate in future articles the extensive impact pollution has on other organ systems.

So How Does the Changing Climate Play into All this?

The changing climate amplifies the pollution, and thus the pollution’s impact on human health.

Hotter days (remember, last year 2024 was the hottest in recorded history) accelerate the chemical reactions that create ground level ozone, a powerful respiratory irritant that makes airways constrict and inflame. Moreover, stagnant air during heat waves traps pollutants close to the ground, creating prolonged bad air events. And then there are the wildfires, fueled by hotter and drier conditions, which are now sending massive plumes of smoke across entire continents, spiking emergency visits in places far from the flames. In addition, warmer seasons lengthen pollen cycles and increase pollen counts, priming lungs for more asthma episodes and more allergy attacks.

The changing climate is not separate from pollution. It is an engine that makes the particulate impact throughout the respiratory system worse—more ozone, more smoke, more allergens—and therefore the changing climate is a direct driver of many if not most of the lung diseases I regularly treated as a thoracic specialist in the operating room and in the intensive care unit.

Forest fire in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

getty

Why All This Matters to You

I describe this journey of a single particle because it makes clear how personal and immediate the problem is. This is not rocket science; it’s basic biology. And this is not about 10 years from now. It is not about polar ice or disappearing far off islands. It’s about the here and now, and it’s about you and me. It is about the air we breathe, the lungs in our chests, the health of our children and grandparents. Every breath on a polluted, overheated day carries the possibility of inflammation, scarring, and long-term debilitating disease.

As a surgeon, I can resect a cancer or transplant a new lung, but prevention as we all know is more powerful than any scalpel. Understanding that climate change and pollution are two sides of the same coin, and that both directly harm our lungs is essential if we are to protect health and formulate appropriate policy for the decades to come.

Each of us takes about twenty thousand breaths every single day—twenty thousand chances for the air around us to either sustain life or to quietly harm it. Breath by breath, particle by particle, the changing climate is writing itself into our bodies.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/billfrist/2025/09/18/breath-by-breath-how-hotter-days-and-pollution-are-affecting-you-now/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444-0.27%
Curve
CRV$0.8239+5.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0.3451+4.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005252+3.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005551+0.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1485+4.65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket