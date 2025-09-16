How I Earned $1,000 a Week Online Without a College Degree

A couple of years ago, I was trapped in a loop familiar to many: long hours, little money, and no enthusiasm. I lacked a fancy college degree, no professional contacts, and no savings to make giant leaps. Imran Kabir · Just now 3 min readJust now -- Share

But what I did have was curiosity, a connection to the internet, and the drive to make it work. Fast forward to the present, I’m making $1,000+ per week online — without a degree.

Here’s how I did it (and how you can, too).

1. I Stopped Believing the “Degree = Success” Myth

The initial step was a change of mindset. I understood the world online values skills, creativity, and a consistent output, not paper qualifications. Employers can request degrees, but clients, customers, and websites are interested in results.

As soon as I dropped the degree hurdle, doors opened everywhere.

2. I Acquired Skills That Pay Online

Rather than joining another classroom, I invested in high-demand digital skills:

Writing & storytelling (for blog posts, advertising, social media)