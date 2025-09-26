How I Made $1,000 a Week Online Without a Degree, Part 2: The 6-Week Roadmap

In Part 1, I shared how I built a $1,000 a week online income without a degree. Many readers asked, “Okay, but what does the journey look like step by step?” Imran Kabir · Just now 3 min readJust now -- Share

Here’s the exact 6-week beginner’s roadmap I wish I had when I started. Follow this, and you’ll have the foundation to make your first $1,000 online.

Week 1: Pick One Skill That Pays

Source: ideogram

Don’t get stuck trying to learn everything. Focus on one skill that is in demand and has a low entry barrier.

Skills you can pick today:

- Content writing (Medium, blogs, ads)

- Social media management

- Graphic design (Canva)

- Virtual assistant work

- AI-powered services (prompt writing, video scripts)

Action Step: Spend 1 hour daily practicing this skill using YouTube tutorials or free guides.

Week 2: Create Your Online Presence

Now you need a “shop window.” If people can’t find you, they can’t pay you.