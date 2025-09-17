How I Make $500/Day with AI Tools (No Coding Required)

A year ago, I was stuck wasting hours on activities that just covered the bills. Then I discovered a secret: AI tools are not only time-savers — they’re money-makers. Imran Kabir · Just now 2 min readJust now -- Share

Now, I make $500+ per day freelancing, creating content, and faceless online businesses — all driven by AI. No coding required. No expertise in advanced tech. Just clever tool use.

Source: ideogram

Here’s the precise system I implement.

Step 1: Blog Writing with ChatGPT

Rather than looking at a white page, I have ChatGPT write blogs, ad copy, and client emails.

Profits: Clients pay me $100–$200 per blog that ChatGPT assists me in completing within under 2 hours.

Step 2: Viral Shorts using Opus Clip

I feed long podcasts or webinars into Opus Clip. It builds TikToks, Reels, and YouTube Shorts for me.

Income: I charge $300/month per client for “short-form editing packages.” I have 4 clients = $1,200/month.

Step 3: Canva Magic Studio for Design