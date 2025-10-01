How It Can Affect Crypto Markets

Crypto News

The United States has entered its first government shutdown since 2018 after lawmakers failed to agree on a funding deal.

At midnight on Wednesday, the federal government closed its doors, sending hundreds of thousands of workers into furloughs and halting many non-essential services.

A Political Deadlock With No Breakthrough

The shutdown stems from the Senate’s inability to pass two rival funding bills. Democrats pushed for a measure that preserved Affordable Care Act subsidies and restored Medicaid funding, while Republicans backed a short-term stopgap designed to extend government operations for several weeks. Neither side gathered enough votes, forcing agencies to begin winding down operations.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer criticized Republicans for refusing compromise, while Vice President JD Vance placed the blame on Democrats. Earlier negotiations at the White House, led by President Donald Trump, failed to produce a resolution, leaving the standoff unresolved.

Human And Economic Fallout

The Congressional Budget Office projects that approximately 750,000 federal employees could be furloughed each day, with nearly $400 million in daily wages put on hold. While essential staff and military personnel will continue to work, their pay will be delayed until the shutdown ends.

For many workers, this echoes the hardship of the 2018–2019 shutdown—the longest in U.S. history—when families turned to food banks and struggled to pay household bills. Unions warn that similar strains could emerge quickly if the closure stretches into weeks.

Financial Market Reactions

Wall Street and global investors have responded cautiously. U.S. equities closed higher on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones hitting a fresh record, but futures pointed to weaker momentum on Wednesday. Overseas, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell while India’s Nifty 50 gained as its central bank kept rates steady.

Safe-haven assets are already in motion: gold surged to an all-time high above $3,870 per ounce, while the U.S. dollar slipped to a one-week low against major peers. Analysts note that short shutdowns historically cause little disruption, but longer impasses can erode business confidence and weigh on growth.

Lessons From The Past

Government shutdowns are not new to Washington politics. Since 1980, there have been 21 separate shutdowns, most lasting only a few days. Notable exceptions include a 21-day standoff under Bill Clinton in 1995, a 16-day shutdown under Barack Obama in 2013, and the record 35-day closure in late 2018 during Donald Trump’s presidency. That prolonged episode revealed just how deeply a shutdown can affect not only federal employees but also the broader economy.

How It Can Affect Crypto

The shutdown also carries implications for the cryptocurrency market. Regulatory agencies such as the SEC and CFTC may face staffing shortages, potentially delaying reviews of Bitcoin ETF applications, enforcement actions, or crypto-related rulemaking. Such uncertainty could dampen investor confidence, especially among institutions waiting for clear guidance.

At the same time, the flight to safe-haven assets may benefit Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies that are increasingly seen as alternatives to gold. If the dollar weakens further under fiscal stress, some traders could pivot toward digital assets as a hedge. In past shutdowns, crypto markets were smaller and less correlated to traditional finance. Today, however, with Bitcoin ETFs on the horizon and Wall Street more invested than ever, a prolonged funding standoff could amplify volatility across digital assets.

What Comes Next?

Lawmakers are expected to revisit the same funding measures that failed Tuesday, but with both parties entrenched, a breakthrough appears uncertain. Democrats remain firm on healthcare protections, while Republicans emphasize fiscal restraint.

For now, markets are signaling that they expect a short-lived disruption. But if the shutdown drags on, it risks undermining economic stability, straining household finances, and even slowing progress on crypto regulation. Investors—both in traditional assets and digital ones—will be watching closely.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Kosta joined the team in 2021 and quickly established himself with his thirst for knowledge, incredible dedication, and analytical thinking. He not only covers a wide range of current topics, but also writes excellent reviews, PR articles, and educational materials. His articles are also quoted by other news agencies.

