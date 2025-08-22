How Kevin Durant Is Going To Change The Houston Rockets

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 30: Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at PHX Arena on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rockets defeated the Suns 148-109. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images) Getty Images

In recent years, the Houston Rockets have slowly but surely progressed from being a non playoff team, to a team on the cusp of breaking through. Last season they finally took that next step and made their return to the playoffs where they ultimately fell to the Golden State Warriors in a tough seven-game series. With this newfound success, the Rockets decided to cash in immediately and trade for 15-time all star forward Kevin Durant.

Trade Package

The price Houston paid for Durant’s services definitely does not match the value that he will bring to their team. In order to acquire him, Houston had to part with Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the number 10 overall pick in the 2025 draft who later became Khaman Maluach. While losing Dillon Brooks does hurt their defense, they still have a multitude of elite defenders such as Amen Thompson and Tari Eason who can fill in that void. Being able to essentially replace Green’s lackluster scoring with Durant’s is a drastic improvement to this roster.

Offense

With this move, Houston has addressed their biggest flaw, halfcourt offense. Throughout last season it became apparent that Houston’s offense was substantially worse in the halfcourt than it was in transition. They did not have a go-to ball handler or scorer who could consistently and reliably score or playmake in the half-court which hurt their overall offense and made it easier for the better teams in the league to guard them.

Their starting point guard Fred VanVleet is a capable ball handler, but he is a limited scorer and playmaker due to his lack of rim pressure. Alperen Sengun is known for his above average playmaking, but his style of passing is not suited to run an offense, at least at this stage. His playmaking and scoring are very methodical, but not something that Houston can look to in a pinch. Former Rocket Jalen Green’s scoring was also extremely volatile and could not be counted on consistently. Overall, while their defense was one of the best in the league, it was their offense that would hold them back in certain games.

By adding Kevin Durant they are getting one of the best scorers in the league, and a scorer who does not dominate the ball in order to get his production. Last season, Durant averaged 26.6 points per game, 4.2 assist per game and 6 rebounds per game along with 1.2 blocks. Durant gave you these numbers while also shooting 43 percent from three on 6 attempts per game, and also with an overall true shooting percentage of 64 percent. Durant’s usage percentage ranked 29th in the league last season, well behind players like Jayson Tatum, Anthony Edwards, and even Tyrese Maxey. So he is giving you elite scoring output on elite efficiency, while also not needing to commandeer the offense entirely. Durant’s mid- range efficiency is amongst the best in the league. Durant shot 53.1 percent on his mid-range jumpers last season, and he also shot 79 percent in the restricted area, albeit on 2 attempts in that area per game. There is not an area on the floor from which Durant can not make an impact offensively, and this is exactly what Houston was missing last season.

Durant’s off-ball utility is important in Houston because it gives the younger players such as Thompson the room to still develop their game further. When needed, Durant can take the ball, get to his own shot comfortably, and lead the offense. Although his playmaking is not elite, he can still make the basic reads needed to keep the offense flowing.

Defense

Defensively, Durant is best utilized as a helper around the rim. His size at 6’11″ and wingspan of 7’5” allows him to disrupt shot attempts at the basket. He has strong instincts on that end of the floor and he should be able to fit seamlessly into Houston’s defensive scheme. Durant’s presence on defense when Sengun gets thrown into actions such as pick n rolls will be a great help on the back end. Durant is a weaker defender on the perimeter as he has lost some of his lateral quickness over the years, but with the defenders that will be around him, it will not sink Houston’s defense.

Conclusion

This move does not make Houston the title favorites, but it does put them in that conversation surely. A constant amongst the last few NBA title winners is that they all have had good defenses, and they have also had a superstar player to lead them in the biggest moments. Houston’s defense ranked number four in the league last season, and they will definitely be amongst the top of the league defensively again. But this year they now have a reliable superstar that they can depend on to lead them. Houston made this move at the perfect time, and they will surely be in the running for an NBA title this season.