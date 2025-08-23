How Lisa Remillard Went From TV News To TikTok Star

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 08:49
DAR Open Network
D$0.03489+7.32%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005374+0.76%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009576+0.88%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00463+7.17%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.753+3.93%
StarHeroes
STAR$0.003925-29.10%

Lisa Remillard, who posts daily news explainer videos on TikTok as “The News Girl.”

Lisa Remillard

Lisa Remillard spent more than 15 years behind the anchor desk, delivering the day’s headlines to viewers in markets from Tallahassee to San Diego. By 2018, she’d left television to co-found a streaming news startup — but her most surprising career turn came two years later, when she traded studio lights and cameras for the snappy, quick-hit rhythm of TikTok and soon found herself talking to the biggest audience of her life.

At first, she thought the app was just “kids dancing.” It was a TikTok influencer, in fact, who’d nudged her to try out the app in the first place. Out of curiosity, she downloaded it and quickly spotted a gap — that while its videos were mostly fun and lighthearted, no one seemed to be covering news there. “I thought that’s a hole I could fill,” she said in an interview with Forbes. Her very first video, on the travel ban implemented during the first Trump presidency, racked up 60,000 views — a figure that left her gobsmacked.

That early validation convinced her to double down. Today, Remillard is known to her audience as “The News Girl” and has nearly 4 million followers on TikTok alone.

From the anchor desk to delivering the news on TikTok

Recent news explainer TikToks she’s posted — on topics including the White House joining TikTok, the Trump tariffs, and congressional debate over lawmakers trading stocks — have all racked up more than 1 million plays. “Some of the stuff I put on TikTok that gets millions of views, I probably would have never even covered on broadcast,” Remillard says. “Because my news director or assignment editor would have said this is so boring! We’re not doing a story about the debt ceiling! It’s so boring! But those videos get millions of views.

“The fundamentals are: People, viewers, desperately want to understand what’s going on, and legacy media is not talking to them in a way that appeals to them. The way that legacy media talks to them alienates them, and I am stepping into that void.”

The transition from broadcast journalist to TikTok personality, she told me, was less about changing her journalism than adapting its form. “The fundamentals are the same—my reporting, sourcing, ethics. All of that is the same as it’s been for 23, 24 years for me. It’s just the package of it, the way I tell the story, the structure of it is now very different.” What wouldn’t make the cut in a traditional newsroom sometimes becomes her most popular content on TikTok. “I laugh sometimes, because the videos that get millions of views involve things like the debt ceiling or the (U.S. Senate’s) Byrd Rule.”

She works alone, producing the equivalent of two to three broadcast-style packages every day. That includes researching, reporting, filming, and editing, among other daily tasks. Her focus is also tightly defined: Federal government stories that affect basically everyone — that means Congress, the Supreme Court, and the White House are all fair game. And, unlike many TikTok creators, Remillard draws a hard line between journalism and the influencer economy. She told me, in fact, that the term influencer makes her cringe and that she regards herself — and wants others to regard her — as a journalist, full stop.

That commitment means, while many creators rely on sponsorships, she refuses to promote products. “I would never sit on an anchor desk and tell viewers to buy a vacuum, then pivot back into city council coverage. Why would I do it here?”

Instead, she leans on things like platform creator funds and subscription revenue. It hasn’t been easy — she went two years without making money — but she believes it’s the only way to preserve trust with her audience. “The money I make comes from my viewers,” she said. “That tells me they trust me, and they want me to continue to do this work. And that’s something I take a lot of pride in.”

Consuming news on TikTok, and a journalism shift

Her career trajectory is part of a broader realignment in how journalists deliver news — and their audiences consume that content.

Half of all U.S. adults on TikTok, for example, now say they regularly get news on the platform, according to a 2024 survey. TikTok itself has started hiring managers specifically to support news creators, while Remillard herself is part of a growing coterie of journalists who’ve gone independent — either by choice or involuntarily because of a layoff. Substack and similar platforms have become a refuge for journalists like Jim Acosta, Mehdi Hasan, and other journo-preneurs proving that new ventures can thrive outside of the mainstream ecosystem.

On TikTok, Remillard’s audience doesn’t just watch passively. They comment, ask questions, and check in on her if she misses a day. She also gets feedback from classrooms. She’s heard from students who’ve told her that her videos help with classes like social studies, while teachers have written to say they play her explainers in class. Even a lo-fi element — the wooden spoon she uses in videos in lieu of a pointer — has become a fan favorite. “It’s quirky, it’s weird, but it works,” she said.

For all the growth she’s seen on TikTok, Remillard is quick to point out that the freedom comes with trade-offs. She no longer answers to a news director, but she also no longer has the safety net of a newsroom around her. “I have my own schedule and can do this whenever I want,” she says. “But the downside is I’m doing this for longer every single day of the week. And on top of that, I don’t get a guaranteed paycheck every two weeks.”

In other words, even as journalism continues to evolve, the job hasn’t gotten any easier. The tools and platforms may change, but the heart of the job is the same as ever: Making sense of a complicated world. For Remillard, that’s what makes the long hours of being an independent journalist worth it.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/andymeek/2025/08/22/lisa-remillards-leap-from-tv-news-to-tiktok-fame-as-the-news-girl/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum

Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum

BitcoinWorld Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum The world of finance is constantly evolving, and a major shift is on the horizon. Ondo Finance (ONDO), a prominent blockchain technology firm, is making waves with its recent announcement. They are set to launch tokenized stocks on the Ethereum network, marking a significant milestone for decentralized finance (DeFi). This exciting development, shared via an update on X, confirms the launch date for these innovative assets as September 3. At the time of this publication, ONDO’s native token is trading at approximately $0.9954, showing an impressive 8.49% increase in just the past day, according to CoinMarketCap. This surge highlights the market’s positive anticipation for Ondo Finance’s move into tokenized stocks. What Exactly Are Tokenized Stocks, Anyway? You might be wondering, what are tokenized stocks? Simply put, they are digital representations of traditional company shares, existing on a blockchain like Ethereum. Think of them as blockchain-based derivatives that mirror the value and performance of real-world equities. When you own tokenized stocks, you effectively hold a token that represents a share in a company. This allows for fractional ownership, meaning you could potentially own a small piece of a high-value stock, something often difficult in traditional markets. This innovative approach blends the best of both traditional finance and the decentralized world. The Compelling Benefits of Tokenized Stocks The introduction of tokenized stocks brings several exciting advantages to the table, transforming how investors can interact with the stock market: Increased Accessibility: These digital assets can lower barriers to entry for global investors. People from various regions might access markets previously unavailable due to geographical restrictions or high minimum investment requirements. Fractional Ownership: Investors can buy fractions of expensive stocks, making high-value assets more affordable and diversified portfolios easier to build. 24/7 Trading: Unlike traditional exchanges with fixed hours, blockchain-based assets can potentially be traded around the clock, offering greater flexibility. Enhanced Transparency: Transactions are recorded on a public ledger, providing a transparent and immutable record of ownership. Faster Settlement: Blockchain technology can significantly reduce settlement times from days to mere minutes or even seconds, improving capital efficiency. Ondo Finance’s Vision: Bridging TradFi and DeFi with Tokenized Stocks Ondo Finance has established itself as a key player in bringing real-world assets (RWAs) onto the blockchain. Their decision to launch tokenized stocks on Ethereum aligns perfectly with their mission. Ethereum, being the leading smart contract platform, offers robust security and a vast ecosystem, making it an ideal choice for such an endeavor. This move signifies a deeper integration between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). Ondo Finance aims to unlock liquidity and create new investment opportunities by making traditional equities available in a programmable, permissionless environment. This could attract a new wave of investors who are comfortable with digital assets but also seek exposure to established companies. What Challenges Might Tokenized Stocks Face? While the prospects are bright, the path for tokenized stocks is not without its hurdles. Key challenges include: Regulatory Clarity: The regulatory landscape for tokenized securities is still evolving globally. Different jurisdictions may have varying rules, creating complexities for issuance and trading. Liquidity: Initial liquidity for these new assets might be a concern. Building sufficient trading volume will be crucial for their widespread adoption and efficient price discovery. Custody and Security: Ensuring the secure custody of these digital assets and protecting against cyber threats remains paramount for investor confidence. Integration with Existing Systems: Seamless integration with traditional financial systems and data providers is essential for broader acceptance. Despite these challenges, the innovation driving tokenized stocks suggests a future where financial markets are more inclusive and efficient. A Glimpse into the Future: The Impact of Tokenized Stocks The launch of tokenized stocks by Ondo Finance could set a precedent for other financial institutions. As blockchain technology matures and regulatory frameworks adapt, we might see a surge in the tokenization of various assets, from real estate to commodities. This shift has the potential to democratize investment, offering unprecedented access and flexibility to a global audience. Ondo Finance is not just launching a product; they are contributing to a paradigm shift in how we perceive and interact with financial assets. This initiative underscores the power of blockchain to innovate beyond cryptocurrencies, bringing tangible value to traditional markets. In conclusion, Ondo Finance’s upcoming launch of tokenized stocks on the Ethereum network on September 3 represents a significant step forward for the convergence of traditional finance and blockchain technology. This development promises increased accessibility, fractional ownership, and 24/7 trading, while also navigating important regulatory and liquidity considerations. As the market eagerly awaits this launch, it is clear that the future of finance is becoming increasingly digital and decentralized, offering exciting new avenues for investors worldwide. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) About Tokenized Stocks Q1: What exactly are tokenized stocks? A1: Tokenized stocks are digital representations of traditional company shares that exist on a blockchain, such as Ethereum. They mirror the value and performance of real-world equities, allowing for blockchain-based ownership and trading. Q2: When will Ondo Finance launch its tokenized stocks? A2: Ondo Finance is scheduled to launch its tokenized stocks on the Ethereum network on September 3, according to their recent announcement on X. Q3: What are the main benefits of investing in tokenized stocks? A3: Key benefits include increased accessibility for global investors, the ability for fractional ownership of expensive stocks, 24/7 trading potential, enhanced transparency through blockchain records, and faster settlement times compared to traditional markets. Q4: What challenges do tokenized stocks currently face? A4: Challenges for tokenized stocks primarily involve the evolving regulatory landscape, ensuring sufficient liquidity for efficient trading, secure custody of digital assets, and seamless integration with existing traditional financial systems. Q5: How does Ondo Finance’s move impact the broader DeFi space? A5: Ondo Finance’s launch of tokenized stocks signifies a deeper integration between traditional finance and decentralized finance. It aims to unlock new liquidity and investment opportunities, potentially attracting more mainstream investors to the DeFi ecosystem by offering exposure to real-world assets. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to provide valuable insights into the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and finance. Spread the word and join the conversation! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum institutional adoption. This post Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Waves
WAVES$1.3359+3.49%
RealLink
REAL$0.0552+6.89%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01969+2.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/23 09:55
Share
Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 500 million in the past 7 days

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 500 million in the past 7 days

PANews reported on August 23rd that according to official data, in the seven days ending August 21st, Circle issued approximately 5.2 billion USDC and redeemed approximately 5.7 billion USDC, reducing the circulating supply by approximately 500 million. The total circulating supply of USDC is 67 billion, with approximately $67.1 billion in reserves, including approximately $8.4 billion in cash and $58.8 billion held in the Circle Reserve Fund.
USDCoin
USDC$1.0003--%
67COIN
67$0.004607+5.06%
FUND
FUND$0.02282-7.23%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 10:25
Share
Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Protos, Baton Corp, the parent company of the Meme coin platform Pump Fun, has hired the well-known law firm Brown Rudnick to
FUNToken
FUN$0.009601+1.09%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003114+10.77%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001775-1.55%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 09:53
Share

Trending News

More

Tokenized Stocks: Ondo Finance’s Groundbreaking Leap onto Ethereum

Data: USDC circulation decreased by approximately 500 million in the past 7 days

Pump Fun hires big-name lawyer to fight Burwick class action lawsuit

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Best Crypto Coins to Buy Today