How Michael Saylor Hoarded Bitcoin to a Fortune of Billions, Fueling Bitcoin Hyper’s $14M Presale

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/08 18:00
Hyperlane
Strategy’s CEO, Michael Saylor, has built a $7.37B fortune off of Bitcoin hoarding, cracking Bloomberg’s Billionaire 500 list, and sparking talks of a potential S&P 500 inclusion for the company.

As Strategy keeps stacking Bitcoin, interest in Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is growing, promising to be the key to faster and cheaper Bitcoin transactions.

Saylor’s Bitcoin Bet Pays Off

Strategy’s $14B in unrealized gains in Q2 has fueled talks of the company joining the S&P 500.

If that happens, passive investment funds might buy close to $16B worth of its stock, indirectly increasing institutional exposure to $BTC.

Michael Saylor is also now ranked 491st on Bloomberg’s Billionaire Index, with a net worth of about $7.37B; up 15.8% this year. Around $650M is in cash, while most of his wealth, about $6.72B, comes from his shares in Strategy.

In 2025 alone, Saylor added $1B to his net worth thanks to his Bitcoin accumulation plan, which saw Strategy accumulate 636,505 $BTC worth almost $69B.

Saylor declared in 2020 that he owned 17,732 Bitcoins, bought at an average price of $9,882.

Michael Saylor’s 2020 post disclosing his $BTC holdings

When assessing Saylor’s net worth, Bloomberg excluded these Bitcoins due to not being able to verify the claim independently. These assets alone would add $2B to Saylor’s personal wealth.

How Saylor Pushes Bitcoin Into the Mainstream

Aside from making him and his company a fortune, Saylor’s Bitcoin gamble has helped push the asset into the mainstream, driving increased institutional investment and adoption.

As Deribit data shows, 2025 has been the best year for Bitcoin in terms of volatility performance so far, especially between June and September.

Bitcoin’s volatility chart on Deribit

This period also coincides with a string of Bitcoin buys from Strategy, with the company acquiring 56,255 $BTC in just three months, for a total investment of $6.34B.

Strategy’s ravenous Bitcoin accumulation game has pushed the asset into the public consciousness, which explains why even governments have started FOMO-investing.

El Salvador Stacks Sats

El Salvador. for example, just announced a purchase of 21 Bitcoins, increasing the government’s holdings to 6,313 $BTC, worth over $700M.

This comes four years after the country adopted Bitcoin as a legal tender, letting people use it to pay for taxes, goods, and services.

At an institutional level, some 319 public and private entities currently have Bitcoin reserves, 186 of which are public companies. Together, they hold 3.70M $BTC, with Strategy leading the list by a wide margin.

Bitcoin treasuries spread between 319 entities

Long term, institutional holdings should decrease Bitcoin’s volatility. The growing confidence in Bitcoin is also reflected in projects like Bitcoin Hyper, Bitcoin’s Layer 2 update, which is set to push Bitcoin to even higher heights.

How Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Promises to Transform the Bitcoin Ecosystem

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the Layer 2 upgrade that promises to change the game for Bitcoin.

The problem is that Bitcoin’s performance is currently capped at 7 transactions per second (TPS), which means it ranks a low 28th on the list of the fastest blockchains by TPS.

This is unacceptable in 2025, with payment processors like Visa having a TPS of 65,000.

Bitcoin Hyper aims to bring Bitcoin’s performance into the 21st century.

Bitcoin Hyper’s Canonical Bridge is the key infrastructure that securely connects Bitcoin’s main blockchain to its high-speed Layer 2 environment.

How Hyper’s Canonical Bridge works

The Canonical Bridge mints wrapped BTC tokens for use on the high-speed Hyper layer. It is also used to revert to original $BTC for withdrawal or trading.

Combined with the Solana Virtual Machine, this allows for the ultra-fast execution of smart contracts and DeFi apps, and is Bitcoin’s ticket to faster and cheaper transactions.

Long-term, Bitcoin Hyper will make Bitcoin a more reliable and feasible blockchain for large institutional players and dApp developers.

The presale currently ranks among the best presales of 2025, after raising over $14.6M so far.

Given the project’s utility within the Bitcoin ecosystem and its long-term scope, our price prediction for $HYPER puts the token at $0.32 by the end of the year. By 2030, $HYPER could easily reach $1.50 for an ROI of 11,550%.

Find out how to buy $HYPER for just $0.012875 from the official presale page.

Michael Saylor Single-Handedly Makes Bitcoin Great

Bitcoin is already great, but Michael Saylor wants to push it to legendary status. If the institutional investment frenzy he has kicked off continues, Bitcoin could transform the entire global economy.

This is especially true if Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) can make the Bitcoin network ultra-efficient, with near-instant finality, massive scalability, and Solana-level speeds. With successful implementation and mainstream adoption, $HYPER could propel Bitcoin to new heights.

This isn’t financial advice. Do your own research (DYOR) and invest wisely.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/saylor-bitcoin-journey-is-an-inspiration-for-bitcoin-hyper-buyers/

