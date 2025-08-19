How Much Ozak AI You Can Get for 1 ETH at $4,500 – And What It Could Be Worth at $2.80 in 2026

At the current $OZ presale price of $0.005, one ETH worth $4,500 could buy $900,000 worth of Ozak AI tokens. If Ozak AI reaches its projected price of $2.80 by 2026, those same tokens would be valued at $2.52 million. This has been the projected potential that has attracted the interests of numerous early purchasers as the project undergoes its last presale phases.

Ozak AI Presale Overview and Token Price

Ozak AI is currently in Phase-4 of its presale at a price of $0.005 per token. The presale started at $0.001 and is expected to rise to $0.01 in the next phase, with the final launch price set at $1.

The project has raised nearly $2 million so far, with over 161 million tokens sold. The team expects strong momentum leading into the next phases. No Know Your Customer (KYC) process is required, and purchases can be made using ETH, USDT, or USDC on the Ethereum network.

Participation requires user connections to wallets like MetaMask, Coinbase Wallet, or WalletConnect. Tokens purchased in the presale will be immediately allocated in the dashboard and can be claimed after the Token Generation Event (TGE).

Token Utility and Ecosystem

The $OZ token plays a central role in the Ozak AI ecosystem. The holders of the token will be able to enable AI-powered agents to make predictions on crypto, equities, and forex markets.

Besides, the token provides access to real-time analytics using the Ozak Stream Network (OSN). Its other utilities consist of staking, subscribing to data, affiliate programs, and access to the gated capabilities of the platform.

The tokenomics model entails a total of 10 billion $OZ. Of this amount, 30% will be devoted to the presale, and the rest will be placed in the liquidity, ecosystem expansion, team, and future reserves.

Platform Technology and Security

Ozak AI is a blockchain and machine learning-based solution to fast and automated market analysis. The AI engine provides the signals within 30 milliseconds, and it applies to use cases in crypto and NFTs, DeFi, and conventional markets.

CertiK has audited the smart contracts, and an internal audit has also been done. The technical documents of the project propose that the platform have a decentralized physical infrastructure based on IPFS and Ethereum smart contracts.

Partnership and collaboration in strategic opportunities obtainable with platforms such as SINT, HIVE, and Weblume are real-time enabled to incorporate AI trading signals and Web3 application development. This is the infrastructure meant to deliver data and make decisions at a faster rate.

Price Projection and Investment Comparison

In case the current $OZ token expands up to $2.80 by 2026, tokens purchased with 1 ETH in 2021 would increase significantly. Considering $1 ETH costs $4,500 and is estimated to correspond to $0.005 per token, 900,000 tokens would be purchased at such a rate. At $2.80, those tokens would be worth $2,520,000.

This is a projection of the existing presale prices and its milestones but relies on adoption, volume of trading, and the market conditions.

Such events as the next Coinfest Asia 2025 in Bali, where the team will demonstrate the platform, are supposed to make it more visible. Ozak AI is also listed on platforms like CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap.

Presale is ongoing, and the bounce towards the next price rise is anticipated at Phase-5. Referral codes are used by buyers to get a 10% bonus in OZ tokens, with the early investors still keeping an eye on how fast the tokens are sold and how much the project is developing.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.