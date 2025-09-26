Neopool rises among top mining pools with 15 EH/s, daily payouts, and efficiency-focused algorithms, aiming to blend profitability with sustainability.Neopool rises among top mining pools with 15 EH/s, daily payouts, and efficiency-focused algorithms, aiming to blend profitability with sustainability.

How Neopool Is Changing the Mining Market — and Whether It Really Does: An Outside Perspective

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/26 02:56
Mining remains one of the most technologically advanced yet controversial sectors of the cryptocurrency market. With growing demands for energy efficiency and stability, as well as increased scrutiny of environmental impact, miners worldwide are seeking solutions that allow them not only to maintain profitability but also to meet the industry’s evolving standards. 

Andrey Kopeykin

At a recent blockchain event in Dubai, I had the chance to speak with Andrey Kopeykin, CEO of Neopool, one of the industry’s fast-growing platforms. In our conversation, he emphasized: 

Within a short period, Neopool has entered the top 15 global mining pools by hashrate, consistently maintaining a capacity of around 15 EH/s. That’s an impressive achievement for a company positioning itself as a next-generation, tech-driven pool. 

In discussions with Neopool representatives, a few notable details also emerged: 

● The minimum withdrawal amount is just 0.001 BTC, making the platform accessible even for small-scale miners. 

● Payouts are daily and automatic, with no hidden fees. 

● The company employs proprietary algorithms that optimize task distribution and enhance ASIC performance. 

The Market and Its New Challenges 

While some companies focus solely on increasing raw hashrate, others are turning their attention to reducing costs and adopting “green” technologies. According to industry analysts, the next few years will be defined by energy efficiency and intelligent algorithms that can adapt to changing network difficulty and Bitcoin’s volatility.

Neopool, judging by its stated strategy, is aiming to carve out a niche in precisely this segment — combining technological innovation with user-friendly services. 

Kopeykin stressed. 

Looking Ahead 

It is still difficult to predict which companies will emerge as leaders in the next stage of the industry’s evolution. One thing is certain, however: the winners will be those who succeed in combining profitability with sustainability and innovation. Neopool, at the very least, is showing readiness for this race — offering technologies designed to meet the needs of both institutional players and individual miners.f

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

