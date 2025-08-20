How Ongoing SpacePay Presale Could Mark the Start of a New Era in Payments

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/20
SpacePay is holding its presale right now. This gives early buyers the chance to get in before its payment technology launches.

The company is based in London and aims to make paying with crypto as easy as using a bank card. If it succeeds, shoppers and businesses could use digital money every day without stress.

SpacePay’s goal is clear: let people spend Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies in stores and online without high fees, slow payments, or price changes getting in the way.

The Payment Problem Crypto Has Struggled to Solve

Most people who own crypto find it hard to spend it directly. Payments can be slow, especially when the network is busy. Fees can be high, making small purchases not worth it. There is also the problem of prices changing quickly.

If a shop accepts Bitcoin and the price falls before the payment is finished, it will receive less money than expected. This risk is why many businesses avoid taking crypto.

How SpacePay Bridges the Gap Between Crypto and Real-World Payments

SpacePay works with the card machines that shops already use. It has an Android APK that connects to point-of-sale systems, so stores do not have to buy new equipment.

It supports more than 325 wallets, including MetaMask, Trust Wallet, and Coinbase Wallet. Customers can pay directly from the wallet they already use. Payments can be made in different cryptocurrencies, and SpacePay instantly converts them into the merchant’s local currency.

spacepay-pay

SpacePay provides merchants with instant settlement. They receive their money right away instead of waiting for bank processing. The fee for each payment is just 0.5%, which is lower than what many traditional payment systems charge.

It also protects against price changes. If a customer pays in Ethereum, the value is fixed at the moment of payment. The merchant receives the exact amount they expect in their local currency.

The platform is decentralized and secure. Customers keep control of their own funds and private keys because payments come directly from their wallets. This setup works for online stores and physical shops alike.

Why the SPY Token Is More Than Just a Payment Coin

The SPY token powers the SpacePay network. There are 34 billion tokens in total, and the supply is planned for long-term growth. Some are for public sale, while others are for rewards, partnerships, development, and marketing.

SPY holders receive benefits. They can vote on decisions that shape the future of the ecosystem. They also get loyalty rewards for actively using the project over the month.

spacepay-wallet

SPY holders will also have access to new features early, before the general public, which could give them some extra advantages.

There is also a passive income package where users enjoy a share of the platform’s revenue. SpacePay will also match donations made by token holders to selected charities.

There will be quarterly webinars for token holders, which will provide them updates directly from the leadership team. This will keep them abreast of various information about the project.

How to Buy SPY Crypto in the Ongoing Presale

SpacePay’s presale is happening at a time when people are looking for crypto projects that solve real problems. It could make crypto payments as easy as cash, as it provides instant payments, low fees, price protection, and support for many wallets.

For shoppers, it means freedom to spend digital assets without extra steps. For merchants, it means accepting crypto without risk or hassle. The SPY token presale is a chance to be part of that change from the very beginning.

To buy, connect a wallet such as MetaMask to the SpacePay presale page. You can pay with ETH, BNB, MATIC, AVAX, BASE, USDC, USDT, or a bank card.

Once connected, choose how much SPY you want to buy. Confirm the transaction in your wallet and make sure you have enough left to cover any network fees.

After the purchase, your SPY tokens will be sent to your wallet and will be ready to use when the platform goes live.

