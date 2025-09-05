How Redberry Sets Up Laravel Projects for Success

Redberry, a software development agency based in Tbilisi, Georgia, has spent the past decade perfecting its approach to Laravel development. As an official Laravel partner, Redberry is not only fluent in the framework but deeply embedded in the ecosystem, building custom applications, SaaS platforms, websites, and complex systems with Laravel at the core.

But beyond their technical chops, what sets Redberry apart is the way they’ve productized Laravel development, offering a structured yet flexible methodology that minimizes risks and maximizes efficiency from day one.

Why Laravel Still Leaps Ahead

Laravel remains one of the most powerful and developer-friendly frameworks for building modern web applications. With built-in support for routing, authentication, queues, caching, broadcasting, testing, and more, it allows teams to move fast without reinventing the wheel.

It’s also incredibly expressive - its syntax feels natural, and its conventions reduce boilerplate, enabling teams to focus on building features instead of fighting the framework. With an active ecosystem of tools like Livewire, Inertia, Filament, and Laravel Cloud, it's easy to go from MVP to enterprise-grade.

Redberry’s core strength lies in sculpting that raw power into projects that consistently launch on time, scale effortlessly, and remain maintainable. Their secret lies in a proven, product-aligned approach that pares complexity down to essentials - but never at the cost of quality or velocity.

Redberry’s Approach

Laying the Groundwork: The Thoughtful Discovery Sprint

Before a single line of code is written, Redberry runs a 1–2 week product discovery sprint. This is where business logic, user flows, epics, and modules get validated and documented.

The result is a detailed technical blueprint that includes:

A complete backlog overview

Defined user personas and flows

Key user stories and edge cases

Commercial and technical considerations

A proposed stack and delivery plan

This sprint creates a single source of truth for both technical and business stakeholders, reducing misunderstandings and setting the stage for smooth execution.

The Laravel Stack That Works (and Grows With You)

Redberry’s default stack builds on Laravel with the following tools:

Inertia.js or Livewire for the frontend

Filament for admin panels and back-office interfaces

Tailwind CSS and Alpine.js for UI logic

Sanctum or Passport for authentication

Scout, Horizon, and Telescope for advanced functionality

Laravel Cloud or Forge for DevOps and CI/CD

The agency tailors this stack based on project needs, with performance, scalability, and maintainability always top of mind. Their developers also prioritize clean architecture and high test coverage using Pest and PHPUnit from the start.

Shipping Code That Feels Straightforward

Redberry treats technical and business goals as equally important.

Feature-first architecture with feature flags, modular APIs, and clean code

Automated testing via Pest, CI/CD pipelines, and pre-configured staging environments

Environment configuration, schema migration, and rollback tools from day one

The result: projects are production-ready each sprint, dramatically reducing launch friction.

Two Delivery Models, One Commitment to Quality

Redberry offers:

Full Project Delivery - from requirements to design to development and maintenance. Team Augmentation - embedding expert Laravel engineers into client teams.

Across both models, the focus remains - delivering mission-critical applications efficiently, reliably, and with high engineering standards.

Laravel Projects with 360° Support

Beyond development, Redberry also provides UX/UI design, digital marketing, and growth services to support product launches and scaling.

This 360° offering has helped Redberry deliver more than 300 digital products over the last 11 years, with over 90% of them built on Laravel. They’ve also earned partnerships with Vue.js, Meta, and Google, and regularly sponsor Laracon conferences to stay at the cutting edge of the Laravel community.

Laravel Agency You Can’t Afford at Home - But You Can in Georgia

Redberry combines premium-level Laravel engineering with the strategic pricing of a delivery team based in Tbilisi. Their developers have contributed to open-source packages, participated in the Laravel certification program, and run one of the largest Laravel/React bootcamps in Eastern Europe.

Their value prop? Simple:

Want to see what a battle-tested Laravel process looks like in action? Explore their Laravel development approach in more depth.



