How SCOR’s “Invitational” Event Is Changing Gaming Airdrops And What It Means For Players

SCOR is rolling out the SCOR Invitational on August 29, 2025. It is a pre-token event that asks players to commit the Gems they have earned inside SCOR’s Telegram mini app. The new SCOR Center is the place where players convert Gems to $SCOR at token generation, climb weekly leaderboards, and earn multipliers that apply at TGE. This changes an airdrop from a one-day claim into a multi-week competition.

\ Access starts in Telegram, at @scorgamesbot/app, which is where SCOR already runs its games and tasks. The flow is simple. Keep a three-day streak, connect a TON wallet, invite a friend, and clear score milestones in the sports mini games. Once eligible, you decide whether to lock Gems early for weekly boosts or hold Gems to keep pushing scores, then commit later.

\

Tom Mizzone, CEO of Sweet, explains,

\

\

Airdrops in gaming, from passive claim to competitive gaming

The airdrop playbook in gaming has been clear for a year. Telegram mini apps scale fast, then convert points to tokens at or after TGE. Notcoin turned tap to earn points into an exchange listed token after months of simple play inside Telegram. Hamster Kombat showed how daily streaks, referral loops, and quick tasks can drive huge funnels. Wired reported Hamster Kombat crossing 300 million players which shows the scale that mini apps can reach when the loop is simple and the reward story is clear. SCOR uses the same rails, with a sports arcade layer and a conversion system that rewards early locks and weekly rank.

\ The Invitational pushes this pattern toward season based play. Instead of a form that tallies past actions, the game turns conversion itself into a competition. In practice, that means players weigh short-term leaderboard boosts against long-term power-ups from more play. It also means viewers can follow a clear narrative of who is leading and why, which is closer to how sports seasons work than how most airdrops have worked so far.

\

The games that feed the Invitational

SCOR’s catalog is built for quick sessions that fit a Telegram chat. Sky Slam is a basketball-themed arcade jumper that rolled out in May. Flappy Racquet launched during Wimbledon with Winners Alliance and features licensed tennis talent. Sixer Smash is aimed at cricket fans and carries the same Gem to token loop. These titles already track scores, streaks, and referrals, which is why a leaderboard-based conversion model is a natural next step for SCOR.

\ For newcomers, the idea is straightforward. You play short sports games to earn Gems, you keep daily streaks, you invite friends, and you connect a wallet. At token generation, Gems map to $SCOR. The Invitational adds a strategic choice. Lock now for boosts, or keep playing to improve your position before committing.

\

Why Telegram mini apps matter for game distribution

Telegram mini apps do not need a separate install. They live inside chats that people already open many times a day. This is why TON-based mini apps have become a mainstream on-ramp for crypto-style game economies. Notcoin started in late 2023 as a Telegram mini app and later converted tap balances into a live token. Projects across TON now use similar mechanics, which lowers the friction for first-time players who do not want to set up seed phrases on day one.

\ SCOR’s choice of a Telegram mini app is in line with that distribution logic. The official entry point is @scorgamesbot/app, and the Invitational lives inside that same flow, which keeps onboarding short and focuses attention on streaks, scores, and conversion decisions without asking players to switch apps.

\

Tokenomics, What to watch

SCOR describes a community first split for tokens tied to on-platform purchases. One third routes to a public Community Rewards Wallet for achievements and engagement. One third is burned, which removes tokens from circulation to tighten supply. One third funds platform growth. Burns and reward pools are common in game tokens, but they only build trust if the addresses and flows are visible on chain and if the team publishes regular reports that players can verify.

\ What to watch after TGE. A public burn address, a public rewards wallet, a published vesting schedule, and periodic distribution reports. Those let competitive players and casual players check whether the leaderboard and the conversion multipliers actually map to the allocations that land in wallets.

\

How this might change gaming airdrops

From static snapshot to live season. Traditional airdrops often reward early beta tasks and referrals, then end with a claim page. SCOR makes conversion itself a game with a scoreboard and weekly boosts. That creates watchable arcs and repeatable engagement, which other mini-app games can adapt for their own themes.

\ From volume only to volume plus skill. Tap to earn systems reward raw time and referral networks. A leaderboard that sits on top of skill-based mini games adds a performance factor. That can make allocations feel more like a ranked season, which aligns with how many gamers already think about ladders and tiers.

\ From dumps to retention if the loop is right. Many airdrop economies see selling pressure at launch. If SCOR’s reward wallet, burn policy, and weekly boosts keep players in the loop after TGE, there is a chance to retain users rather than watch them exit. That will depend on the quality of post-TGE challenges and on how visible the on-chain flows are.

\

Final Outlook

Turning airdrops into a season is the right move for gaming. Players understand ladders, streaks, and end-of-season multipliers. SCOR’s Invitational fits that mental model and gives casual fans a clear path to compete with short sports games that already run inside Telegram.

\ The test will be on transparency and pacing. If SCOR publishes the burn address, the rewards wallet, and a simple conversion formula, the competitive layer will feel fair. If new challenges and licensed sports content keep the loop fresh after TGE, the system can avoid the common post-airdrop drop off. The idea is sound and the channel is proven. Execution at TGE and the weeks that follow will decide whether this becomes a template that other gaming teams adopt.

:::tip This author is an independent contributor publishing via our business blogging program. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYO

:::

\ \