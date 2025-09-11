How SPIMs Tackle “Realistic” Spin Glass and Möbius Ladder Graphs

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/11 15:00

I. Introduction

II. Spim Performance, Advantages and Generality

III. Inherently Low Rank Problems

A. Properties of Low Rank Graphs

B. Weakly NP-Complete Problems and Hardware Precision Limitation

C. Limitation of Low Rank Matrix Mapping

IV. Low Rank Approximation

A. Decomposition of Target Coupling Matrix

B. How Fields Influence Ran

C. Low Rank Approximation of Coupling Matrices

D. Low-Rank Approximation of Random Coupling Matrices

E. Low Rank Approximation for Portfolio Optimization

F. Low-Rank Matrices in Restricted Boltzmann Machines

V. Constrained Number Partitioning Problem

A. Definition and Characteristics of the Constrained Number Partitioning Problem

B. Computational Hardness of Random CNP Instances

VI. Translation Invariant Problems

A. “Realistic” Spin Glass

B. Circulant Graphs

VII. Conclusions, Acknowledgements, and References

VI. TRANSLATION INVARIANT PROBLEMS

Beyond low-rank and constrained problems, translation invariant problems offer another interesting domain for SPIM applications. This section investigates how these problems can be effectively represented and solved using SPIMs.

A. “Realistic” Spin Glass

The correlation function method enables SPIM to encode translation invariant (or cyclic) coupling matrices. This type is important, and the hard problem is “realistic” spin glasses that live on an almost hypercubic lattice in d dimensions [62, 63]. The modified Mattis-type matrix encoding these problems is of the form given by Eq. (3), where

\

\ Figure 6. Connections on the 4 × 4 square lattice created by the correlation function method with G(i − j) as in Eq. (26). Intended connections are shown as black solid lines, while accidental connections are shown as red dashed lines.

\

B. Circulant Graphs

\

\ \ \

\ \ \

\ \ An example of a graph structure with a circulant adjacency matrix is a Möbius ladder graph. This 3-regular graph with even number of vertices N is invariant to cyclic permutations and can be implemented on SPIM hardware with each vertex of the Möbius ladder graph representing an Ising spin. The Ising spins are coupled antiferromagnetically according to the 3N/2 edges of the Möbius ladder graph. Each vertex is connected to two neighboring vertices arranged in a ring, and a cross-ring connection to the vertex that is diametrically opposite, as illustrated in Fig. (7). When N/2 is even, and for large cross-ring coupling, no configuration exists where all coupled Ising spins have opposite signs, and thus, frustrations must arise. The Ising Hamiltonian we seek to minimize is given by Eq. (1) with no external magnetic field and a coupling matrix J given by the Möbius ladder weighted adjacency matrix. The correlation function method can encode the weights of any circulant graph, which for Möbius ladders is given by

\ \

\ \ \

\ \ \

\ \ \

\ \ \

:::info Authors:

(1) Richard Zhipeng Wang, Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, University of Cambridge, Wilberforce Road, Cambridge CB3 0WA, United Kingdom;

(2) James S. Cummins, Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, University of Cambridge, Wilberforce Road, Cambridge CB3 0WA, United Kingdom;

(3) Marvin Syed, Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, University of Cambridge, Wilberforce Road, Cambridge CB3 0WA, United Kingdom;

(4) Nikita Stroev, Department of Physics of Complex Systems, Weizmann Institute of Science, Rehovot 76100, Israel;

(5) George Pastras, QUBITECH, Thessalias 8, Chalandri, GR 15231 Athens, Greece;

(6) Jason Sakellariou, QUBITECH, Thessalias 8, Chalandri, GR 15231 Athens, Greece;

(7) Symeon Tsintzos, QUBITECH, Thessalias 8, Chalandri, GR 15231 Athens, Greece and UBITECH ltd, 95B Archiepiskopou Makariou, CY 3020 Limassol, Cyprus;

(8) Alexis Askitopoulos, QUBITECH, Thessalias 8, Chalandri, GR 15231 Athens, Greece and UBITECH ltd, 95B Archiepiskopou Makariou, CY 3020 Limassol, Cyprus;

(9) Daniele Veraldi, Department of Physics, University Sapienza, Piazzale Aldo Moro 5, Rome 00185, Italy;

(10) Marcello Calvanese Strinati, Research Center Enrico Fermi, Via Panisperna 89A, 00185 Rome, Italy;

(11) Silvia Gentilini, Institute for Complex Systems, National Research Council (ISC-CNR), Via dei Taurini 19, 00185 Rome, Italy;

(12) Calvanese Strinati, Research Center Enrico Fermi, Via Panisperna 89A, 00185 Rome, Italy

(13) Davide Pierangeli, Institute for Complex Systems, National Research Council (ISC-CNR), Via dei Taurini 19, 00185 Rome, Italy;

(14) Claudio Conti, Department of Physics, University Sapienza, Piazzale Aldo Moro 5, Rome 00185, Italy;

(15) Natalia G. Berlof, Department of Applied Mathematics and Theoretical Physics, University of Cambridge, Wilberforce Road, Cambridge CB3 0WA, United Kingdom ([email protected]).

:::

:::info This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 DEED license.

:::

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Longsun Group: In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital in RWA

Longsun Group: In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital in RWA

PANews reported on June 24 that Longsun Group stated on the interactive platform that the company cooperated with Ant Digital Technology to complete the first RWA based on new energy
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0989+22.40%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12655+1.64%
ANTTIME
ANT$0.0000085-73.60%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 17:17
Share
E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

Author: Vernacular Blockchain Remember when people asked, “Can I buy a cup of coffee with Bitcoin?” Today, crypto asset payments are no longer a niche scenario, but are seen by
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01969-3.57%
Giants Protocol
GIANTS$0.000223-2.49%
Share
PANews2025/06/24 08:00
Share
The Death of Clicks: Why Google's AI Overviews Are an Existential Threat to SEO

The Death of Clicks: Why Google's AI Overviews Are an Existential Threat to SEO

SEO isn't dead, but AI Overviews are draining its lifeblood. Clicks are collapsing, zero-click searches are rising, and authority is shifting. Survival demands adapting your content for AI, diversifying traffic sources, and building unshakable perception as the ultimate moat.
Threshold
T$0.01626-2.16%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004054-3.81%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1396-7.73%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/11 14:26
Share

Trending News

More

Longsun Group: In the future, the company will continue to deepen its cooperation with Ant Digital in RWA

E-commerce giants such as Shopify, Walmart, and Amazon have suddenly turned to stablecoins. Will payment be the killer application?

The Death of Clicks: Why Google's AI Overviews Are an Existential Threat to SEO

Top Reasons Shiba Inu (SHIB) Has Had a Rough 2025 and Alternative Meme Coin Set to Explode Next

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 11th September 2025 — OECD & the EU