How T-Mobile Connected With Bad Bunny Fans Via Viral Charms & NFC Tech

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 13:05
NEAR
NEAR$3.215+13.28%
Threshold
T$0.01728-0.74%
Bunny
BUNNY$0.04863+1.48%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003551+2.39%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017437+1.38%
Octavia
VIA$0.0154--%
Bad Idea AI
BAD$0.00000000766+1.05%

Bad Bunny performs onstage for “No Me Quiero Ir De Aqui” Residencia En El Choli at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

T-Mobile Puerto Rico, one of the Bad Bunny tour sponsor partners, created a unique VIP experience for its customers attending the artist’s “No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui” residency in the island’s capital San Juan.

The telecommunications company’s clients were given access to Club Magenta , an exclusive lounge on the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum venue’s terrace which featured a Charm Bar activation curated by Puerto Rican accessories brand Edalou Paris.

Guests could personalize their own collectible bag charm, choosing from a selection of objects connected to Puerto Rican culture and identity including moka pots, avocados and the national flower, the Flor de Maga, alongside a co-branded Near Field Communication (NFC) chipped fob turning the physical keepsake into a digital gateway.

When tapped to a smartphone it connected fans directly to T-Mobile Puerto Rico’s Instagram account.

“T-Mobile honors Puerto Rico’s unique culture, and the Charm Bar at the Club Magenta pop-up fused technology with cultural relevance and authenticity to deliver an unforgettable experience that celebrated Puerto Rican identity,” Lyanette Dávila, Marketing Director, T-Mobile Puerto Rico told me.

“This experience was designed to make every fan feel part of something special. Seeing our customers create their bag charms, engage with our brand, and share their experiences, was a powerful validation of how technology can amplify culture, celebrate Puerto Rican identity, and strengthen loyalty.”

“It’s a proud moment to connect my brand from Paris back to Puerto Rico, merging tradition and technology for an audience that loves both,” added Edalou Paris founder, Paris based Puerto Rican designer Eda Aguilar.

“T-Mobile’s openness to creating NFC charms proved how culture and tech can connect people in simple, powerful ways.”

Bad Bunny & T-Mobile: Merch that matters

Indeed, tech is often most effective when you keep it simple.

Aguilar, a former banker who now works across fashion and technology, described how the phygital innovation tied brand loyalty to cultural pride via “frictionless digital engagement,” boosting impressions and followers, and building digital community.

The charms worked as “both fashion accessories and digital bridges,” she said, merging style with interactivity. She plans to evolve the model,” she added, noting its potential to unlock discounts, playlists, AR filters, and other NFC gated perks.

The charm idea also plays into the Labubu effect which has galvanized the trend for collectible bag charms. Most recent direct interpretation is Labubu creator Kasing Lung’s collaboration with LVMH’s luxury bag brand Moynat but bigger picture, luxury’s charm offensive extends from Glossier to Balenciaga—both of which transformed recent product launches into key-chain charm versions.

Bad Bunny & T-Mobile: G-local cultural initiatives

Whether global or g-local, for brands, the value of association with culture, cultural phenomena and entertainment is immense.

“To connect the past with the future you have to be there where culture is made,” Moët & Chandon CEO Sibylle Scherer told me recently, speaking to her house’s Formula 1 partnership. “You need to be culturally relevant.”

While Moët is tapping into sport, the Hermès take, Hermèstories, playing out in Milan this month, involves an hour-long theatrical imagining of the maison’s history taking place at the city’s Teatro Franco Parenti and directed by Pauline Bayle.

Bad Bunny’s 30-date residency in Puerto Rico has generated an estimated $200 million revenue for the island’s economy while also spotlighting its wider culture and traditions.

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, favored local labels like Yayi Perez for both his own stage looks and those of his collaborators. For the Met Gala earlier this year he wore a headpiece recalling straw pava hats traditional to the island’s countryside and a diamond brooch shaped like its national flower.

The first nine Bad Bunny tour dates were reserved for Puerto Rican residents with a surprise finale on September 20 to be live-streamed globally on Amazon and Twitch.

NFC chipped charms by Edalou Paris for T-Mobile Puerto Rico VIP activation at Bad Bunny residency

Cheery Viruet

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/stephaniehirschmiller/2025/09/18/how-t-mobile-connected-with-bad-bunny-fans-via-viral-charms–nfc-tech/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

TLDR Curve Finance has proposed Yield Basis to share revenue directly with CRV holders, offering a sustainable income model. The proposal aims to turn the CRV token into a yield-bearing asset, providing consistent returns to token holders. Curve Finance plans to mint $60 million worth of crvUSD and allocate funds across Bitcoin-focused liquidity pools. Between [...] The post Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01444-0.27%
Curve
CRV$0.8239+5.79%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/19 06:05
Share
PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

PayPal’ın stablecoin’i PayPal USD (PYUSD), LayerZero entegrasyonu sayesinde Tron, Avalanche, Sei ve daha birçok blockchain’e genişliyor. LayerZero’nun Stargate Hydra köprüsü aracılığıyla gerçekleşen bu adım, PYUSD’nin ekosistemini önemli ölçüde büyütüyor. Paxos Trust Company tarafından ihraç edilen PYUSD, ilk olarak Ethereum üzerinde piyasaya sürülmüş, daha sonra Solana ve Arbitrum’a, bugün ise Stellar’a genişletilmişti. Yeni duyuruyla birlikte, “PYUSD0” […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
SEI
SEI$0.3451+4.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005252+3.85%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005551+0.65%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/19 05:14
Share
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1485+4.65%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Share

Trending News

More

Curve Finance Proposes Yield Basis to Share Revenue with CRV Holders

PayPal Kendi Tokenini 7 Farklı Altcoin Ağına Daha Ekleyeceğini Duyurdu!

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures

Kalshi's trading volume this month has reached $1.3 billion, surpassing Polymarket