How Tahini’s Grew With Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 14:52
When you think of a neighbourhood Mediterranean joint, the last thing that usually comes to mind is a corporate treasury sitting on a pile of Bitcoin (BTC). Yet that unlikely pairing, hummus, harissa and hard money, is exactly what has helped Tahini’s turn a grubby-for-sale storefront in London, Ontario, into a fast-casual brand with international ambition.

In this interview, we talk to the founders who took a tiny family-run restaurant, rebranded it as Tahini’s, built a franchise playbook, and, perhaps most unusually for a hospitality business, began quietly allocating company cash into Bitcoin during the shock of 2020.

What started as a hedge against currency debasement has become part of how they think about savings, marketing and growth: not a day-trading stunt, but a deliberate treasury policy that funds future store openings and fuels brand storytelling.

Q1. Tell us briefly how Tahini’s started and what made you choose a fast-casual Mediterranean concept.

In 2010, after working for various companies, I realized I wanted to work for myself. My brother and I found a Middle Eastern restaurant in London, Ontario, that was for sale and decided to buy it. We ran it successfully for about seven years, during which we began receiving franchise requests as early as year three.

Initially, I was hesitant about franchising since there wasn’t a clear guide on how to start. But after reading Grinding It Out by Ray Kroc, I was inspired to pursue it. We rebranded under the name Tahini’s with a fresh logo and concept, and by the end of the first year, our second store was performing as well as the first. We transitioned the original restaurant into a Tahini’s, developed an operations manual and franchise agreement, and opened our first franchise in Whitby.

Q2. In 2020, you began allocating cash reserves to Bitcoin. What convinced you to take that step at a time when many hospitality businesses were retrenching?

When COVID hit in 2020, my brother and I knew the dollar was weakening due to massive money printing by governments. We realized we needed a safety net to preserve our savings. We considered both gold and Bitcoin, but ultimately saw Bitcoin as the “new gold”- a better way to save money, less impacted by inflation. That’s when we started allocating cash reserves to Bitcoin.

Q3. How does Bitcoin function as a deliberate growth lever for Tahini’s rather than just a speculative holding?

For now, Bitcoin has primarily served as a savings vehicle – we hold it long-term and add to it monthly. When we need funds (i.e., for a major marketing campaign), we can draw from those reserves. At first, the volatility can feel intimidating, but after holding Bitcoin for a couple of years, you get used to the ups and downs. It becomes a solid, disciplined way of saving money for the business.

Q4. Practically speaking, how do profits flow from store revenue into Bitcoin and then back into store openings, marketing or operations?

They don’t flow in and out regularly. Instead, we treat Bitcoin as our savings account. Like any company, we set aside cash reserves, but ours are stored in Bitcoin rather than traditional currency.

Q5. Has your Bitcoin policy changed the conversation with prospective franchisees? Are people signing up because of the treasury strategy?

Yes, it sparks a lot of interest because it’s unconventional. People are drawn to Tahini’s because we think outside the box and approach business creatively. That said, our Bitcoin strategy doesn’t directly affect the franchising process itself.

Q6. As you expand into the U.S., will franchise terms, treasury policy and franchisee expectations mirror Canada, or will you adapt the model?

We’re being very careful with U.S. expansion. The core franchise terms and operations remain the same, but right now our focus is on supply chain, operations, and serving customers. The Bitcoin strategy will come later, once we’ve established multiple stores in the U.S.

Q7. How do you manage the obvious risks, volatility, custody, accounting and regulatory compliance at a company and franchise network level?

We have excellent accountants who ensure everything is recorded, reported, and compliant. All activity is on the books, and we don’t find it particularly challenging since clear rules and regulations exist for these matters.

Q8. Has the Bitcoin story had measurable effects on brand perception, customer loyalty or marketing traction? Any standout examples?

Absolutely. The Bitcoin community is very passionate and supportive. We’ve had news coverage across Canada and internationally, with podcasters and customers travelling from the U.S. specifically to visit Tahini’s because of our Bitcoin story. It’s given us tremendous exposure and brand loyalty.

Q9. What metrics or disclosures do you share with stakeholders about the size and performance of your crypto holdings?

We don’t have outside stakeholders – Tahini’s is a family business. Each month, we decide together how much we’ll allocate to Bitcoin.

Q10. Looking ahead 3–5 years, what are Tahini’s biggest milestones and the single most important lesson other small businesses should take from your experiment?

The biggest milestone is breaking into the U.S. market, which has proven far more complex than expanding in Canada. Opening one restaurant in the U.S. required more effort than the last twenty in Canada combined. Adapting to American tastes and building the necessary infrastructure will be our biggest challenge.

Beyond that, our strong social media following creates global demand, and once we perfect the U.S. model, we’ll use it as a template for international expansion.

The key lesson for other small businesses is: don’t overthink. Do your research, make a plan, and take action – even if it’s not perfect. Mistakes will happen, things will change, and you’ll adapt as you go. Planning is important, but flexibility and execution are what drive real progress.

Interview Summary

Tahini’s journey feels refreshingly human: two brothers who started with a modest, for-sale Middle Eastern restaurant, rebranded, learned fast, and built a repeatable system that let them scale without losing their personality. The surprising twist, quietly parking part of the company’s savings in Bitcoin during the chaos of 2020, wasn’t a publicity stunt. It was a pragmatic, long-term move to protect value, give the business optionality, and add a memorable thread to the brand’s story.

What stands out is how ordinary decisions and bold experiments blended: steady ops work (manuals, franchising basics, disciplined expansion) paired with an unconventional treasury choice that attracted press, customers and curious franchisees. They didn’t gamble the company’s future; they treated crypto as a savings strategy, not a sales pitch, and that restraint made the experiment credible.

For other small-business owners, the takeaway is simple and human: do the groundwork, keep your accounting and compliance airtight, and don’t be afraid to try things that feel a little outside the box, but do them thoughtfully. Tahini’s shows that smart execution plus a willingness to experiment can turn a neighborhood spot into a story people want to follow.

Mushumir Butt is a seasoned crypto journalist with over three years of experience reporting on the world of blockchain and cryptocurrency. At Blockchain Reporter, he delivers insightful news, in‐depth project reviews, and precise price analysis and predictions. With a strong background in SEO and digital marketing, Mushumir excels at breaking down complex trends into clear, accessible content, ensuring readers stay ahead in the fast‐paced crypto space.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/salt-spice-and-bitcoin-how-tahinis-grew-with-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
