How the GENIUS Act + WinnerMining Fuel Ethereum’s Next Wealth Boom”

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 22:20
With the GENIUS Act boosting Ethereum, WinnerMining helps turn crypto momentum into daily rewards

Ethereum just smashed a new all-time high — it shot past $4,885, beating its 2021 record. After a small pullback, it’s holding around $4,700, which traders see as a healthy pause before the next move.

What’s driving this surge? The GENIUS Act, a new U.S. law making the crypto market safer and more predictable. It requires stablecoins to be fully backed by cash or U.S. Treasuries, enforces monthly transparency, and strengthens investor protections. Simply put, it’s boosting confidence in Ethereum and other major assets.

“Regulatory clarity removes a lot of uncertainty,” said Alex Carter, a New York-based crypto strategist. “Ethereum is in a perfect spot to benefit.”

At the same time, many investors are looking for ways to turn crypto momentum into steady, daily returns — that’s where WinnerMining comes in.

WinnerMining is a U.K.-registered cloud mining platform powered entirely by renewable energy. Forget buying expensive hardware — you just rent hashpower and start earning daily rewards automatically. The platform serves over 13 million users in 180 countries, and every contract is fully AI-optimized — no charts, no tech setup needed.

ContractInvestmentApprox. Return
Antminer S17e$100~$108
Shenma M30S$1,000~$1,130
Antminer S19J Pro$3,000~$3,675
Avalon A1346$5,000~$6,600
Desiwe K10Ultra$30,000~$54,300
Filecoin 4300TiB S$100,000~$192,500

Why WinnerMining Stands Out

One-click access — Start easily, no setup required.

Multiple coins supported — BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, USDT, and more.

100% green energy — Solar, hydro, and wind from 100+ sites.

Daily payouts — Withdraw or reinvest automatically.

Secure and compliant — Encrypted, Cloudflare-protected, globally regulated.

WinnerMining mixes growth potential with stability, transparency, and eco-friendly operations. It’s designed to give investors a predictable, reliable way to earn crypto without the headaches of running their own mining rigs.

Bottom Line

The GENIUS Act is giving Ethereum a boost by making the market clearer and safer. At the same time, platforms like WinnerMining provide long-term, automated, and sustainable income for investors.

“Growth still matters,” said Carter, “but stability and trust are now front and center. Investors want both, and solutions that deliver predictable returns are catching their attention.”

Takeaway: Pairing high-upside assets like ETH with automated, green-energy mining through WinnerMining offers a smart balance of growth and stability.

Official Site: WinnerMining.com

Source: https://finbold.com/earn-1850-a-day-how-the-genius-act-winnermining-fuel-ethereums-next-wealth-boom/

