The post How The Washington Nationals Can Pull Themselves Out Of The Basement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo (22) in action during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Problems on the field can be fixed in a variety of ways. Problems off the field are more complicated, especially at the ownership level. That makes today’s Washington Post report on the Washington Nationals’ messy leadership structure that much more disturbing. The report, published by Barry Svrluga, Andrew Golden, and Chelsea Janes, detailed multiple inside sources criticizing the team’s leadership as “directionless.” It alleges that there are 10 members of the Lerner family making ownership-level decisions, preventing the franchise from having a unified voice. They haven’t employed a team president since 2010. At 62-92, the Nationals have already guaranteed another last-place finish in the National League East, their fourth in five years. Since winning the 2019 World Series, they haven’t won more than 71 games in a season. The Nationals fired president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez in July. They’ve been run by interim general manager Mike DeBartolo and interim manager Miguel Cairo since then, but they will need to make permanent hires in those critical roles early in the offseason. Their next leadership structure may or may not have significant changes from the current one. Regardless of how that plays out, they need to rethink their rebuild to climb out of the basement. The Nationals have three building blocks who were all acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade. Shortstop CJ Abrams leads the team with 3.9 WAR (Baseball-Reference version) thanks to his 18 home runs and 31 stolen bases. Left fielder James Wood is hitting .254/.349/.461 with 27 home runs and 3.5… The post How The Washington Nationals Can Pull Themselves Out Of The Basement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo (22) in action during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Problems on the field can be fixed in a variety of ways. Problems off the field are more complicated, especially at the ownership level. That makes today’s Washington Post report on the Washington Nationals’ messy leadership structure that much more disturbing. The report, published by Barry Svrluga, Andrew Golden, and Chelsea Janes, detailed multiple inside sources criticizing the team’s leadership as “directionless.” It alleges that there are 10 members of the Lerner family making ownership-level decisions, preventing the franchise from having a unified voice. They haven’t employed a team president since 2010. At 62-92, the Nationals have already guaranteed another last-place finish in the National League East, their fourth in five years. Since winning the 2019 World Series, they haven’t won more than 71 games in a season. The Nationals fired president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez in July. They’ve been run by interim general manager Mike DeBartolo and interim manager Miguel Cairo since then, but they will need to make permanent hires in those critical roles early in the offseason. Their next leadership structure may or may not have significant changes from the current one. Regardless of how that plays out, they need to rethink their rebuild to climb out of the basement. The Nationals have three building blocks who were all acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade. Shortstop CJ Abrams leads the team with 3.9 WAR (Baseball-Reference version) thanks to his 18 home runs and 31 stolen bases. Left fielder James Wood is hitting .254/.349/.461 with 27 home runs and 3.5…

How The Washington Nationals Can Pull Themselves Out Of The Basement

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 04:33
Threshold
T$0.01673+0.17%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.064-2.63%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09066+6.65%
SQUID MEME
GAME$32.3827+11.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017682-0.81%

Washington Nationals interim manager Miguel Cairo (22) in action during the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Problems on the field can be fixed in a variety of ways. Problems off the field are more complicated, especially at the ownership level. That makes today’s Washington Post report on the Washington Nationals’ messy leadership structure that much more disturbing.

The report, published by Barry Svrluga, Andrew Golden, and Chelsea Janes, detailed multiple inside sources criticizing the team’s leadership as “directionless.” It alleges that there are 10 members of the Lerner family making ownership-level decisions, preventing the franchise from having a unified voice. They haven’t employed a team president since 2010.

At 62-92, the Nationals have already guaranteed another last-place finish in the National League East, their fourth in five years. Since winning the 2019 World Series, they haven’t won more than 71 games in a season.

The Nationals fired president of baseball operations Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez in July. They’ve been run by interim general manager Mike DeBartolo and interim manager Miguel Cairo since then, but they will need to make permanent hires in those critical roles early in the offseason.

Their next leadership structure may or may not have significant changes from the current one. Regardless of how that plays out, they need to rethink their rebuild to climb out of the basement.

The Nationals have three building blocks who were all acquired from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto trade. Shortstop CJ Abrams leads the team with 3.9 WAR (Baseball-Reference version) thanks to his 18 home runs and 31 stolen bases. Left fielder James Wood is hitting .254/.349/.461 with 27 home runs and 3.5 WAR. Left-hander MacKenzie Gore has 182 strikeouts in 157 2/3 innings, and he’s fourth in the league 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Soto is one of the best hitters in baseball, but one could argue they’re getting enough value from Abrams, Wood, and Gore to justify the trade. However, no one else on the team has more than 1.6 WAR. That means the trade that sent Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to the Los Angeles Dodgers has been a bust for the franchise. The best player they got in return was catcher Keibert Ruiz, who has a .595 OPS this year.

Washington had the top overall pick in this year’s draft, and they selected 17-year-old shortstop Eli Willits. They hope he’ll reverse a trend of unproductive first-round picks for the organization. The team hasn’t drafted a player in the first round who has produced 10 WAR since Lucas Giolito in 2012, and very little of that was with the Nationals. The last first-rounder they picked who generated at least 10 WAR for Washington was Anthony Rendon in 2011.

There isn’t much immediate help on the way for the big-league club. MLB.com ranked their farm system 23rd overall in August. Their best prospect is Willits, who is several years away from contributing. Other top prospects include pitcher Travis Sykora, who is out long-term following Tommy John surgery, and pitcher Jarlin Susana, who was also part of the Soto trade.

Noticeably absent from their top prospects are any players signed and developed by the organization as international amateurs. Between this and their poor record with top draft picks, it’s no wonder that the franchise has such a weak farm system and so few productive players in the majors.

The minor leagues are the lifeblood of any organization. Once the Nationals figure out who’s calling the shots, their next order of business needs to be addressing their scouting and player development apparatuses. Until they resolve their issues in those areas, it’ll be impossible for them to achieve on-field success.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danepstein/2025/09/20/how-the-washington-nationals-can-pull-themselves-out-of-the-basement/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.010493+38.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09085+6.73%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000571-6.39%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.21+1.21%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,768.51+0.21%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

ASTER’s 1,000% surge with CZ’s backing raised doubts over its durability against Hyperliquid’s deeper liquidity.
1
1$0.010493+38.77%
Aster
ASTER$1.5674+91.52%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/21 03:00
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Can CZ-backed Aster topple Hyperliquid’s $18B dominance?

Hungry for the Next Big Crypto? MoonBull’s Whitelist Rewards Spark Frenzy as Floki and SPX6900 Surges

Bitgo Files for US IPO, Aims for NYSE Listing Under ‘BTGO’