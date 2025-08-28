How Things Are Changing for Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Tank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 10:02
Bitcoin
BTC$112,828.99+1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10368+1.96%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.195+4.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01822-6.04%
Edge
EDGE$0.42903-13.07%
AgentTank
TANK$0.0011339+6.55%

Japanese company MetaPlanet has mirrored MicroStrategy by converting its balance sheet to Bitcoin. While the Japanese government has not adopted spot crypto ETFs and its taxation system has levied a heavier burden on crypto trading, stocks of companies like MetaPlanet have been regarded as a regulated proxy for Bitcoin exposure.

Now this edge is being tested as the regulatory environment changes.

From Bitcoin Proxy to Volatile Equity

Background
The company pivoted from a hospitality business to a Bitcoin treasury vehicle. The recent inclusion in the FTSE index attracted passive inflows. With no local ETFs and heavy tax burdens, investors turned to MetaPlanet as a “pseudo-ETF.”
Policy shifts loom: Japan’s tax council is debating a flat 20% levy on crypto gains, similar to equities, much lower than the current 55% at maximum. This could increase direct holdings. At the same time, JPYC, a yen stablecoin backed by Japanese government bonds, is gaining traction as a regulated liquidity tool.

Nothing Is Impossible
MetaPlanet shares trade at more than a 400% premium to the net value of its Bitcoin holdings. A 30%–50% BTC drawdown could trigger sharper equity sell-offs, the Financial Times reported. Repeated issuance of equity and warrant funds growth, but raises dilution concerns.
BeInCrypto reported that MetaPlanet’s premium relies on a self-reinforcing loop: higher premiums enable fundraising, which buys more BTC, sustaining the premium. That cycle can break if BTC falls.
On the other hand, some analysts note that MetaPlanet’s consistent BTC yield record and low liabilities suggest dilution may be less severe than feared, as its high mNAV has allowed proportionally larger raises for BTC purchases.

Latest Update
MetaPlanet filed for an overseas equity offering of up to 555 million new shares. The company disclosed that its Bitcoin holdings reached 18,991 BTC, worth about $2.1 billion. The stock has surged 480% year-to-date. Benchmark Research analyzed realized volatility at 133.9%.

MicroStrategy Also Suffered

Historical Perspective
MicroStrategy showed how a NAV premium can fund BTC via equity sales in bull markets. When cheaper, simpler channels emerge, premiums compress and funding windows narrow—risks MetaPlanet must manage. VanEck has noted similar dynamics in US markets.

  • Dilution from repeated offerings
  • Premium compression versus Bitcoin NAV
  • Higher realized volatility than Bitcoin itself
  • Substitution risk as tax reform lowers frictions
  • Flow reversals if passive funds adjust exposures
  • A sectorwide “death spiral” if mNAV loops break

Looking Forward
MetaPlanet aims to build a large Bitcoin treasury by 2027. The challenge is proving its equity route remains relevant as ETFs and direct holdings expand. Capital discipline and cash buffers will be crucial if premiums compress.

Experts Opinion
André Dragosch, European Head of Research at Bitwise, commented to BeInCrypto regarding these issues:

  • On tax and ETFs: “Equities currently enjoy far better tax treatment in Japan, but once Bitcoin ETFs are approved in 2026 and crypto tax reforms move forward, MP’s role as a Bitcoin proxy will most certainly lose appeal. The recent decline in its mNAV premium is partly linked to these developments.”
  • On dilution: “MP has a strong track record of positive BTC yields, implying less dilution than feared. Its low liabilities and high mNAV have enabled capital raises with minimal dilution, and past execution suggests this is likely to continue.”

“Buying MetaPlanet stock is effectively buying Bitcoin exposure in a regulated wrapper.” — Vincent Liu, Kronos Research

“Many second- and third-generation individuals of family offices are starting to learn about and participate in virtual currencies.” — UBS China wealth executive via Reuters

The post How Things Are Changing for Japan’s Largest Bitcoin Tank appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/metaplanet-bitcoin-proxy/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.507+0.37%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01953-2.35%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

PANews reported on August 28th that Tiger Research released its Q3 2025 Bitcoin valuation report, forecasting a target price of $190,000, representing a 67% upside potential from current levels. The report cites accelerating institutional adoption of Bitcoin, record-high global liquidity, and the opening of Bitcoin investments in US 401(k) retirement accounts as key drivers. Furthermore, institutional holdings continue to increase, with ETFs now holding 1.3 million BTC, representing approximately 6% of the total supply. While on-chain indicators suggest a potential short-term correction, institutional buying provides strong price support, maintaining a positive long-term trend. Related reading: Targeting $190,000, Bitcoin Valuation Report for the Third Quarter of 25
Sidekick
K$0.1954+1.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,823.93+1.04%
67COIN
67$0.004218+16.58%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 11:17
Share
The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PANews reported on August 28th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw mixed gains and losses. The CeFi sector saw a 2.42% increase over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) surged again, reaching a three-year high, with a surge of 84.24%. Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a partnership to establish a CRO reserve company. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54%, fluctuating within a narrow range around $111,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, briefly falling below $4,500 during the session. The CeFi sector rose 2.42% in the past 24 hours, with Cronos (CRO) surging 84.24%, reaching a three-year high. News broke that Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com had partnered to establish a CRO reserve company. In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54% and is currently fluctuating in a narrow range around $111,000; Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, falling below $4,500 during the session. The performance of other sectors is as follows: Layer1 sector: rose 1.41%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) rose 1.86% and 3.88% respectively. Meme sector: rose 0.96%, Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 4.30%. DeFi sector: rose 0.74%, Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY) rose 6.32% and 14.34% respectively. Layer2 sector: rose 0.26%, Mantle (MNT) rose 1.43%. The PayFi sector, which saw significant gains yesterday, fell 0.16% in the 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) down 2.34% and Ultima (ULTIMA) down 6.70%.
Jupiter
JUP$0.5173+5.12%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009474-0.09%
Solana
SOL$211.7+3.13%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 11:22
Share

Trending News

More

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Tiger Research predicts Bitcoin's Q3 target price of $190,000, and a short-term correction may occur

The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Lagrange Partners with LazAI to Bring DeepProve’s Verifiable AI Technology to the Blockchain