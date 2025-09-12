How This Whale Became Hyperliquid’s Biggest Loser

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 21:03
Threshold
T$0.01645+1.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,202.76+0.54%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.83+2.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09504-5.18%
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003768+6.23%

The total crypto market capitalization rose today, amid expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data and high optimism for a Fed rate cut next week.

Nonetheless, the market rebound proved disastrous for traders betting against it. In fact, one Hyperliquid trader, identified by the wallet address 0xa523, has now surpassed the losses of high-risk traders like James Wynn, becoming the top loser.

Sponsored

Sponsored

The Hyperliquid Loser Who Lost $43 Million — What Went Wrong?

BeInCrypto Markets data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market was up 1.34%, with all top ten coins in the green. 

Crypto Market Performance. Source: BeInCrypto Markets 

Bitcoin (BTC) briefly surged past $116,000 in early Asian trading hours. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) also crossed $4,500, highlighting the market-wide rally.

Amid this, Lookonchain, a blockchain analytics firm, reported that whale 0xa523 had heavily leveraged short positions on BTC, betting for a price decrease. When the market instead moved upward, the position came under pressure.

To reduce the risk of liquidation, Lookonchain noted that the trader sold 152 ETH (worth about $679,000) to increase margin and was forced to close part of the Bitcoin short positions at a loss.

Sponsored

Sponsored

This isn’t the first major setback for whale 0xa523 — his track record of losses is striking. Earlier this week, the firm highlighted that the trader sold 886,287 HYPE tokens for $39.66 million at one point at a loss. Had he held onto them, the position would have reflected an unrealized profit of around $9 million now.

The whale later lost more than $35 million on a long position in ETH. Switching strategies, he opened an ETH short but suffered another $614,000 loss.

According to the latest data from HyperDash, his current BTC short is also in the red, with unrealized losses totaling about $2.28 million.

0xa523 BTC Short Position. Source: HyperDash

Besides this whale, the market rebound also caught another trader (0x5D2F) off guard. He is sitting on over $7.42 million in losses on short positions in BTC and ETH. Lookonchain reported that, in an effort to prevent liquidation, he injected 8 million USDC into his account to boost margin.

0x5D2F Open Positions. Source: HyperDash

Both traders illustrate the significant risks associated with high-leverage trading, where abrupt price fluctuations can escalate into forced liquidations. Similar situations have been observed with James Wynn, AguilaTrades, Qwatio, and even influencer Andrew Tate, emphasizing that leveraged trading carries considerable exposure to losses regardless of reputation or market standing.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/crypto-whale-losses-hyperliquid/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

PANews reported on September 12 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, as the price of HYPE rose, whales began to take profits. 0x746b (qianbaidu.eth) sold 188,861 HYPE (worth $10.58 million) at an average price of $56.01 in the past 4 hours. 0x7be1 sold 175,000 HYPE (worth $9.75 million) at an average price of $55.72 in the past four days. 0x0e41 sold 113,310 HYPE (worth $6.32 million) at an average price of $55.74 in the past three days. 0xe867 sold 50,000 HYPE (worth $2.77 million) at an average price of $55.53 in the past 20 hours.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$55.65+2.20%
Oasis
ROSE$0.0274+0.92%
Overtake
TAKE$0.16551-13.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/12 21:36
Share
FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Jinshi, the Director of the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) Pulte criticized the Chairman of the Federal Reserve Powell, saying that
Union
U$0.01111+10.54%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-8.15%
Share
PANews2025/06/21 22:02
Share
By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Dogecoin (DOGE) is always in the conversation when people talk about meme coins. But a new rival is rewriting what meme coins can stand for.
DOGE
DOGE$0.2635+6.14%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02057+3.94%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0553-1.25%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/12 19:47
Share

Trending News

More

Four whales recently sold a total of $29.33 million worth of HYPE to take profits

FHFA Director slams Fed Chairman Powell: He is out of touch with hard-working Americans

By the Time Dogecoin Price Hits $1, a Small $150 Investment in This DOGE Rival Will Have Grown into Over $15,000

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.7)

Publicly listed Allied Gaming & Entertainment announces its first investments in Bitcoin and Ethereum