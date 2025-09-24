Use Membrane, the AI-Native Integration Layer, to build Lovable apps with reliable integrations to other apps.Use Membrane, the AI-Native Integration Layer, to build Lovable apps with reliable integrations to other apps.

How To Add Integrations to Lovable Apps: A Step-By-Step Guide with Membrane

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/24 03:45
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244-0.32%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4566+1.60%

Lovable.dev is a delightful and powerful AI coding agent that can generate modern, usable sites and apps in minutes. Its strength lies in fast and effective scaffolding: interactive dashboards, polished UIs, and smooth user experiences.

But if you’ve ever asked Lovable to build an end-to-end integration, you’ll know it looks amazing, but can struggle to connect reliably to external services.

Integrations aren’t fault-tolerant.

They require reliable authentication, solid integration logic, and secure execution routes. That’s where Membrane comes in: the AI-native universal integration layer that allows you to build connections to any app, for any use case.

A Practical Experiment

Let’s ask Lovable to create a scaffolded SaaS platform dashboard that allows users to connect their own HubSpot and OpenAI accounts, and generate a Smart To-Do list from their HubSpot Tasks.

Here’s the initial prompt to Lovable:

\

\

The Results: What Lovable Does Really Well (On Its Own):

  • Generates a slick UI with connection buttons:

    \

  • Prompts us to connect Supabase for a backend (which our use case would require):

\

  • Generates a scaffolded, API-based infrastructure after referencing the relevant OpenAI and Hubspot docs:

    \

Where It Could Use Some Help:

  • Lovable asked for my personal OpenAI API key, which doesn’t make sense for our use case. We want this app to let any user connect their own accounts.
  • It generated brittle, custom OAuth flows, which would have leaked tokens in client state (if they had worked).
  • The system lacked reliable integration logic. It was designed with one-off API fetches that, even if working, would not have allowed retries, multiple users, or secure action execution.

Result: The app looked great, but the integrations didn’t work end-to-end.

Adding Membrane to the Mix

To help Lovable vibe its way to a fully-integrated app, we introduce Membrane.

Here’s how:

  1. Feed Lovable the Membrane AI Context

    We pasted Membrane’s Initial AI Context directly into the conversation. This gave Lovable knowledge of Membrane’s integration framework: connection UIs, connectors, authentication tokens, etc:

    \

  • \

  1. Leverage Membrane’s Connection UI

    Instead of trying to scaffold its own interface for user connections, Lovable was nudged to use Membrane’s pre-built Connection UI, which automatically handles OAuth, token storage, and user-specific authentication:

    \

    \

  2. Implement Supabase Backend

    Pasting the Membrane AI Quickstart Context also taught Lovable how to configure Supabase to support Membrane’s backend requirements.

    Lovable asked for my Membrane credentials and stored them as Secrets to be retrieved by Supabase Edge Functions. Now, when prospective users want to connect their accounts for HubSpot and OpenAI, the system will create Membrane connections that are authenticated with my workspace credentials:

    \

\

  1. Configure the Membrane Workspace

    Since Lovable doesn’t currently support connecting to Membrane in a local dev environment, we manually:

  • Added HubSpot and OpenAI connectors through the Membrane console, which only takes a few clicks.

  • Configured the relevant Actions (fetch-tasks, summarize-tasks).

  • Grabbed the drop-in SDK calls from the console. Membrane provides exact code snippets that you can drop into your app for Action execution:

    \

  1. Provide Lovable with the SDK Calls

    We pasted the Membrane Action snippets into Lovable so that it could wire up backend calls correctly:

    \

  2. Troubleshoot with “Vibes”

    If Lovable became confused (which can be expected within the vibe-coding experience), we reminded it of two truths:

  • Remember that Supabase handles backend auth & token persistence, and users connect their own accounts. Never ask for my individual API keys for HubSpot or OpenAI.

  • The Membrane AI context is the source of truth for connections & actions.

    Experiment Result:

    After Lovable elegantly vibe-squashed a couple of runtime errors, the app worked! Integrated end-to-end and reproducible:

    \

    The app features a fully-integrated workflow, allowing users to:

  • Connect to their own OpenAI and Hubspot accounts with Membrane’s Connection UI components.

  • Generate an AI-optimized, smart to-do list

  • Navigate a sleek, interactive UI.

    The only manual steps required were adding connectors in the Membrane workspace and configuring Membrane Actions — each of which required just a few clicks.

The Difference with Membrane

Membrane turned Lovable from a UI wizard into a production-ready integrations builder:

  • Auth flows: No more individually managing API keys. Users can connect their own HubSpot and OpenAI accounts, and connections are handled securely by Membrane.
  • Actions: Instead of brittle one-off fetches, Membrane Actions provided reusable, reliable integration logic.
  • Supabase + Membrane: Secure, multi-tenant backend without reinventing the wheel.

Now, when a user connects HubSpot and OpenAI, the app reliably fetches tasks, summarizes them, and provides a secure, user-specific to-do list.

Experiment Analysis

| Vibe-coding Pain Point | Membrane Fix | Result | |----|----|----| | Lovable tries to create a single-user, hardcoded integration | 🔑 Membrane Connection UIs | Each user connects their own accounts securely | | Brittle/non-functional OAuth, token leaks | 🔒 Membrane Authentication | Secure, multi-tenant auth | | One-off API calls | 🔁 Membrane Actions | Reusable, reliable integrations | | Integration Debugging | 🏁 Membrane Integration Logic | Minimal debugging required |

Scaling the Vibe

The value of Lovable is in fast iteration and beautiful UIs. The value of Membrane lies in its reliable and scalable integrations.

Together, they vibe into something greater:

  • Developers can sketch ideas at the speed of thought with Lovable.
  • Membrane ensures those ideas actually work across any SaaS app.

Bottom Line: With Membrane in the loop, Lovable doesn’t stop at ideation and starts being a true SaaS integrations builder.

\

Start building integrations today. Try Membrane:

  • Try Membrane
  • Membrane docs
  • Explore Lovable

\

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

The search for the best crypto to buy now has never been more intense, as meme coins continue to dictate market narratives in 2025. Shiba Inu and Pepe, once favorites in the sector, are now showing signs of fatigue. At the same time, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) has emerged as a serious rival, with its presale [...] The post Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
1
1$0.014309+45.86%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000564-2.25%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/21 04:00
Share
As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

MSP Miner lets investors earn up to $9,250 daily from BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more with fully managed, green-energy-powered mining contracts and daily payouts.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,307.28-0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08562+0.38%
XRP
XRP$2.8328-0.40%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 06:30
Share
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. It’s Thursday and I am incredibly sore and tired after really hitting the weights and the yoga mat hard this week. Sore is good! It takes pain to reduce pain, or at least that’s my experience with exercise. We must exercise our minds as well, and what better way to do that than with a fun puzzle game about placing dominoes in the correct tiles. Come along, my Pipsqueaks, let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips…
FUNToken
FUN$0.009007+4.98%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03811-3.07%
GRIDOS
GRID$0.0082404-9.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:59
Share

Trending News

More

Best Meme Coin to Buy: 1 Shiba Inu Rival Worth Investing in Now and 2 to Avoid Like the Plague in 2025

As XRP and ETH soar, investors are turning to MSP Miner for $9,250 in daily gains.

Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, September 18th

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why You Shouldn’t Judge by PnL Alone (9/23/2025)

CME Group to launch Solana and XRP futures options in October