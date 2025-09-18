How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper – Easy Guide

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) prides itself as Bitcoin’s first Layer 2, primarily designed to ensure lower fees and grant access to decentralized applications (dApps) such as games, staking and loans.

While being a new entrant, arriving on presale a couple of weeks ago, HYPER has already managed to raise over $16.5 million. This guide explains how to buy Bitcoin Hyper easily, explores how its L2 architecture works, and analyzes why it could be the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2025.

What is Bitcoin Hyper?

Bitcoin Hyper is a brand-new Layer-2 network that aims to make Bitcoin transactions faster and cheaper, all without sacrificing security.

Using Bitcoin for everyday transactions has been a big challenge due to technical bottlenecks. Transactions take more than 10 minutes to confirm, fees are extremely high, and merchants often face the risk of unconfirmed transactions.

Bitcoin Hyper leverages the hyper-active Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to reduce settlement times to just one second. In addition, it reduces commissions to a fraction of a cent while also laying the groundwork for the Bitcoin ecosystem to house applications including smart contracts, DeFi, gaming, or NFTs.

Bitcoin investors will also be able to bet, lend, and borrow $BTC within the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem. For those interested, here is a summary of the main features of Bitcoin Hyper:

Real Layer-2 Utility – Bitcoin Hyper offers a game-changing L2 architecture to make $BTC transactions cheaper, faster, and more scalable.

– Bitcoin Hyper offers a game-changing L2 architecture to make $BTC transactions cheaper, faster, and more scalable. Access to dApps for $BTC holders – The project also makes Bitcoin flexible enough to accommodate decentralized applications like metaverse, play-to-earn games, lending and staking protocols, and a whole lot more.

– The project also makes Bitcoin flexible enough to accommodate decentralized applications like metaverse, play-to-earn games, lending and staking protocols, and a whole lot more. $HYPER offers various holders’ perks – Holding $HYPER unlocks multiple use cases within the Bitcoin Hyper network, including staking rewards, governance rights, premium dApp access, and gas fee payments.

Bitcoin Hyper: Tokenomics, Roadmap & Staking

The total supply includes 21 billion $HYPER tokens, divided as follows: 30% is allocated to the development of the project, 25% to treasury, 20% to marketing campaigns, 15% to staking and the last 10% to liquidity for exchanges.

Most importantly, a renowned blockchain security company Coinsult, has verified the address of the Bitcoin Hyper contract, confirming its security. As for the project’s roadmap, it consists of five phases.

Phase 1 involves the launch of the website and some marketing maneuvers, in order to raise the market visibility of the project. Phase 2 includes presale, staking rewards, smart contract control, and strategic partnership building.

Phase 3 involves the launch of Layer 2, the rollout of the Canonical Bridge for BTC deposits and withdrawals and the integration of the dApp into the ecosystem. In phase 4, HYPER will be listed on major centralized and decentralized exchanges and key features like Developer Toolkit will go live.

Phase 5, which is the final phase, is when the Bitcoin Hyper DAO will be officially rolled out, giving token holders the opportunity to determine the distribution of incentives for developers and node operators.

As earlier mentioned, the Bitcoin Hyper team has allocated up to 15% of the token supply for staking rewards: the APY currently exceeds 60%.

How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper on Presale – Simple Guide

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has been an instant success since launch, raising close to $17 million at press time. For those interested, here are all the steps to follow to get the Layer-2 coin at a discounted rate of $0.0012:

Phase 1 – Get a crypto wallet

The first step to take is to choose the right crypto wallet, which allows you to securely purchase and store HYPER tokens. Best Wallet is the best choice: the free mobile app offers a user-friendly experience with security controls and support for over 60 blockchains.