How to Calculate Crypto Tax in the USA?September 2025 Updated Guide

By: Bitemycoin
2025/09/09 14:24
Confused about the mounting crypto taxes? Worried about missing out on tax breaks? Well, whether you are a newbie or a seasoned crypto investor, it may be easy to keep track of all the developments in crypto taxation.

Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Here is a comprehensive article covering the crypto taxation rates, events, and calculations. 

Crypto Taxation in the US

The digital assets are taxable in the US. According to the IRS (Internal Revenue Service), the convertible virtual currencies and cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, stablecoins

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are under the digital assets section.

The crypto taxes are treated either as income tax or capital gains tax, depending on the nature of the transaction.

Nature of digital asset/transactionTax Rate
Short-term capital gains Up to 37% tax
Crypto incomeUp to 37% tax
Long-term capital gains0% to 20% tax
NFTs 28%

Crypto taxes occur when you perform certain actions or receive payments in cryptocurrency. Here is a list of events when you are required to pay taxes. 

What are Taxable Events Related to Crypto?

  • Selling or exchanging cryptocurrencies for fiat money. Here, a gain has occurred. Thus taxable. In this aspect, the profit is treated as capital gain.
  •  If you pay for any services or goods in cryptocurrency. 
  • While converting a cryptocurrency to another. For instance, that’s the case if you are converting Bitcoin to Ethereum. 
  • If payments happen in cryptocurrency. For example, your client or employer pays you in cryptocurrency. The payment is made in exchange for buying goods.
  • Getting an airdrop from crypto companies. Airdrop is done by giving away free tokens for promotional purposes.
  • The mining of cryptocurrencies also incurs taxes.
  • Earning staking rewards is taxable as income tax by the IRS.
  • Apart from these instances, taxes are imposed on events such as getting rewards or incentives. To avoid any miscalculation or non-compliance, check the related tax provisions on the IRS official site or consult a tax professional. The table below summarizes the overview of crypto taxation.
Instances of Crypto Taxation
Instances of capital gains taxInstances of Income Tax
Selling crypto for fiat money or tax.Paying in crypto for goods and services.Converting one cryptocurrency for another one.If your salary is paid in crypto.If you get paid in cryptocurrency for any goods or services.Earnings from staking.Crypto airdrop: Mining cryptocurrencies.Any income, incentives, or rewards received in the form of digital currency.Interest from DeFi

Once you are aware of the events, rate, and nature of taxation, the next step is to calculate the tax.

Calculation of the Crypto Tax

First, let’s go through the procedure for assessing capital gains tax. 

  • Capital Gains Tax

You may incur a loss or gain while trading in crypto. Any profit earned in trading is referred to as capital gain. To calculate the capital gains tax, first, you need to assess the cost basis. Cost basis is the sum of the price paid to acquire the coin and any associated fees.

Coin Cost + Fees = Cost Basis

Then subtract the same from the value at disposal to check whether it’s a gain or a loss. If it’s on the profit side, you have to pay capital gains tax. The value at your disposal can be assessed by taking the fair market value (FMV).

The per-wallet tracking is mandatory. That is, you need to track each wallet, instead of summing all of them and calculating the net gain or loss. The practice is made compulsory at the beginning of 2025 to optimize taxation in the digital space.

Several methods are employed to calculate the cost basis. They include: 

  • Specific Identification (Spec ID)
  • First In First Out (FIFO)
  • Last In First Out (LIFO)
  • Highest In First Out (HIFO)

Each of these methods will give different values. You need to adapt the most suitable methods depending on each transaction. For example, in the First In First Out (FIFO) method, the oldest asset is considered the first to be sold. 

On the other hand, in Highest In First Out (HIFO), the most costly one is assumed to be the first sold. Use the most suitable method, but ensure that the transactions match the value changes in your wallet.

There are also instances of breaks and exceptions. Please include them in the calculations. Some of them include donating to charity, holding the currency without any gain, and exchanging within your wallet.

  • Calculating the Income Tax

Here, calculation and reporting are similar to normal income tax. The earnings you received in crypto need to be reported. The tax occurs when you get paid for services or earn interest, etc. 

To keep track of tax-related matters, you can use online tools. Software like Koinly or ZenLedger is recommended. 

Final Thoughts on Crypto Taxation

Crypto assets are taxed either as capital gains or income, depending on the context. Choose a suitable method to calculate the cost basis. Make sure to factor in all exclusions and tax breaks available.

It may feel like a tough task at the beginning. But you can simplify the process by using the proper tools and resources available online. Consulting a tax professional is also advisable. It is important to keep in mind that crypto taxation is an evolving area.

Keep yourself updated about any changes by visiting the official site of the IRS.

