How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

Even a well-managed farm can get blocked due to low-quality or improperly selected IP addresses. The main reasons this happens include:
Using Free Solutions
Free proxies are almost always overloaded and flagged as high-risk. They often have unstable connections and slow speeds, and their IPs have likely already been used in dozens of projects. The result: blocks or restricted access to platforms.
How to avoid: use paid solutions from trusted providers with reviews. You can test a single IP first to check blacklists, stability, and ping.
Wrong Proxy Type
Data center IPs are cheap and fast, but they’re easily detected during registration, verification, or participation in campaigns. Residential and mobile proxies are more expensive but appear as real home or mobile networks, raising no suspicion.
How to avoid: for key activities (registration, KYC), use residential IPs. Reserve data center proxies for routine or auxiliary tasks.
Mismatched Location
If an account “lives” in one country but the IP is from another, project teams will quickly notice inconsistencies. This doesn’t always lead to a ban but can complicate participation and require additional verification. Time zone and browser language are also monitored.
How to avoid: select IPs from the correct country, synchronize your time zone and browser language, and distribute geolocations correctly among different profiles.
Ignoring Technical Parameters
High ping, packet loss, and connection drops create an “uneven” footprint and disrupt automated workflows. Lack of a configurable TTL for dynamic proxies can also result in frequent IP changes, which looks suspicious.
How to avoid: use SOCKS5, ensure stable speed, and choose proxies with configurable lifetimes, or rely on ISP proxies with stable connections. Check rotation settings (time/event) and manual switching, and monitor ping.
Buying From Unverified Providers
Proxies purchased “from the hand” are often resold or compromised. At best, they cause connection problems; at worst, they can lead to data leaks or the blocking of the entire farm. A reliable provider also offers support and IP replacement, which is crucial for maintaining continuous activity.
How to avoid: work with trusted providers who have clear refund and IP replacement policies and 24/7 support. If in doubt, start with a small package and test it in a real scenario.
Overall when managing a proxy farm, it’s essential to synchronize proxy type and geolocation with the task, verify technical parameters and IP reputation, and use only high-quality providers. This reduces the likelihood of exclusion from campaigns or account blocks.