How to Choose Proxies for Multi-Accounting: Key Criteria and Common Mistakes

Among the providers available on the market, ProxyWing stands out. This platform specializes in offering various types of servers for a wide range of tasks — from participating in airdrops and token sales to traffic arbitrage and gaming.

Supported Proxies

ProxyWing offers three main categories of servers.

Data Center

These proxies support HTTP(S), SOCKS5, UDP, and WebSocket protocols. Despite their generally lower quality, UDP support with low latency can be a significant advantage in certain cases — for example, when interacting with blockchain games or streaming services.

Residential

Traffic-based residential proxies are available in over 190 countries and include more than 70 million IP addresses across multiple jurisdictions (USA, Germany, Netherlands, France, UK, Ukraine, and more). Users can purchase either static or rotational proxies with configurable TTLs of up to 7 days, depending on the plan. This flexibility allows you to match the “native” geography to the platform and reduce the risk of blocks.

ISP

ISP proxies on ProxyWing are provided by top-tier operators and feature low fraud scores. Static IPs with unlimited traffic and highly stable connections are suitable for most tasks. They are particularly effective for long sessions and continuous interactions on platforms sensitive to multi-accounting. Any “broken” ISP proxies can be replaced by the provider upon request.

The service also offers mixed packages that include IPs from different geolocations — a convenient option when you need to operate across multiple jurisdictions at once.

Pricing and Payment Model

At the time of writing, ProxyWing offers IP addresses at the following rates:

Data center proxies — from $1.05 per month per address

— from $1.05 per month per address Data center mixed packages — from $0.87

ISP proxies — from $1.80 per month

— from $0.87 — from $1.80 per month Residential (traffic-based) proxies — from $2.50 per 1 GB of traffic

This pricing structure allows better budget management for your farm by combining addresses of different quality for different tasks. Payments can be made in fiat or digital assets — ProxyWing supports over 25 cryptocurrencies.

Note: Using the promo code INCRYPTED, Incrypted readers receive a 15% discount on IP purchases.

Additionally, the provider offers free utilities — IP Checker, Proxy Tester, and Proxy Formatter — which help verify the functionality of an address and the stability of its connection.

Reputation and Support

On the ProxyWing website, users can find reviews and a link to Trustpilot, providing an additional reference for assessing the service’s reliability. The legal section includes the platform’s usage policy and rules.

Users also have access to detailed guides for setting up and running proxies. In particular, instructions are available for integration with popular anti-detect browsers such as AdsPower, Octo, BitBrowser, and others. This makes it easier to link IP addresses to profiles and speeds up the launch of a farm.

It’s important to remember that, regardless of the provider, the “longevity” of IP addresses also depends on online hygiene and farm management, including timing of actions and the correct choice of geolocation.