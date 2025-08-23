How To Claim WLFI Tokens: The Official 2025 Unlock And Trading Guide

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 14:42
As of August 23, 2025, this guide provides a definitive overview for WLFI token holders and prospective buyers regarding the token’s upcoming transition to a tradable and transferable asset on the Ethereum mainnet. Following these instructions ensures a secure and successful claiming process.

 

Key Dates and Timeline for WLFI Token Unlock

  • Lockbox Activation Window Opens: The WLFI Lockbox will go live on Monday, August 25, 2025 (midday ET). This provides a one-week preparation window for all early supporters to activate their Lockbox before trading begins.
  • Trading and Initial Claims Begin: Trading on decentralized and centralized exchanges will commence simultaneously with the first claimable unlock on Monday, September 1, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET (12:00 UTC).

This section provides a step-by-step process for participants in the $0.015 and $0.05 presale rounds to claim their tokens.

 

WLFI Token Unlock Schedule

  • Initial Unlock: 20% of the total WLFI purchased by each early supporter’s wallet will become claimable at the start of trading.
  • Remaining 80%: The unlocking schedule for the remaining 80% will be determined by a community governance vote, empowering token holders to decide the future distribution.
  • Locked Parties: Tokens allocated to Founders, the team, advisors, and partners are not included in this initial unlock and will remain fully locked.

 

How to Use the WLFI Lockbox

The WLFI Lockbox is a secure, on-chain smart contract designed for claiming all unlocked tokens.

  • Security Audit: The WLFI Lockbox smart contract has been fully audited by Cyfrin, a leading Web3 security firm, to ensure the safety of user funds.
  • Official Website: All interactions must be conducted exclusively through the official portal: https://worldlibertyfinancial.com/.
  • Compliance: All presale wallets have been pre-screened for compliance. The majority are approved for immediate activation. Only a small number of wallets that did not meet compliance requirements are restricted.

Two Required Actions to Claim Your Tokens

  • Action 1 (Before September 1): Activate Your Lockbox. You must first visit the official website and activate your Lockbox. This action moves your entire WLFI balance into the secure unlocking contract. Your wallet will show a balance of 0 WLFI after activation; this is the expected and correct behavior.
  • Action 2 (On or After September 1, 8:00 a.m. ET): Claim Your Unlocked Tokens. Return to the official website to claim your initial 20% tranche of unlocked WLFI tokens.

For individuals who did not participate in the early sales, the WLFI token will become available for purchase at the time trading goes live.

  • Trading Venues: WLFI will be listed on both DeFi Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) and major Centralized Exchanges (CEXs).
  • Partner Announcements: Specific exchange listing partners will be officially announced in the days leading up to the September 1, 2025, launch.

 

Security Protocol and Best Practices

Protecting your assets is paramount. Please adhere strictly to the following security measures.

  • Use Official Links Only: Interact solely with the official website, https://worldlibertyfinancial.com/. Do not trust links from direct messages (DMs), comment sections, or social media replies.
  • No Direct Contract Interaction Needed (Unless Necessary): If the official website experiences high traffic during the launch, instructions will be provided on how to interact directly with the audited smart contract via Etherscan.
  • Never Share Your Information: The World Liberty Financial team will never ask for your seed phrase or private keys. Immediately report any account impersonating the team or its founders.

The launch of the tradable WLFI token marks a significant milestone for World Liberty Financial and its community. For early supporters, it is strategically important to complete the Lockbox activation before September 1, 2025, to ensure immediate access to your unlocked tokens. By following this guide and adhering to the security protocols, all participants can confidently and safely engage in the next phase of the WLFI ecosystem. Stay tuned for further announcements on exchange partners and the upcoming governance vote.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice, Bitcoinworld.co.in holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/how-to-claim-wlfi-tokens/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
