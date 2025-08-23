How To Claim WLFI Tokens: The Official 2025 Unlock And Trading Guide

As of August 23, 2025, this guide provides a definitive overview for WLFI token holders and prospective buyers regarding the token’s upcoming transition to a tradable and transferable asset on the Ethereum mainnet. Following these instructions ensures a secure and successful claiming process. Key Dates and Timeline for WLFI Token Unlock Lockbox Activation Window Opens: The WLFI Lockbox will go live on Monday, August 25, 2025 (midday ET) . This provides a one-week preparation window for all early supporters to activate their Lockbox before trading begins.

This section provides a step-by-step process for participants in the $0.015 and $0.05 presale rounds to claim their tokens. WLFI Token Unlock Schedule Initial Unlock: 20% of the total WLFI purchased by each early supporter’s wallet will become claimable at the start of trading.

All interactions must be conducted exclusively through the official portal: . Compliance: All presale wallets have been pre-screened for compliance. The majority are approved for immediate activation. Only a small number of wallets that did not meet compliance requirements are restricted. Two Required Actions to Claim Your Tokens Action 1 (Before September 1): Activate Your Lockbox. You must first visit the official website and activate your Lockbox. This action moves your entire WLFI balance into the secure unlocking contract. Your wallet will show a balance of 0 WLFI after activation; this is the expected and correct behavior.

For individuals who did not participate in the early sales, the WLFI token will become available for purchase at the time trading goes live. Trading Venues: WLFI will be listed on both DeFi Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) and major Centralized Exchanges (CEXs) .

will be listed on both and major . Partner Announcements: Specific exchange listing partners will be officially announced in the days leading up to the September 1, 2025, launch. Security Protocol and Best Practices Protecting your assets is paramount. Please adhere strictly to the following security measures. Use Official Links Only: Interact solely with the official website, https://worldlibertyfinancial.com/ . Do not trust links from direct messages (DMs), comment sections, or social media replies.

The launch of the tradable WLFI token marks a significant milestone for World Liberty Financial and its community. For early supporters, it is strategically important to complete the Lockbox activation before September 1, 2025, to ensure immediate access to your unlocked tokens. By following this guide and adhering to the security protocols, all participants can confidently and safely engage in the next phase of the WLFI ecosystem. Stay tuned for further announcements on exchange partners and the upcoming governance vote.

