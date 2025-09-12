How to Earn BTC ? 7 Free Bitcoin Cloud Mining Tools for Daily Rewards

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/12 22:56
Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice.

Earning free cryptocurrency has become a hot trend in 2025 as more users look for straightforward ways to build a passive income stream. Instead of purchasing expensive hardware or incurring high electricity bills, cloud mining enables users to earn Bitcoin (BTC) directly through digital contracts or mobile apps. Today’s cloud mining platforms not only provide free entry-level plans but also ensure compliance, transparency, and stable daily rewards. Here are the seven best free Bitcoin cloud mining tools in 2025 that you can use to start collecting daily BTC.

1. ETNCrypto

ETNCrypto is one of the most trusted names in cloud mining, offering both Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) contracts with free entry bonuses. New users receive a $100 signup bonus, making it possible to start mining without any upfront assets. ETNCrypto’s mining centers are powered by advanced ASIC rigs and optimized for high efficiency. The platform is fully transparent, offering clear ROI structures and daily profit tracking.
Free Features

  • $100 signup bonus for new accounts
  • Beginner-friendly dashboard to monitor BTC and DOGE mining
  • AI-based monitoring for stable uptime
  • Transparent contract terms with no hidden charges
  • Minimum withdrawal requirement of $300 ensures smoother tax compliance
  1. BitFuFu.com

BitFuFu is an official partner of Bitmain and offers free trial contracts to help users test mining profitability before committing. Its mobile-friendly design allows anyone to claim small amounts of free BTC through short-term mining contracts. The free trial provides a low-risk way to get started.
Free Features

  • Free trial contracts for Bitcoin mining
  • High-performance ASIC integration
  • Daily payout system with trial balance
  • Professional-grade cloud mining technology

3. CryptoBrowser.site

CryptoBrowser.site provides a browser-based mining tool that lets users earn free Bitcoin simply by browsing the internet. Instead of infusing in contracts, you install the CryptoTab browser and start earning BTC passively. This makes it one of the most accessible free Bitcoin mining options available.
Free Features

  • Free browser extension to mine BTC
  • No contracts or deposits required
  • Daily free Bitcoin based on browsing activity
  • Accessible across devices with sync support

4. MultiMiner

MultiMiner is a desktop-based mining management tool that also offers limited free hashpower allocation to new users. While primarily designed for professional miners, beginners can use the free trial mode to start mining Bitcoin without any hardware.
Free Features

  • Free trial mining sessions for new users
  • Cross-platform support (Windows, Mac, Linux)
  • Built-in portfolio management tools
  • Easy-to-use interface with auto-detection of mining devices

5. Quantumclouddai.com

Quantumcloud is a mining software provider that turns unused computing power into cryptocurrency earnings. It offers free onboarding and daily payouts, especially suitable for casual miners who want small but consistent Bitcoin rewards.
Free Features

  • Free sign-up and instant start
  • Converts spare GPU power into BTC rewards
  • Daily cloud-based payout system
  • Mobile app available for tracking

6. EasyMiner.net

EasyMiner is an open-source mining software that provides free entry-level tools for Bitcoin and altcoin mining. It’s designed for beginners who want to test mining without imbuing in complex setups. The platform is lightweight and integrates with cloud-based pools for BTC rewards.
Free Features

  • Free and open-source software
  • Bitcoin mining pool integration at no cost
  • Easy graphical interface for non-technical users
  • Secure wallet connection for payouts

7. 2BMiner.com

2BMiner offers a unique zero-deposit mining system that allows users to mine Bitcoin through its cloud-based pool without the need for expensive rigs. The platform supports free trials and delivers rewards directly to wallets, making it one of the easiest ways to get daily BTC.
Free Features

  • No upfront payment for trial mining
  • Access to free pool-based Bitcoin mining
  • Direct wallet payouts with minimal fees
  • Global availability with simple registration

Final Thoughts

Mining Bitcoin no longer requires expensive ASIC rigs or high energy bills. With the rise of free cloud mining tools, anyone can earn BTC every day with minimal effort.

  • ETNCrypto is the leading choice thanks to its free $100 signup bonus and transparent ROI contracts.
  • BitFuFu and CryptoBrowser.site make mining simple with free trials and browser-based rewards.
  • MultiMiner and Quantumcloud offer innovative tools that utilise existing devices to earn free BTC.
  • EasyMiner.net and 2BMiner give beginners a risk-free entry point into Bitcoin mining.

By choosing these 7 free Bitcoin cloud mining platforms in 2025, you can start building daily passive income without hidden fees or complicated setups.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article, and views in it do not represent those of, nor should they be attributed to, ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the company, product, or project mentioned in this piece; nor can this article be regarded as investment advice. Please be aware that trading cryptocurrencies involves substantial risk as the volatility of the crypto market can lead to significant losses.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/how-to-earn-btc-7-free-bitcoin-cloud-mining-tools-for-daily-rewards/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

