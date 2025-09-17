How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/17 23:48
contributor

Posted: September 17, 2025

As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise.

Why cloud mining in 2025?

Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings.

IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform

With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces:

  • Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers.
  • Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction.
  • Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals.
  • Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries.

Mining contracts for 2025

IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility.

Contract Type

DurationPriceDaily RewardTotal Earnings (Principal + Profit)

Starter Contract

1 Day$200$6$200 + $6 + $10 bonus

Bronze Basic Contract

2 Days$500$13.5$500 + $27

Bronze Basic Contract

3 Days$1,200$36$1,200 + $108
Silver Advanced Contract1 Day$5,000$175

$5,000 + $175

Silver Advanced Contract2 Days$8,000$320

$8,000 + $640

Silver Advanced Contract3 Days$16,000$688

$16,000 + $2,064

Gold Supreme Contract3 Days$30,000$1,440

$30,000 + $4,320

Gold Supreme Contract3 Days$50,000$2,850

$50,000 + $8,550

Why investors choose IeByte

  • Proven Profitability: Consistent daily returns without exposure to sudden market volatility.
  • High Yield: Industry-leading ROI across a range of mining contracts.
  • Newcomer-Friendly: Simple registration, $10 sign-up bonus, and one-click activation.
  • No Hidden Fees: 100% transparency—investors see their real daily earnings instantly.
  • No Hardware Hassles: All mining power is cloud-based, with no equipment or energy bills required.

How to get started with IeByte

  1. Register at IeByte.com and claim your $10 welcome bonus. 
  2. Select a mining contract that fits your budget and income target.
  3. Activate the plan and start receiving passive crypto income daily.

About IeByte cloud mining

Founded in 2015, IeByte has become one of the world’s most trusted cloud mining platforms. With a mission to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, the company provides secure, transparent, and profitable services, enabling users across more than 100 countries to achieve sustainable digital asset income.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/how-to-earn-from-cloud-mining-iebytes-upgraded-auto-cloud-mining-platform-unlocks-genuine-passive-earnings/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
