How to Handle Migrations in Express Using Sequelize

During the course of developing your projects, you may need to make changes to your initial database schemas. The database schemas define the structure of data stored in the database. To make these changes in a way that avoids losing existing data, you'll require the use of Database migration.
\ Database migration is simply the process of making version-controlled and reversible modifications to database schemas. Database migration allows you to safely make changes to your schemas and revert these changes if the need arises.
\ In this tutorial, you will learn how to implement database migration in your Express and Postgres application. You will learn how to create migration files, commit changes from the migration files to the database, and revert changes made to the database. You will learn how to do all this using the Sequelize Command-Line Interface (CLI) and the Umzug library. You will also learn how to populate your database with test or dummy data.
\
To follow along with this tutorial, you'll require the following:
A text editor (e.g., VS Code)
NodeJS installed on your computer
Basic knowledge of Express
Basic knowledge of Git
A Postgres instance running either locally or remotely
An API client (e.g., Postman)
\
Let's begin by setting up the project you'll be working on. To keep the article concise, this tutorial builds on the Task Manager API created in the previous tutorial.
https://hackernoon.com/how-to-connect-an-express-application-to-postgres-using-sequelize?embedable=true
\
git clone https://github.com/michaelikoko/tasks-manager-api.git cd tasks-manager-api
\
package.json:
npm install
\
Check Project Structure: After installation, you should have a project structure that looks like this:
\
.env file at the root directory:
PORT=5000 DATABASE_URL=postgresql://user:password@localhost:5432/mydatabase
\
In this section, you will learn how to handle migrations using the Sequelize Command-Line Interface(
sequelize-cli). You will learn how to set up
sequelize-cli, how to make and revert changes to the schema using a migration file, and some commands used by
sequelize-cli to handle migrations.
\
npm install --save-dev sequelize-cli
\
init command:
npx sequelize-cli init
This command creates the necessary folders required by Sequelize CLI:
config,
models,
migrations, and
seeders. If any of these folders exist before running the command(as in our case with
models), Sequelize CLI does not overwrite them, but instead generates the missing ones.
\ 3. Lastly, you configure how Sequelize CLI connects to the database. By default, Sequelize CLI generates a
config/config.json file, which you can make use of if you want to hardcode database credentials. However, in this tutorial, you'll make use of dynamic configuration to access the database URL, which will be stored as an environment variable from
.env.
config folder, delete
config.json, and create
config.js with the following contents:
require('dotenv').config(); const {DATABASE_URL} = require('../utils/config'); module.exports = { development: { url: DATABASE_URL, dialect: 'postgres', seederStorage: "sequelize", seederStorageTableName: "SequelizeData" } };
\ For simplicity in this tutorial, you are only focusing on the development environment.
config.js to Sequelize CLI . In the project's root directory, create the
.sequelizerc configuration file with the following content:
// .sequelizerc const path = require('path'); module.exports = { config: path.resolve('config', 'config.js'), 'models-path': path.resolve('models'), 'seeders-path': path.resolve('seeders'), 'migrations-path': path.resolve('migrations'), };
\
Now that you have configured Sequelize CLI, you can proceed to create the first migration file for the
task model. A migration file in Sequelize is a JavaScript file that controls how to implement and revert migrations. In a typical migration file, you export two functions:
up: The
up function contains logic for modifying the database to a new state.
down: The
down function contains logic for reverting the changes made in the
up function.
\
Both the
up and
down functions have two parameters:
queryInterface: The
queryInterface object is usually the first parameter. The object is an instance of the
QueryInterface class. The
QueryInterface contains methods that Sequelize uses to communicate with databases. The object has the following methods:
queryInterface.createTable: creates a new table
queryInterface.addColumn: adds a column to a table
queryInterface.changeColumn: changes the properties of a column
queryInterface.removeColumn: removes a column
queryInterface.bulkInsert: inserts multiple data into a table
queryInterface.bulkDelete: deletes multiple data from a table
For a full list of available methods, visit the QueryInterface API section of the Sequelize documentation.
\
Sequelize: The
Sequelize object is usually the second parameter, and it contains all the provided data types, for example
STRING,
INTEGER,
BOOLEAN, and so on. You can use the
migration:generate command to generate a migration file, which is saved in the
migrations folder . Use the following command in a terminal to generate the
create-task-table migration file:
npx sequelize-cli migration:generate --name create-task-table
\ Replace the contents of the just created migration file:
XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-create-task-table.js with the following:
"use strict"; /** @type {import('sequelize-cli').Migration} */ module.exports = { async up(queryInterface, Sequelize) { await queryInterface.createTable("Tasks", { id: { type: Sequelize.DataTypes.INTEGER, autoIncrement: true, primaryKey: true, }, title: { type: Sequelize.DataTypes.STRING, allowNull: false, }, completed: { type: Sequelize.DataTypes.BOOLEAN, defaultValue: false, }, createdAt: { type: Sequelize.DataTypes.DATE, allowNull: false }, updatedAt: { type: Sequelize.DataTypes.DATE, allowNull: false } }); }, async down(queryInterface, Sequelize) { await queryInterface.dropTable("Tasks"); }, };
\ The
XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-create-task-table.js migration file is responsible for creating the
Task table in the database. In the
up function, you make use of the
queryInterface.createTable method to create the table by passing the name of the database table(
Task), and an object of the table properties(similar to defining a model in Sequelize). If you were to revert the changes made by this migration file, in the
down function, you make use of the
queryInterface.dropTable method to remove the
Task table from the database.
\
The migration files need to be run in order to execute the changes in the database. You can do that by using the
db:migrate command:
npx sequelize-cli db:migrate
\ The
db:migrate command does the following:
SequelizeMeta in the database if it doesn't exist. Sequelize CLI makes use of the
SequelizeMeta table to keep a record of the migrations that have been run on the database.
migration folder against the files recorded in the
SequelizeMeta table.
up function of the migration file are being executed.
You can use the
--name flag to run an individual migration file only. For example, to run only the
XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-create-task-table.js migration file:
npx sequelize-cli db:migrate --name XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-create-task-table.js
\
Where the importance of using migrations really shines is when you need to make changes to the schema of an existing database model. Migrations allow you to safely make changes to the database schema while ensuring data integrity. And if need arises, you can safetly revert changes made to the schema.
\ For example, you're going to make a change to the
Task model schema in the Task manager API. You are going to add a
dueDate column to the schema. This can be done in the following steps:
migration:generate command:
npx sequelize-cli migration:generate --name add-dueDate-column
\
XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-add-dueDate-column.js with the following:
'use strict'; /** @type {import('sequelize-cli').Migration} */ module.exports = { async up (queryInterface, Sequelize) { await queryInterface.addColumn("Tasks", "dueDate", { type: Sequelize.DataTypes.DATE, allowNull: true }) }, async down (queryInterface, Sequelize) { await queryInterface.removeColumn("Tasks", "dueDate") } };
\
dueDate column to the
Task model schema in
models/task.js:
const {Model, DataTypes} = require("sequelize") const {sequelize} = require("../utils/db") class Task extends Model {} Task.init({ id: { type: DataTypes.INTEGER, autoIncrement: true, primaryKey: true }, title: { type: DataTypes.STRING, allowNull: false }, completed: { type: DataTypes.BOOLEAN, defaultValue: false }, dueDate: { type: DataTypes.DATE, allowNull: true } }, { sequelize, modelName: "Task", timestamps: true, underscored: false, defaultScope: { attributes: { exclude: ["createdAt", "updatedAt"] } } }) module.exports = Task
\
index.js:
//... app.post("/api/tasks", async (req, res) => { const { title, dueDate } = req.body; if (!title) { return res.status(400).json({ message: "Title is required" }); } const dueDateObj = dueDate ? new Date(dueDate) : null; if (dueDateObj == "Invalid Date") { return res.status(400).json({ message: "Invalid due date format" }); } if (dueDateObj && dueDateObj < new Date()) { return res.status(400).json({ message: "Due date cannot be in the past" }); } const task = await Task.create({ title, dueDate: dueDateObj }); res.status(201).json({ message: "Task created successfully", task, }); }); //...
\
db:migrate command:
npx sequelize-cli db:migrate
\
Database migration gives you the ability to safely revert changes made to the database. Sequelize CLI provides various commands that can be used to revert migration changes:
db:migrate:undo command:
npx sequelize-cli db:migrate:undo
\
db:migrate:undo:all command:
npx sequelize-cli db:migrate:undo:all
\
db:migrate:undo:all command to return to a particular migration by passing the migration file name with the
--to flag. For example, to revert back to the
XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-create-task-table.js migration:
npx sequelize-cli db:migrate:undo:all --to XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-create-task-table.js
\
Database seeding is the technique of populating your database with existing, often dummy data, for testing or development purposes. Sequelize provides a way to seed your database in your Express application using seeders. Seeders are scripts that allow you to populate your database with sample data.
\ In this section, you will learn how to generate seed files, run seeds, and undo seeds using Sequelize CLI.
\
To create a seed file, you can use the
seed:generate command, passing the name of the seed file to the
--name flag. The command saves the generated seed file in the
seeders folder. The seed file has the structure with migration files, using the same
up and
down functions.
\ You can proceed to create a seed file for the Task Manager API that will populate the
Tasks table with sample task data. To create the file, use the following command:
npx sequelize-cli seed:generate --name sample-tasks
\ This command will create the following file in the
seeders folder:
XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-sample-tasks.js. The
XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-sample-tasks.js file should have the following contents:
"use strict"; /** @type {import('sequelize-cli').Migration} */ module.exports = { async up(queryInterface, Sequelize) { await queryInterface.bulkDelete("Tasks", null, {}); // First, clear the Tasks table await queryInterface.bulkInsert( "Tasks", [ { title: "Finish project proposal", dueDate: new Date("2025-09-15"), createdAt: new Date(), updatedAt: new Date(), }, { title: "Team meeting", dueDate: new Date("2025-09-17"), createdAt: new Date(), updatedAt: new Date(), }, { title: "Code review", dueDate: null, createdAt: new Date(), updatedAt: new Date(), }, { title: "Update documentation", dueDate: new Date("2025-09-20"), createdAt: new Date(), updatedAt: new Date(), }, { title: "Refactor legacy code", dueDate: null, createdAt: new Date(), updatedAt: new Date(), }, ], {} ); }, async down(queryInterface, Sequelize) { await queryInterface.bulkDelete("Tasks", null, {}); }, };
\
In order to effect the changes to the database, you need to run the seed file. Sequelize CLI provides the
db:seed command to run seed files.
\ To run all seed files in the
seeders folders, you use the following command:
npx sequelize-cli db:seed:all
\ You can also run a particular seed file by using the
--seed flag and specifying the name of the file. For example, to only run the seed file
XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-sample-tasks.js:
npx sequelize-cli db:seed --seed XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-sample-tasks.js
\
Sequelize CLI also provides various commands that revert any changes made by seed files:
npx sequelize-cli db:seed:undo:all
\
20250913081512-sample-tasks.js:
npx sequelize-cli db:seed:undo --seed 20250913081512-sample-tasks.js
\
npx sequelize-cli db:seed:undo
\
So far in the tutorial, you have used the Sequelize CLI tool to run migrations. If you require more control on how migrations are performed and want to run them manually, you can make use of the Umzug library.
\ Umzug is described as:
\
umzug library:
npm install umzug
\
migratorConfig configuration object. You use this object to configure an Umzug instance by passing it to the constructor. Edit the
utils/db.js file as follows:
//... const { Umzug, SequelizeStorage } = require("umzug"); const migratorConfig = { migrations: { glob: "migrations/*.js", }, storage: new SequelizeStorage({ sequelize, tableName: "SequelizeMeta" }), // Store performed migration files context: sequelize.getQueryInterface(), logger: console, }; // ...
\
runMigrations function. The performs migrations on migration files found in the
migrations folder. In the
migratorConfig object, you tell Sequelize to keep track of migrations that have been executed, so the
runMigrations function doesn't do anything if there are no new migration files. Add the following piece of code to
utils/db.js:
// ... const runMigrations = async () => { await sequelize.authenticate(); const migrator = new Umzug(migratorConfig); const migrations = await migrator.up(); console.log("Migrations up to date", { files: migrations.map((mig) => mig.name), }); };
\
undoMigrations function that reverts the previous migration. Add the following piece of code to
utils/db.js:
//... const undoMigrations = async () => { await sequelize.authenticate(); const migrator = new Umzug(migratorConfig); const migrations = await migrator.down(); console.log("Migrations reverted", { files: migrations.map((mig) => mig.name), }); }; // ...
\ Finally, the
utils/db.js file should look like this:
const Sequelize = require("sequelize"); const { DATABASE_URL } = require("./config"); const { Umzug, SequelizeStorage } = require("umzug"); const sequelize = new Sequelize(DATABASE_URL); const connectToDB = async () => { try { await sequelize.authenticate(); console.log("Database connection established successfully."); } catch (error) { console.log("Unable to connect to the database:", error); return process.exit(1); } return null; }; const migratorConfig = { migrations: { glob: "migrations/*.js", }, storage: new SequelizeStorage({ sequelize, tableName: "SequelizeMeta" }), // Store performed migration files context: sequelize.getQueryInterface(), logger: console, }; const runMigrations = async () => { await sequelize.authenticate(); const migrator = new Umzug(migratorConfig); const migrations = await migrator.up(); console.log("Migrations up to date", { files: migrations.map((mig) => mig.name), }); }; const undoMigrations = async () => { await sequelize.authenticate(); const migrator = new Umzug(migratorConfig); const migrations = await migrator.down(); console.log("Migrations reverted", { files: migrations.map((mig) => mig.name), }); }; module.exports = { connectToDB, sequelize, runMigrations, undoMigrations, };
\
Create two files in the
util directory:
runMigrations.js and
undoMigrations.js. These files will allow you to set up npm scripts to execute the
runMigrations and
undoMigrations functions created.
The
util/runMigrations.js function should have the following contents:
const { runMigrations } = require("./db"); runMigrations();
\ The
util/undoMigrations.js function should have the following contents:
const { undoMigrations } = require("./db"); undoMigrations();
\
package.json:
{ //... "scripts": { "test": "echo \"Error: no test specified\" && exit 1", "dev": "nodemon index.js", "start": "node index.js", "migration:up": "node utils/runMigrations.js", "migration:down": "node utils/undoMigrations.js" } //... }
\
When using the Umzug library to run migrations, you will manually create the migration files, as the ones created using the Sequelize CLI command
migration:generate won't work.
For example, the
XXXXXXXXXXXXXX-add-dueDate-column.js migration file, which adds the
dueDate column to the
Tasks table, should look like this when executed using Umzug:
const { DataTypes } = require("sequelize"); module.exports = { async up({ context: queryInterface }) { await queryInterface.addColumn("Tasks", "dueDate", { type: DataTypes.DATE, allowNull: true, }); }, async down({ context: queryInterface }) { await queryInterface.removeColumn("Tasks", "dueDate"); }, };
\ To run the migration file, you make use of the
migration:up npm script you set up in
package.json, which calls the
runMigrations function:
npm run migration:up
\
To undo the last migration, you make use of the
migration:down npm script that calls the
undoMigration function:
npm run migration:down
\
At the end of this tutorial, you learnt the importance of using database migrations when developing your applications. You learnt how to use the Sequelize CLI to generate migration files, execute migrations, and revert changes made to the database. You also learnt how to use the Sequelize CLI to create seed files in order to populate your database with sample data. Lastly, you learnt how to run migrations manually using the Umzug library.
The code for this tutorial can be found on GitHub.
To learn more about database migrations, visit the following resources:
\