Lazy loading is a web optimization technique that delays the loading of non-critical resources until they are actually needed. Instead of loading all images and videos at once during the initial page load, lazy loading only fetches them when they appear in (or near) the user’s viewport.Lazy loading is a web optimization technique that delays the loading of non-critical resources until they are actually needed. Instead of loading all images and videos at once during the initial page load, lazy loading only fetches them when they appear in (or near) the user’s viewport.

How to Implement Lazy Loading Images and Videos in JavaScript

By: Hackernoon
2025/09/22 01:30
NEAR
NEAR$3.132-0.44%

Website performance has become a critical ranking factor for search engines and a key driver of user experience. When a site loads slowly, visitors are more likely to leave before engaging with the content. One of the biggest culprits behind sluggish websites is heavy media - especially images and videos. Fortunately, lazy loading provides an efficient way to improve page speed without sacrificing visual quality.

\ In this article, we’ll explore what lazy loading is, why it matters, and how you can implement it for images and videos using JavaScript.

What Is Lazy Loading?

Lazy loading is a web optimization technique that delays the loading of non-critical resources until they are actually needed. Instead of loading all images and videos at once during the initial page load, lazy loading only fetches them when they appear in (or near) the user’s viewport.

\ For example, if your page has 20 images but only 3 are visible when the visitor first lands on the page, lazy loading ensures that only those 3 images are loaded initially. The rest are downloaded only when the user scrolls down.

\ The result? Faster load times, reduced bandwidth usage, and a smoother browsing experience.

Native Lazy Loading With HTML

Before diving into JavaScript, it’s worth mentioning that modern browsers support a native lazy loading attribute for images and iframes.

<img src="image.jpg" alt="Example" loading="lazy"> <iframe src="video.html" loading="lazy"></iframe>

\ This is the easiest solution because it requires no extra code. However, not all browsers fully support it, and it may lack customization options. That’s where JavaScript comes in.

Lazy Loading Images With JavaScript

One of the most reliable ways to implement lazy loading is with the Intersection Observer API. This API lets you detect when elements enter or exit the viewport, making it ideal for conditional loading of resources.

Step 1: Update Your HTML

Instead of placing the image URL in the src attribute, you store it in a data-src attribute.

<img data-src="image.jpg" alt="Lazy loaded example" class="lazy-image">

Step 2: Add JavaScript Code

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () { &nbsp;&nbsp;const lazyImages = document.querySelectorAll("img.lazy-image"); &nbsp;&nbsp;const imageObserver = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;entries.forEach(entry => { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;if (entry.isIntersecting) { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;const img = entry.target; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;img.src = img.dataset.src; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;img.classList.remove("lazy-image"); &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;observer.unobserve(img); &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;} &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;}); &nbsp;&nbsp;}); &nbsp;&nbsp;lazyImages.forEach(img => { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;imageObserver.observe(img); &nbsp;&nbsp;}); });

\ Here’s what happens:

  • The script looks for all images with the class lazy-image.
  • When an image scrolls into view, its data-src is transferred into src.
  • The observer then stops tracking that image.

Lazy Loading Videos With JavaScript

Videos and embedded iframes (like YouTube) are even heavier than images, making them prime candidates for lazy loading.

Step 1: Update Your HTML

<iframe data-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/VIDEO_ID"&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;class="lazy-video"&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;width="560" height="315"&nbsp; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

\ Notice that the src attribute has been replaced by data-src.

Step 2: Add JavaScript Code

document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", function () { &nbsp;&nbsp;const lazyVideos = document.querySelectorAll("iframe.lazy-video"); &nbsp;&nbsp;const videoObserver = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;entries.forEach(entry => { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;if (entry.isIntersecting) { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;const video = entry.target; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;video.src = video.dataset.src; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;video.classList.remove("lazy-video"); &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;observer.unobserve(video); &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;} &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;}); &nbsp;&nbsp;}); &nbsp;&nbsp;lazyVideos.forEach(video => { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;videoObserver.observe(video); &nbsp;&nbsp;}); });

\ When the user scrolls near the video, the actual YouTube (or Vimeo) URL is loaded, saving precious loading time.

Fallback for Older Browsers

If you need to support older browsers that don’t have the Intersection Observer API, you can fall back to using the scroll event:

function lazyLoad() { &nbsp;&nbsp;const lazyElements = document.querySelectorAll("[data-src]"); &nbsp;&nbsp;lazyElements.forEach(el => { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;if (el.getBoundingClientRect().top < window.innerHeight + 200) { &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;el.src = el.dataset.src; &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;el.removeAttribute("data-src"); &nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;} &nbsp;&nbsp;}); } window.addEventListener("scroll", lazyLoad); window.addEventListener("resize", lazyLoad); window.addEventListener("orientationchange", lazyLoad);

This checks the element’s position relative to the viewport and loads it when it’s close to being visible.

Best Practices for Lazy Loading

  • Do not lazy load above-the-fold images: These should load instantly to avoid delays in the initial render.
  • Combine with modern image formats: Use WebP or AVIF for smaller file sizes.
  • Test with performance tools: Google PageSpeed Insights and Lighthouse can help you measure improvements.
  • Provide placeholders: Use a small blurred image or a loading animation to prevent layout shifts.

\ Tip: Optimizing user experience doesn’t stop with media. Even small enhancements, like interactive maps, can make a difference. For a more detailed guide on image loading techniques, you can check out this resource.

SEO and User Experience Benefits

Beyond performance, lazy loading can also improve your site’s SEO and engagement metrics. Since Google now considers page speed and Core Web Vitals as ranking factors, reducing unnecessary resource loading gives your site a better chance at ranking higher in search results.

\ At the same time, users benefit from a faster, smoother browsing experience, which reduces bounce rates and encourages them to stay longer on your site. In short, lazy loading is not just a technical improvement—it’s a competitive advantage.

Conclusion

Lazy loading is one of the simplest yet most effective techniques for improving website speed and user experience. By implementing lazy loading for images and videos using JavaScript, you reduce initial page load time, save bandwidth, and create a smoother browsing experience for your visitors.

\ Whether you rely on native HTML attributes or a JavaScript-based approach, this optimization is a must-have for modern web development.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

CAKE is getting new interest after a quick price jump and new chart signals. The token is trading near $2.92 after climbing more than 16% in just a few hours, according to a post from Crypto Kartha on X(Formerly Twitter).  Crypto Analyst Moe Trading also shared that CAKE price is now above its yearly open
NEAR
NEAR$3.151--%
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.909-4.15%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08817-2.40%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:00
Share
Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Youth unemployment in the United States has climbed sharply in 2025. Economists and policy officials describe the pattern as a “no hire, no fire” phase, where companies mainly hold on to current staff, add few positions, and seldom cut jobs, rather than a sudden shock from artificial intelligence. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave that view public weight at his regular press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. He called it an “interesting labor market,” noting that “kids coming out of college and younger people, minorities, are having a hard time finding jobs.” He pointed to a low job-finding rate paired with a low redundancy rate, “you’ve got a low firing, low hiring environment”, which makes it tougher than usual for first-time jobseekers to get in the door. Deutsche Bank has dubbed recent months “the summer AI turned ugly,” and some studies link AI uptake to pressure on entry-level hiring. Powell, however, said AI “may be part of the story,” while arguing the main drivers are a cooler economy and tighter hiring plans. Economists at Goldman Sachs and UBS soon echoed that reading, concluding that this is not primarily an AI event, at least not yet. On Friday, UBS chief economist Paul Donovan released an analysis titled “The Kids Are Alright?”  As reported by Fortune, he argued that the U.S. spike in youth unemployment runs counter to trends abroad and cannot be laid solely at the feet of automation. Decline in job reallocation slows opportunities Goldman Sachs economist Pierfrancesco Mei wrote on Thursday that “finding a job takes longer in a low-turnover labor market.” He examined “job reallocation”, the creation and destruction of roles, and showed it has fallen since the late 1990s, though more gradually in recent years. Today, most movement is “churn,” or switching among existing jobs. Goldman reported that in 2025 churn sits well below its pre-pandemic pace across industries and states, and the drag “mostly fall[s] on younger workers.” In 2019, a young unemployed person in a low-churn state typically landed work in about 10 weeks; now it takes about 12 weeks on average. Donovan writes that “it might be tempting to blame technology,” since stories of machines replacing people are common. He concludes, in line with Goldman, that the U.S. pattern “more convincingly fits a broader hiring freeze narrative, affecting new entrants to the workforce.” Trade careers offer a safer path Donovan also argues this helps explain why less-educated young workers seem less exposed. Many high school dropouts secure full-time roles earlier, and a number likely did so before the 2025 slowdown set in. With college enrollment trending lower over time, more young people are opting for skilled trades. Some build blue-collar businesses earning six-figure incomes, while classmates take on student-loan debt. Past experience shows the risks for new graduates during “no fire, no hire” periods. In the Great Recession, when hiring stalled across entire sectors, those finishing college between 2007 and 2011 faced too few entry-level openings. A Stanford briefing found they earned less than cohorts graduating in normal times, and the gap lingered for 10–15 years. That history raises the stakes for Gen Z and for minority job seekers now. Economists warn about “scarring effects”, lasting hits to pay, the ability to buy a home, and wealth building. Starting out in a slump often means lower wages and a tougher climb. Powell, speaking Wednesday, also pointed to other forces weighing on labor supply, including stricter immigration policies, and said minorities are having a harder time finding work in the 2025 freeze. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Threshold
T$0.01618-2.93%
Union
U$0.012351-8.17%
SIX
SIX$0.02198-0.18%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:00
Share
Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

The post Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 18: The Indiana Fever celebrate their 87-85 win in game three of the first round of WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on September 18, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images In the opening game of the WNBA Semi-Finals, the Indiana Fever were led by guard Kelsey Mitchell with 34 points as they torched the Aces 89-73 on the road. The key of the game seemed to be the pace of play and the disruptive, aggressive defense for the Fever. According to Aces head coach Becky Hammon, the Fever “won in all three categories. They played with a greater sense of urgency and we couldn’t catch up to their pace.” The Fever ran the floor and scored at will on drives to the basket as well as shot 50% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Fever shot 94% from the charity stripe compared to 83% from Las Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives against A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images The Fever also won the battle on the boards (35 to 33), moved…
Chainbase
C$0.26449+1.33%
Threshold
T$0.01618-2.93%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.07+0.65%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:25
Share

Trending News

More

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

Best Crypto to Buy in 2025: Mutuum Finance (MUTM) and Ripple (XRP) Flagged as Top Picks

CaliberCos (CWD) Stock: Surges on $15.9M Preferred Equity Deal & ATM Activation