How To Make Them Worth Reading

I recently opened an email at work that went on for paragraphs with sports metaphors (which don’t always land with people who aren’t into sports), rally cries, and emojis. Somewhere in that flood of words there were some real messages, I think, and even an actual deadline. But by the time I found anything useful, I was already irritated. I assume most people who got that email, didn’t even bother to look beyond the first of the many emojis and GIFs. Every time I get an email like that, instead of motivating me, it makes me less likely to read the next one from that sender. I give her credit for trying, because she showed she had creativity and desire to build camaraderie, but workplace emails are supposed to make work easier. When messages are buried under too much decoration, volume, or fluff, employees stop reading, deadlines are missed, and frustration builds.

Here are the main reasons employees ignore workplace emails and what makes them worth reading.

Over-Styled Workplace Emails: Emails filled with metaphors, seasonal slogans, or cheerleading language may sound fun to the sender but feel exhausting to the reader. When every line feels like a pep talk, people stop looking for the information they need. A simple reminder, written clearly, goes much further.

Over-Styled Workplace Emails: Emails filled with metaphors, seasonal slogans, or cheerleading language may sound fun to the sender but feel exhausting to the reader. When every line feels like a pep talk, people stop looking for the information they need. A simple reminder, written clearly, goes much further.

Too Many Workplace Emails That Add Nothing: When someone sends message after message with no new or useful content, readers quickly learn to tune them out. The danger is that even when something important finally appears, it gets lost in the noise. Less volume and more substance is what earns attention.

Hiding The Main Point In Workplace Emails: An email that meanders through several paragraphs before revealing what matters leaves readers guessing. If the key task or deadline is not obvious within the first few lines, people are more likely to skim and miss it entirely.

Walls Of Text In Workplace Emails: Huge blocks of unbroken text make an email feel like an assignment rather than a tool. Readers see a wall and close the window, promising themselves they will come back later. Most never do. Breaking up content into short sections or bullets makes the difference between something that gets read and something that gets ignored.

Vague Subject Lines In Workplace Emails: Quick Update or Some Information does nothing to help readers prioritize. People have to decide instantly whether to open or delay, and if the subject line does not signal importance, the email sinks to the bottom of the inbox. Clear subject lines show respect for the reader's time. I recently had someone include a subject line of Use This Link. I can't tell you how helpful that was when I needed to find it again. I simply typed Use This Link into the search.

False Urgency In Workplace Emails: If every message says ASAP or urgent, people stop believing it. Overstating urgency wears down trust. When something truly requires immediate attention, it is less likely to stand out.

Unnecessary CCs And Reply-All Threads In Workplace Emails: Few things drain enthusiasm for email faster than being copied on conversations that do not involve you. It clutters inboxes and wastes time. Employees who feel dragged into irrelevant threads eventually stop opening them altogether.

Jargon And Acronyms In Workplace Emails: Emails packed with insider terms, unusual acronyms, abbreviations, or shorthand force readers to decode before they can act. Instead of making people feel included, they create a barrier. Clear writing that anyone in the organization can understand is more effective.

Workplace Emails Written To Look Busy: Sometimes people send messages that exist only to show they are working. These performative emails are easy to spot. They recap the obvious, over-explain simple ideas, or repackage information already shared. Readers stop taking them seriously.

Workplace Emails Without A Clear Call To Action: An email without a clear what next usually gets set aside. If the recipient does not know what they are supposed to do, they often do nothing. Even a simple line like no response needed helps people know how to process it.

An email without a clear what next usually gets set aside. If the recipient does not know what they are supposed to do, they often do nothing. Even a simple line like no response needed helps people know how to process it. Workplace Emails That Showcase Or Undermine Others: Another turnoff comes from emails used as a stage for self-promotion or to quietly undercut someone else. These messages are less about sharing information and more about managing perceptions. Some people copy unnecessary leaders to make themselves look good, while others blind copy their boss to catch a colleague off guard. These tactics damage trust, make coworkers defensive, and often do more harm than good. Effective communication is direct, respectful, and transparent. If an email feels like a performance or a trap, it usually fails to achieve its intended goal.

The common theme regarding why employees ignore workplace emails is lack of respect. People want communication that helps them get their work done, not messages that waste their time. When emails become cluttered, vague, or constant, employees protect themselves by tuning out. It is a rational response, but it undermines the organization when important information goes unread.

They want fewer messages, each one easy to scan. They want subject lines that actually tell them what is inside. They want clarity up front, not buried at the end. They want communication that feels direct, respectful, and useful.

I worked with a guy who sent the same copy and pasted email to everyone telling them they were the best. Nothing makes you want to read an email less than once you learn that happens. It just wasted everyone’s time and made him seem insincere. Workplace emails should make work easier, not harder. When they are overloaded or useless, employees stop reading. When they are clear, concise, and respectful of the reader’s time, people pay attention. The difference between being ignored and being read often comes down to a simple question: is this email helping the recipient succeed, or is it just noise?