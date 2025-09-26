How to Scrape LinkedIn Leads (Without Cookies) and Build a Lead Machine with Apify

The Problem: Why scraping LinkedIn leads is so painful

LinkedIn is the holy grail of B2B prospecting. But when it comes to extracting data at scale, reality kicks in:

Copy-pasting profile info manually is time-consuming and error-prone.

Traditional scraping methods depend on cookies, browser hacks, or proxy juggling. They break constantly.

Your sales and marketing teams need structured, reliable lead data — yesterday.

The result? Incomplete databases, poor segmentation, and lost opportunities.

The Solution: Apify + LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No Cookies)

Apify provides a cookie-free, scalable, and reliable way to scrape LinkedIn leads at scale.

With the LinkedIn Profile Details Batch Scraper + EMAIL (No Cookies) actor, you get clean datasets in JSON or CSV format, including:

Basic info : full name, headline, current company, profile URL, location, follower count.

: full name, headline, current company, profile URL, location, follower count. Work experience : roles, companies, dates, seniority.

: roles, companies, dates, seniority. Education : schools, degrees, timeframes.

: schools, degrees, timeframes. Influence signals : creator/influencer flags and number of followers.

: creator/influencer flags and number of followers. Additional enrichment: projects, certifications, languages (if publicly available).

👉 Example:

Satya Nadella — Chairman & CEO at Microsoft, 11.5M followers, education at Booth School of Business + Manipal Institute.

— Chairman & CEO at Microsoft, 11.5M followers, education at Booth School of Business + Manipal Institute. Neal Mohan — CEO at YouTube, 2.1K connections, Stanford grad.

Imagine importing structured data like this directly into Salesforce, HubSpot, or Pipedrive — ready for segmentation and outreach.

Step-by-Step: How to Scrape LinkedIn Leads

1. From Apify Console (Quick Test)

Open the LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No Cookies) actor.

actor. Input LinkedIn profile URLs or public identifiers.

Run → download results in JSON or CSV.

2. With Python (Automation at Scale)

from apify_client import ApifyClient

import csv

from datetime import datetime



client = ApifyClient("<YOUR_API_TOKEN>")



run_input = {

"profileUrls": [

"https://www.linkedin.com/in/satyanadella",

"https://www.linkedin.com/in/neal-mohan"

]

}



run = client.actor("apimaestro/linkedin-profile-batch-scraper-no-cookies-required").call(run_input=run_input)



dataset_id = run["defaultDatasetId"]

items = list(client.dataset(dataset_id).iterate_items())



def row_from_item(it):

bi = it.get("basic_info", {}) or {}

loc = (bi.get("location") or {})

return {

"full_name": bi.get("fullname"),

"headline": bi.get("headline"),

"company_current": bi.get("current_company"),

"city": loc.get("city"),

"country": loc.get("country"),

"followers": bi.get("follower_count"),

"linkedin_url": bi.get("profile_url"),

}



rows = [row_from_item(it) for it in items]



out_file = f"leads_linkedin_{datetime.utcnow().strftime('%Y%m%d-%H%M%S')}.csv"

with open(out_file, "w", newline="", encoding="utf-8") as f:

w = csv.DictWriter(f, fieldnames=list(rows[0].keys()))

w.writeheader()

for r in rows:

w.writerow(r)



print("Dataset:", f"https://console.apify.com/storage/datasets/{dataset_id}")

print("CSV ready:", out_file)

With just a few lines of Python, you turn LinkedIn into a lead automation engine:

Bulk scrape 100 or 100K profiles.

Export leads directly to your CRM.

Run on a schedule (daily, weekly, monthly).

Business Benefits of Scraping LinkedIn Leads with Apify

Faster prospecting : Spend less time searching, more time closing deals.

: Spend less time searching, more time closing deals. Better segmentation : Filter by role, company, location, or influence.

: Filter by role, company, location, or influence. Consistent data : Structured JSON/CSV that plugs into any CRM.

: Structured JSON/CSV that plugs into any CRM. Scalability: From a few profiles to thousands — no extra complexity.

Want to stop scraping profiles one by one and start working with datasets of high-quality LinkedIn leads?

👉 Try it now with Apify: LinkedIn Profile Batch Scraper (No Cookies)

And if you want to go further — building a full lead automation machine that runs 24/7, feeds your CRM, and scores leads automatically —

📩 Contact me at [email protected]

Let’s turn LinkedIn into your best-performing lead engine.

